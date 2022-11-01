ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson addresses backlash over viral video of baby being crowd-surfed to him

A video showing a baby being crowd-surfed to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during the Black Adam press tour has sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning the safety of the stunt.The moment occurred while Johnson was on stage to promote Black Adam during a promotional event in Mexico City on 3 October. During the event, a fan in the crowd decided to pass their infant daughter along in the hopes that she would reach Johnson on stage.The attempt was successful, with the video showing the moment that an individual in the crowd standing near the stage handed Johnson the baby,...
intheknow.com

Toddler is so excited to run into her favorite teacher at a restaurant

This TikTok mom shared the sweet moment her toddler daughter spotted her favorite teacher at a restaurant!. Christina (@christinaabiola) is a parent and TikToker who shares a mix of makeup tutorials and videos of her adorable toddler daughter, Aniyah. In a recent viral video, which has over 23 million views, Christina shared the incredibly heartwarming moment Aniyah spotted her favorite teacher while standing in line to order at a restaurant and ran over for a hug!
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Says She Was Whipped With a Belt (Exclusive)

Cheryl Burke is once again opening up about domestic violence. In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's all-new Red Table Talk, the Dancing With the Stars pro shares a story from her high school days. "Not to get too graphic, but in high school -- I'll never forget, the person I...
Daily Mail

Their final taste of luxury? I'm A Celebrity's Olivia Attwood and Chris Moyles among the first stars surprised by hosts Ant and Dec at a waterside mansion as they prepare to face a record 24 trials

With just days to go until the much-anticipated launch of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! filming is well under way in Australia. And Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrived in style on Thursday to greet this year's 10 celebrity campmates – who will be tasked with a record 24 gruelling trials in the jungle.

