Indiana State

WMUR.com

New Hampshire joins other states to take action against robocall companies

CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general from all 50 states are taking action against two companies accused of allowing hundreds of illegal robocalls to reach consumers. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said it's estimated that fraudsters stole $29.8 billion from people through scam calls last year. The national Anti-Robocall...
CONCORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

State releases notice of new YDC settlement claims process to victims

CONCORD, NH – On Nov. 1 Attorney General John M. Formella released a statement related to the $100 million YDC settlement with victims of sexual abuse while residing at the former Sununu Youth Center in Manchester. In the statement, Formella said notice was being sent to former residents of...
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Nov 14: State to hold public Zoom session on proposed 24-bed psychiatric hospital

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services (DAS), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and New Hampshire Hospital have announced that the next information session on the proposed forensic psychiatric hospital will be held on Monday, November 14. The session will provide an update to neighbors and the general public on the construction of a secure forensic psychiatric hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital. The session will begin at 6 p.m.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
whdh.com

NH woman’s pregnant cow allegedly shot and killed

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman believes her pregnant cow was shot and killed by a careless hunter. New Hampshire officials said Cookie the cow was shot Sunday. By the next morning, both she and her calf had died. The family hopes whoever did this comes forward yo...
WEARE, NH
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
IOWA STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Pappas campaign attacks Leavitt on healthcare, social security

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after several of his supporters held a Millyard press conference on abortion rights, the campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) returned to the Millyard to attack Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt on her healthcare and social security stances. Pappas was joined by Manchester Mayor...
MANCHESTER, NH

