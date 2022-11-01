ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, GECAC at odds over funding of elderly, job readiness programs

By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis on Monday responded to criticism that his proposed 2023 budget would cut services for seniors and minority programs, insisting his critics were fear-mongering and attempting to bully his administration for more funding.

Speaking at a news conference at the Erie County Courthouse, Davis took aim at criticism from Greater Erie Community Action Committee CEO Danny Jones, who recently told County Council that Davis intended to deprive GECAC of nearly $1 million from the budget's gaming revenue grants.

Jones said the cut would downsize multiple services provided by GECAC's Area Agency on Aging and effectively defund its GED Testing Site and Summer Jobs and More program, or Summer JAM, which provides job readiness training and employment opportunities for Erie County youth.

Minority, elderly programs at risk: Brenton Davis' proposed 2023 Erie county budget puts minority, elderly programs at risk

Davis on Monday argued these programs shouldn't be at risk since GECAC boasts more than $12 million in its reserves.

In the fiscal year ending Sept. 31, 2021, GECAC revenues included $3,817,788 in federal grants; $5,290,128 in state grants; $1,023,330 local grants; and $4,957,222 in non-public dollars. That's a total of $15,088,468, according to GECAC.

Davis said GECAC — despite being the county's designated Area Agency of Aging and receiving outside grant funding — is claiming the administration is hampering its programs over the potential loss of just $1 million in a county gaming revenue grant.

"This administration will not be bullied by nonprofits and the status quo," Davis said. "Why should the taxpayers coming out of a pandemic be expected to give away another $700,000 to $900,000 to prop up organizations sitting on tens of millions of dollars when this money could go to organizations that are truly doing it with a bootstrap budget?"

Davis added that GECAC has failed to maintain adequate data on its programs to show if it provides a return on investment. He said his administration is going to ensure every organization has a reporting process in place to ensure accountability.

While nonprofits like GECAC have been awarded county grant funding in previous years after applying annually and providing financial information — to include balance sheets and audits — to the county, Davis said his administration will now investigate these applications further. "We're going to move forward and properly review all of these nonprofits and organizations," he said. "The vague data of the past that was accepted — or no data at all — to show taxpayers they have a return on investment from year to year, that will no longer stand. Accountability starts today."

Davis further pushed back against criticism from Erie-area minority leaders who've said Davis is unfairly targeting minority programs. Davis argued his budget contains roughly $245 million for the Department of Human Services and maintains the full allotments requested by organizations like the Martin Luther King Center, the John F. Kennedy Center and the Booker T. Washington Center.

"To all the seniors and concerned residents out there, you have my solemn word — your vital services are not being cut," Davis said. "They will not be cut and I won't stand for them being cut. There's an effort simply to scare you. It is political. It is shameful and it is dishonest."

Jones maintains that county funding vital as local match requirement

Jones acknowledged that more than half of GECAC’s annual budget comes from competitive state and federal grants. He added that roughly $400,000 of competitive federal grants would be lost if local funds are not received, since a local match is a requirement.

He said the funds being sought from the county are used to fill gaps in the community, either by providing a service that is not funded elsewhere or by expanding the number of people who can be served when demand outweighs state or federal funding.

GECAC serves around 10,000 people in Erie County annually through roughly 50 different programs, according to its website .

Diverse Erie at risk of losing funding: Diverse Erie fights for 2022 ARP funding in struggle with Davis over conflicts of interest

"There are some that want to use our budget to say that we don’t need any more money," he said. "I want to inform you that although we have a budget around $14 million, almost 98% of that money has to be spent within a year. And most of that is dispersed in Erie County. That means that GECAC brings in $14 million to Erie County each year. This money is infused back into the community through services, salaries and contracts with vendors and local providers. So, I believe that GECAC is much more of an asset to Erie County than a deficit."

Jones added that GECAC has been "prudent with any funding that we receive," but the loss of the gaming revenue grant would be a blow.

"The proposed cuts will cause a disruption and reduction of services that we feel are key to Erie’s continued transformation," he said. "By cutting resources that are assisting some of the most vulnerable of our population there is the potential for grave harm to occur."

He dismissed Davis's claim that GECAC does not have adequate reporting and accountability methods, insisting "we have an adequate system to manage our funds and we will provide the data to rebut insinuations that we have more than enough funds to pay for the services reduced in the budget."

