ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Man fatally shot at Bellingham Halloween party identified

By Jack Belcher
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbzMA_0iudJdOa00

The man who was fatally shot at a Bellingham Halloween party has been identified as 21-year-old Xyrone D. March-Walker from Ferndale, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Brian Andy Pantoja was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and booked into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Oct. 29, according to Whatcom county Jail booking records. The shooting happened at the 500 block of East Myrtle Street.

Pantoja, 22 of Bellingham, allegedly shot March-Walker in the chest after an altercation between the two, and fled the party with his friends. March-Walker died despite receiving lifesaving attempts by witnesses and police, according to Murphy.

Pantoja remains in jail on a $5 million appearance bond.

Comments / 4

Related
KING 5

'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Police release identity of man killed at Bellingham Halloween party

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police have released the identify the man who was killed at a Halloween Party over the weekend. Police says 21-year-old Xyrone March-Walker of Ferndale was fatally shot by 22-year-old Brian Pantoja following an altercation on E. Myrtle St. on Friday night, October 28th. Pantoja faces...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Man wanted in connection to murder arrested in manure bog outside Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – A second person has been arrested in connection with a Bellingham murder last month. Bellingham Police said that the victim, 31-year-old Isaiah Mayshack, had planned to rob the shooting suspect along with 26-year-old Darian Polee of Ferndale. Polee knew that the suspect, 28-year-old Matthew Roberts, would...
FERNDALE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett

EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Couple cited for throwing pumpkins from bridge onto road

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers cited 2 people after they were seen throwing pumpkins onto Alabama Road from a pedestrian bridge Halloween evening. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that the officers were dispatched about 8:50pm on Monday, October 31st. They were told...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Details released about Monday’s search for a subject near Slater Road

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following information regarding why there was a large multi-agency law enforcement presence on and around Slater Road east of Haxton Way after 1pm on Monday, October 31st. According to Murphy, probable cause had been...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Police investigating after man hit by train near Burlington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Police in Burlington are investigating a man’s death after he was struck by a train. The 48-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was walking southbound on the tracks as a northbound train approached him. The train’s engineer sounded a warning horn several times, but he was unable to...
BURLINGTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Crash on I-5 sends 1 to the hospital

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 6:45pm on Thursday, November 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 north of the Slater Road interchange due to reports of a multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding told Whatcom News it was a 2-car crash...
FERNDALE, WA
kafe.com

WWU announces new chief of police

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – After a national search, Western Washington University announced their new chief of police on Monday, October 31st. Katryne Potts, who joins Western from Augusta University, brings 22 years of law-enforcement experience to the position. Potts will replace former Chief Cliff Cook, who took over an interim...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

The Rise and Fall of Pacific American Fisheries: Fairhaven’s Historic Salmon Cannery

Before becoming part of Bellingham, Fairhaven grew up along railway lines. The town boomed with the region’s industries — fishing, lumber, and mining — into the 1870s, seeking the Northern Pacific Railway terminus. After the railway instead went to Tacoma, in 1873, multiple economic panics drove Fairhaven into a depression by the 1890s. However, Fairhaven soon found economic revitalization in what would become the largest salmon cannery in the world: Pacific American Fisheries.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Slater Road closure a possibility

FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced about 4pm today, November 4th, there is a possibility that they may close Slater Road due to flooding. We may need to close Slater between Ferndale Rd & the railroad tracks overnight/early AM due to the potential for water over the roadway.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
128
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy