Manatee County is making MCAT bus fare free for 18 months. This is because the county hopes this will reduce traffic. The Board of County Commissioners voted to approve the new changes in September. As reported by the Bradenton Herald, officials hope this program will reduce the number of cars on the roads. Commissioner George Kruse says, "The MCAT only costs the county government about 20 million dollars to operate each year, but charging bus fare only brings in a small part of the operating costs." This decision could qualify Manatee County for federal or state funding to make up the difference. MCAT bus rides will be free until May 1st of 2024. For more information go to mymanatee.org/departments/mcat.

1 DAY AGO