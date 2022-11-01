ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

1 dead after motorcycle crash with deer in Hagerstown, Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a deer left one person dead in Hagerstown, Maryland Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
leisuregrouptravel.com

Muskets and Merlot in Washington County, Maryland

Arrive in Hagerstown and check in to a group-friendly hotel. There is a wide variety to fit every budget and need. Refresh for dinner at one of more than a dozen area restaurants. From fine dining to neighborhood pubs and grills to homestyle country to international, Hagerstown has it all.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
firefighternation.com

Search for Love Online Syphoned Away Missing MD Fire Department Funds

Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Nov. 4—FLINTSTONE, Md. — Conversations about an online romance “scam,” a house fire and stolen money are part of a police investigation that led to criminal charges in Allegany County. According to documents filed in District Court for Allegany...
FLINTSTONE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer On Sharpsburg Pike

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer Wednesday morning in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown for the crash around 7 AM. Their investigation revealed a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
fcfreepress

Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg

Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Morgan Messenger

New Morgan County DMV projected to open Spring 2023

Construction began recently in Berkeley Springs on a new, full-service Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) regional office that will bring additional and much needed driver's licensing and vehicle services to the citizens of the Eastern Panhandle. The new office is expected to open in the spring of 2023. "We know...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
fox5dc.com

Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40

Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
HANCOCK, MD
WGAL

Woman robs bank in Mercersburg, Franklin County

MERCERSBURG, Pa. — A woman robbed a bank on Tuesday in Mercersburg, Franklin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the woman demanded money from the bank tellers at Community State Bank at 350 N. Main St. and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. The robbery happened around...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
bethesdamagazine.com

Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville

Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville. A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Government Technology

Cumberland, Md., Police to Deploy License Plate Readers

(TNS) — Cumberland Police Department will soon have electronic license plate readers to aid in identifying motorists with outstanding violations. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a Maryland State Police License Plate Reader Grant totaling $67,500. The vote took place at the regular biweekly meeting of the officials at City Hall.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WGAL

Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy