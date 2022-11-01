CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services (DAS), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and New Hampshire Hospital have announced that the next information session on the proposed forensic psychiatric hospital will be held on Monday, November 14. The session will provide an update to neighbors and the general public on the construction of a secure forensic psychiatric hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital. The session will begin at 6 p.m.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO