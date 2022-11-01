Oak Grove linebacker Johnnie Evans voted Mississippi Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)

Congratulations to Oak Grove senior linebacker Johnnie Evans for being voted SBLive's Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17 - Oct. 23!

Evans racked up 10 total tackles, came up with one interception and recovered a fumble in a 25-20 win over top-ranked Brandon. He received 41.4 percent of more than 58,000 votes, beating out Hamilton's Kyzer Verner (33.4 percent) and Itawamba AHS quarterback Ty Davis (17.1 percent).

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.

Here’s a look at the other players who were nominated last week:

Braxton Brown, Pisgah

Carried the ball 35 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-14 win over Pelahatchie.

Kyle Capers, Vancleave

Got credit for 15 total tackles and returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown in a 44-17 win over Pearl River Central.

Ty Davis, Itawamba AHS

Completed 27 of his 31 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in a 35-7 win over Caledonia.

Bray Hubbard, Ocean Springs

Completed 14 of 24 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns and ran the ball 15 times for 121 yards and one score in a 49-25 win over St. Martin.

Kaden Irving, Gautier

Completed 21 of his 31 passes for 395 yards and six touchdowns and added 83 yards on the ground with two more scores in a 56-35 win over East Central.

Jess Johnson, Sebastopol

Ran the ball 15 times for 171 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-22 win over Leake County.

Quandarius Keys, Laurel

Intercepted a pair of passes on defense — including a 60-yard pick-six — and added two receptions on offense for 109 yards and another score in a 28-21 win over West Jones.

Lazarious Penn, Humphreys County

Ran the ball 26 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-22 win over Leflore County.

Kyzer Verner, Hamilton

Ran the ball 21 times for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-34 win over Vardaman.