Saint Petersburg, FL

WMNF

Manatee County is making MCAT bus fare free for 18 months

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NEWS_MCATV.wav. Manatee County is making MCAT bus fare free for 18 months. This is because the county hopes this will reduce traffic. The Board of County Commissioners voted to approve the new changes in September. As reported by the Bradenton Herald, officials hope this program will reduce the number of cars on the roads. Commissioner George Kruse says, “The MCAT only costs the county government about 20 million dollars to operate each year, but charging bus fare only brings in a small part of the operating costs.” This decision could qualify Manatee County for federal or state funding to make up the difference. MCAT bus rides will be free until May 1st of 2024. For more information go to mymanatee.org/departments/mcat.
WMNF

Red Tide is still being reported in Sarasota County

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NEWS_RedTideV.wav. Red Tide is still being reported in Sarasota County. The Florida Department of Health issued a public notice to caution guests about the ride tide. The Florida Health Department says samples that were processed on Monday show “elevated” levels of red tide present at beaches. As reported by Sarasota Herald-Tribune, these include Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key, and Blind Pass. The red tide reached bloom levels last week south of Sarasota, near the communities impacted the most by Hurricane Ian. Experts believe that the category 4 storm and recent cold fronts could be pushing the ride tide towards the Gulf coast. The department recommends guests who experience chronic respiratory problems to consider staying away from local beaches.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

