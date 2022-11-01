Read full article on original website
WCVB
Former Massachusetts state police union leader convicted in kickback scheme
BOSTON — Dana Pullman, the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, and a Beacon Hill lobbyist were convicted Thursday by a federal jury in connection with a kickback scheme. After a trial that lasted about one month, Pullman, 61, and Anne Lynch, 71, were both convicted...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire joins other states to take action against robocall companies
CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general from all 50 states are taking action against two companies accused of allowing hundreds of illegal robocalls to reach consumers. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said it's estimated that fraudsters stole $29.8 billion from people through scam calls last year. The national Anti-Robocall...
manchesterinklink.com
State releases notice of new YDC settlement claims process to victims
CONCORD, NH – On Nov. 1 Attorney General John M. Formella released a statement related to the $100 million YDC settlement with victims of sexual abuse while residing at the former Sununu Youth Center in Manchester. In the statement, Formella said notice was being sent to former residents of...
In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney
Democrat Charity Clark has eight years of experience working in the Attorney General’s Office. Her Republican opponent Mike Tagliavia isn’t an attorney and says he’s not a “career politician.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
WMUR.com
Drug cartels use new tactics to try to reach more users in New Hampshire, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal drug officials are warning that Mexican drug cartels are using new tactics that are endangering people in New Hampshire. Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency said that in some cases, cartels are making illicit drugs look like prescription medication. "There are two cartels operating in...
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
manchesterinklink.com
Nov 14: State to hold public Zoom session on proposed 24-bed psychiatric hospital
CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services (DAS), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and New Hampshire Hospital have announced that the next information session on the proposed forensic psychiatric hospital will be held on Monday, November 14. The session will provide an update to neighbors and the general public on the construction of a secure forensic psychiatric hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital. The session will begin at 6 p.m.
whdh.com
NH woman’s pregnant cow allegedly shot and killed
WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman believes her pregnant cow was shot and killed by a careless hunter. New Hampshire officials said Cookie the cow was shot Sunday. By the next morning, both she and her calf had died. The family hopes whoever did this comes forward yo...
RI man charged after confronting Senate candidate in New Hampshire
Joseph Hart, 37, was apprehended outside St. Anselm College's Institute of Politics, where dozens of supporters for both Democrat incumbent Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc were gathered prior to the debate.
WPFO
Massachusetts man serving 35 years for Maine murder to appeal sentence
A Massachusetts man accused of shooting an Oakfield man and leaving him to die in 2016 will be back in court on Wednesday. Marcus Asante is appealing his 35-year sentence for the murder of Douglas Morin, Jr. During his trial in 2018, prosecutors argued Asante shot Morin nine times, and...
kcur.org
Missouri says feds initiated investigation of Joplin hospital that denied emergency abortion
The federal government, not state political leaders, initiated an investigation of the care Freeman Health Services in Joplin provided after a denying a woman an emergency abortion, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman said Monday. On Aug. 2, Mylissa Farmer came to the emergency room at Freeman...
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
laconiadailysun.com
Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean
The 6th Circuit Court Court, Probate Division, is located in Concord near the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
Bolduc campaign: Republican candidate for N.H. Senate was target of attack prior to debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country....
NHPR
'We shouldn’t be this divided': N.H. voters lament state of politics on eve of election
When Sen. Maggie Hassan canvassed the midday crowd at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester last week, she told 61-year-old Kitty Fleury, who works at a gas station and lives out of a motel room, that she was prioritizing affordable housing. “Look, we agree on that and I hope you...
manchesterinklink.com
Pappas campaign attacks Leavitt on healthcare, social security
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after several of his supporters held a Millyard press conference on abortion rights, the campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) returned to the Millyard to attack Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt on her healthcare and social security stances. Pappas was joined by Manchester Mayor...
St. Augustine doctor indicted for distributing prescription pills
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted, charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Dr. Scott Andrew Hollington, 57, is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years...