Jones added that he has met with Davis and discussed the specific information requested.

Erie County Council will hold its first public budget hearing on the 2023 budget Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Erie County Courthouse. A second hearing will take place Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at the courthouse.

The proposed 2023 budget must be approved no later than Dec. 1.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, GECAC at odds over funding of elderly, job readiness programs

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Still no decision made on what’s next after closure of Erie County Courthouse Cafe

It’s been over four months since Erie County Executive Brenton Davis ended the lease between the county and Lisa Heidelberg, who ran the courthouse cafe, and there’s been no movement on filling the vacant space. Heidelberg’s original lease, signed when Kathy Dahlkemper was the county executive, was for $600 a month before it was changed […]
YourErie

Local councilman wants reductions for proposed budget cuts

One Erie City councilman is proposing the administration cut 5% of the 2023 budget. Councilman Ed Brzezinski is proposing a budget cut in 2023. He said he’s trying to get the administration’s attention. In Tuesday’s meeting, the council tabled the ordinance. Brzezinski said he hopes the council revisits this topic before the end of the […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority Appointed to the Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee

Governor Tom Wolf has appointed Tina Mengine, CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA), to the Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) Board. Mengine has more than 20 years of experience in public service, and as CEO of ECRDA she is at the intersection of transportation and economic development.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie meter parking fines to increase due to new city council ordinance

Those who park in downtown Erie might want to make sure they have enough money in the meter. That’s because parking fines will likely double after Erie City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday. If you park downtown during the day, you want to make sure you’re feeding the meter. Meter parking fines in the City of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Inside look at ongoing renovations at Granite Ridge

Renovations are well underway at Granite Ridge, the former Mercyhurst North East campus. We got an inside look at some of the improvements on Thursday. In about 10 months, the owners of Granite Ridge have implemented dozens of residential units and have plans to use more of the campus, including the chapel. A company called […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Department Receives Funding for New Fleet of Motorcycles

The Erie Police Department will be able to add five new motorcycles to its fleet thanks to $100,000 in new funding. The funding will support needed upgrades to the current fleet of motorcycles. Additionally, the new motorcycles will have advanced safety features, like upgraded ABS braking systems to help keep the Erie Police Department safe.
YourErie

Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourerie

GECAC could lose nearly $1 million in funds, County Executive says otherwise

A local nonprofit could be seeing nearly $1 million cut from its funds if the proposed county budget is passed. The county executive said the proposed budget isn’t cutting funds for the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) while the CEO for GECAC said this change will largely impact underserved communities. The Erie County proposed budget changes the amount of grant money local organizations are receiving, including the GECAC.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two major Erie projects set to receive combined $8 million

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie projects are set to receive a combined $8 million in funding. International Recycling Group (IRG) of Erie will receive $5 million, and Enterprise Development Center of Erie County will receive $3 million for the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) property. IRG is a proposed $200 million plastic recycling facility that will […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

LECOM opens new School of Podiatry

New medical opportunities are coming to LECOM that will give students the chance to further their education. LECOM announced on Friday the opening of its new School of Podiatry, where a three year surgical residency will take place following the completion of medical school. The provost of LECOM said those that are accepted will sit […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meter parking fines could soon be increasing

Meter parking fines could soon increase after an ordinance was passed at an Erie City Council meeting Wednesday morning. Metered parking fines in the City of Erie will likely double from $15 to $30. Currently, parking fines increase to $100 if unpaid after more than 31 days. When the proposal goes into effect, unpaid parking […]
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Works to Treat Major Medical Cases

The Erie Humane Society (EHS) is providing extensive medical care for three separate cases that were recently presented to the shelter. Rebel, Lenny, and Apollo, three dogs ranging in age from 8 years to 6 months, are just a few of the specialty cases EHS is currently caring for. The...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Changes coming to four intersections along 12th Street

Changes are coming to several intersections along West 12th Street. It’s an effort by PennDOT to improve traffic patterns on one of the city’s busiest streets. Next week, the project will begin. PennDOT is focusing on four intersections, including the one at 12th and State streets. Drivers on West 12th Street can expect some changes […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Shelter Services to Build Tiny Homes for Homeless Families

Community Shelter Services is planning to build tiny homes for families who have nowhere else to go. The organization just received $15,000 to build its first tiny home outside of the West 17th Street shelter. The 10 feet by 14 feet homes are expected to be similar to the ones...
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy