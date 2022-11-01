Man fatally shot at Bellingham Halloween party identified

The man who was fatally shot at a Bellingham Halloween party has been identified as 21-year-old Xyrone D. March-Walker from Ferndale, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Brian Andy Pantoja was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and booked into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Oct. 29, according to Whatcom county Jail booking records. The shooting happened at the 500 block of East Myrtle Street.

Pantoja, 22 of Bellingham, allegedly shot March-Walker in the chest after an altercation between the two, and fled the party with his friends. March-Walker died despite receiving lifesaving attempts by witnesses and police, according to Murphy.

Pantoja remains in jail on a $5 million appearance bond.