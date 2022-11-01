It's said that Pablo Picasso once observed, "Lesser artists borrow; great artists steal." Or appropriate? Filch? Quote? Pinch? Steal gets right to it though. But in the case of these two great artists, they also honor, imitate, learn from, and certainly study. Studying these two portraits, two curators — one at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, the other at the National Gallery in London — found interesting differences and similarities.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO