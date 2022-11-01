Read full article on original website
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a deer left one person dead in Hagerstown, Maryland Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Muskets and Merlot in Washington County, Maryland
Arrive in Hagerstown and check in to a group-friendly hotel. There is a wide variety to fit every budget and need. Refresh for dinner at one of more than a dozen area restaurants. From fine dining to neighborhood pubs and grills to homestyle country to international, Hagerstown has it all.
Search for Love Online Syphoned Away Missing MD Fire Department Funds
Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Nov. 4—FLINTSTONE, Md. — Conversations about an online romance “scam,” a house fire and stolen money are part of a police investigation that led to criminal charges in Allegany County. According to documents filed in District Court for Allegany...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
Teacher At Green Valley Elementary Takes Students Out Of Class-Makes Stabbing Accusations
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A teacher at Green Valley Elementary School in Frederick County, MD. had someone call police to report multiple stabbings at the school, and then removed students from the building. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school at approximately 12:24 after receiving a call...
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
Hagerstown man killed after motorcycle hits deer in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man died after his motorcycle hit a deer early Wednesday morning. Troopers said Mark Anthony Deangelis, 58, was riding his bike on Sharpsburg Pike near Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer. Maryland State Police said Deangelis died […]
New Morgan County DMV projected to open Spring 2023
Construction began recently in Berkeley Springs on a new, full-service Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) regional office that will bring additional and much needed driver's licensing and vehicle services to the citizens of the Eastern Panhandle. The new office is expected to open in the spring of 2023. "We know...
Murder Suspect Wanted In Virginia For Fatally Shooting Maryland Man
Authorities are on the hunt for a Virginia gunman accused of fatally shooting a Maryland man. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott, 43, of Mount Vernon, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge and firearm offenses in the Sunday, Oct. 2 killing of 31-year-old Brandon Wims of Maryland, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
Hagerstown Motorcyclist Killed In Crash After Striking Deer, State Police Say
A 58-year-old Maryland motorcyclist was killed early on Wednesday morning after striking an animal and crashing in Washington County, state police announced. Hagerstown resident Mark Anthony Deangelis was killed at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 following a single-vehicle crash in the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown.
UPDATE-Situation Resolved–Frederick Police-Said To Avoid 700 Blk Of Wembly Drive
UPDATE- Fredrick Police say the situation has resolved and one person was taken into custody. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police are asking the public to avoid the 700 Block of Wembly Drive. Heavy police presence is in the area, and authorities ask everyone to stay away until the...
Maryland's Most Wanted | Baltimore man awaiting trial for murder now on the run
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A Baltimore man awaiting trial for murder has gone on the run and according to police, has committed more crimes as he eludes capture. Antonio Bardney, 22, is wanted on a probation violation. According to the US Marshals Service, Bardney removed his electronic monitoring device...
Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
Woman robs bank in Mercersburg, Franklin County
MERCERSBURG, Pa. — A woman robbed a bank on Tuesday in Mercersburg, Franklin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the woman demanded money from the bank tellers at Community State Bank at 350 N. Main St. and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. The robbery happened around...
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville. A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public...
Cumberland, Md., Police to Deploy License Plate Readers
(TNS) — Cumberland Police Department will soon have electronic license plate readers to aid in identifying motorists with outstanding violations. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a Maryland State Police License Plate Reader Grant totaling $67,500. The vote took place at the regular biweekly meeting of the officials at City Hall.
Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
Franklin County Veterans Food Distribution Program Sees Steady Growth
Seven months since its debut, Franklin County MilitaryShare continues to see success as a free food distribution program serving Franklin County families with at least one member who has served, or is currently serving, in the armed forces. The Franklin County Commissioners, through Franklin County Veterans Affairs and in partnership...
