Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
restonnow.com
Town of Herndon will launch new website next year
The Town of Herndon will launch a new website in the summer of 2023 — the first major redesign since the platform was launched in 2016. The town is working with Granicus, its current vendor, to complete the 10-month project, according to Anne Curtis, the town’s spokesperson. The...
restonnow.com
Colvin Woods apartments renamed, as new owner commits to preserving affordability
A 259-unit apartment community built in the late 1980s is getting a new owner and new name as part of multi-million-dollar effort to preserve the complex as an affordable housing project. As anticipated, developers AHC Inc. and Insight Property Group have acquired the Colvin Woods apartments in an effort to...
restonnow.com
The Nose That Knows: Decisions, decisions and an alluring recommendation
This sponsored column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road in Arlington). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Experience Arrowine’s Tastings & Events. Have a question? Email [email protected]. I’m trying not to bore you by getting...
restonnow.com
County allocates funds for pedestrian improvements, including at Reston Town Center
Two pedestrian and bicyclist improvements on Bluemont Way and Green Range Drive in Reston were among more than a dozen projects granted funding earlier this week. by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. At a meeting on Tuesday (Nov. 1), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved...
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
County Adopts First Climate Resilience Plan — “The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors adopted Resilient Fairfax, the county’s first-ever Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan. Resilient Fairfax focuses on climate effects, helping Fairfax County adapt to increasing climate hazards experienced locally.” [OEEC]. Dog Licensing Services Now Available...
restonnow.com
FCPD pilots ‘BolaWraps,’ a tether to restrain people from a distance
Local police officers are using at hand-held remote device to restrain individuals from a distance of up to 25 feet. The Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday (Wednesday) that it is piloting the BolaWrap, which releases an 8-foot-wide tether to entangle uncooperative suspects or individuals experiencing a mental health crisis from a distance.
restonnow.com
No charges against Herndon police officer who shot driver in July pursuit
A Herndon police officer won’t face charges after shooting a driver this summer who was waving a handgun at police officers during a police chase, Fairfax County prosecutors announced Friday (Oct. 28). The officer, whose name was withheld, reportedly fired five rounds and shot the driver three times in...
Comments / 0