Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NEWS_RedTideV.wav. Red Tide is still being reported in Sarasota County. The Florida Department of Health issued a public notice to caution guests about the ride tide. The Florida Health Department says samples that were processed on Monday show “elevated” levels of red tide present at beaches. As reported by Sarasota Herald-Tribune, these include Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key, and Blind Pass. The red tide reached bloom levels last week south of Sarasota, near the communities impacted the most by Hurricane Ian. Experts believe that the category 4 storm and recent cold fronts could be pushing the ride tide towards the Gulf coast. The department recommends guests who experience chronic respiratory problems to consider staying away from local beaches.
