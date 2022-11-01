Read full article on original website
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
Patriots Won’t Have To Worry About Jonathan Taylor In Colts Game
Last season, Jonathan Taylor had 29 carries and 170 yards, including a game-sealing 67-yard touchdown, in a pivotal Week 15 win against the Patriots. Sunday’s rematch in New England? He won’t even be on the field. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Friday ruled Taylor out for...
Patriots’ AFC Rival Dealt Massive Injury Hit To Key Receiver
An AFC rival of the Patriots and a team currently ahead of New England in the playoff standings continues to get unlucky breaks when it comes to injuries. Seen as a contender in the AFC largely due to the wizardry of Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens now has one less weapon to throw to.
Bills become part of NFL trade deadline history
The Buffalo Bills helped make NFL history on Tuesday. At 4 p.m., the trade deadline for the league came and passed. Before that, the Bills (6-1) and general manager Brandon Beane clocked in with two moves. Buffalo sent running back Zack Moss and a draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players
Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
Did Nick Caserio, Texans Bungle Brandin Cooks Situation At NFL Trade Deadline?
Texans general manager Nick Caserio might have just mismanaged one of Houston’s biggest assets as Brandin Cooks clearly is unhappy with his current standing. Cooks was involved in trade reports leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in talks with Houston until the final hour, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Cooks, however, was not traded as the Texans failed to come to an agreement with the Cowboys, specifically, as draft capital and his $18 million in guarantees proved to be sticking points, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.
No Fun New England? Patriots Super Bowl Champ Dispels Rumor
The Patriots have long had a reputation for being no fun, but one former Super Bowl champion has done his best to dispel that. Chris Long only played in New England for one season, winning Super Bowl LI with the Patriots in 2016, but has long been complimentary toward the organization. On Thursday, he continued the praise of his lone season in Foxborough.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor DNP on Friday, Unlikely for Week 9
Losers of two straight, the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will likely be forced to take the field Sunday minus their top offensive weapon. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports star running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Friday, leaving his status for Week 9’s contest against the New England Patriots in doubt.
Patriots Injury Report: Devin McCourty Gets Rare Veteran Rest Day
FOXBORO, Mass. — Four New England Patriots players did not participate in the first practice of Week 9, according to the team’s injury report. Center David Andrews (concussion) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) both were sidelined by injuries Wednesday, while running back Damien Harris sat out due to an illness and safety Devin McCourty was listed as “DNP” for non-injury-related reasons.
Devin McCourty Sees This As Key To Patriots Defensive Success
The New England Patriots have gotten into the backfield with regularity this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in sacks with 23. And Patriots safety Devin McCourty sees a direct correlation between the pressure the Patriots are putting on opposing quarterbacks to the number of turnovers the team has forced. New England has recorded 16 takeaways through eight games, tied for the top mark in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Playoff Picture: Who’s In, Out, On Bubble After 2022 Trade Deadline?
We’ve reached a pivotal point in the 2022 NFL season. The NFL trade deadline is behind us and we’re hovering around the midway marker, with some teams having played seven games and others with eight under their belts ahead of Week 9. The postseason conversation will pick up before you know it, and the next few weeks could go a long way toward separating the contenders from the pretenders. So far, it’s been a difficult campaign to gauge.
NFL Survivor League Week 9 Picks: Road Favorites Present Enticing Options
Chances are those who made it through the first seven weeks were able to escape Week 8 unscathed, as well, with the most popular NFL survivor league picks all earning victories. The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and even the Atlanta Falcons marked the three most popular picks in the Circa...
J.D. Martinez Free Agency: Case For Red Sox Re-Signing Veteran Slugger
The Red Sox certainly got their money’s worth with J.D. Martinez. It became clear throughout 2017 — the season after David Ortiz retired — that Boston needed a middle-of-the-order bopper, and Martinez filled that role admirably upon signing with the Red Sox during spring training in 2018. He earned four All-Star selections in five years as the club’s designated hitter — the lone exception being the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign — and was an offensive driving force in the Red Sox’s fourth World Series title since 2004.
How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots Roster After Trade Deadline
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots opted not to make any moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Does that mean Bill Belichick is completely satisfied with New England’s current roster?. Not necessarily. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Belichick explained the roster still is subject to change over the...
Patriots Critic Dan Orlovsky Gives Team Credit For This Huge Play Against Jets
Dan Orlovsky has been one of the Patriots’ top critics since last spring. The NFL quarterback-turned-analyst was a leading pessimist on New England’s decision to hand its offense over to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. And Orlovsky has remained critical this season as Mac Jones and the Patriots offense have struggled to gain consistency.
ESPN Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots’ Week 9 Matchup With Colts
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will lock horns Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, an intriguing intraconference matchup that could have AFC playoff implications down the road if either team finds a rhythm in the second half of the 2022 NFL season. ESPN.com on Friday previewed each Week 9...
Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson Limited in Practice on Friday
Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin) was limited in team practice on Friday. This is news to the public as it is Robinson’s first appearance on the injury report under a groin ailment. Notably, the Ravens lost top receiver Rashod Bateman for the season and would be left with three active roster wide receivers if Robinson cannot go against the New Orleans Saints. The silver lining is that Robinson will have until Monday night to get healthy ahead of a tricky primetime matchup on the road.
