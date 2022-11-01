Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Letters provide the freedom for all to be heard
For the past 45 years I have been writing letters to the editor on a variety of topics, and hopefully all were not just a glaring waste of trees. I remember, however, what my old creative writing professor told me upon leaving his class for the last time: “No matter how wonderful you may think your writing is, remember that the next day it’s going to be used to wrap the garbage.”
Tri-Town News On Campus, Nov. 2
Tyler DiGiovanni of Howell has been named to the summer 2022 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Fla. Daniel Bossett of Howell has received a partial scholarship to Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y., to pursue performing arts in acting. Daniel is a graduate of Freehold High School, Freehold Borough. He is a first-year student in the mechanical engineering BS program. A School of Performing Arts opened this year at RIT to offer non-majors in performing arts more opportunities to continue their performing passions in college.
Middlesex County envisions Middlesex College a ‘multi-faceted destination’ for education, sports, arts and entertainment
EDISON – Can Middlesex College become a multi-faceted destination for the entire county?. That is what officials plan as they have finalized its Community, Innovation, and Opportunity (CIO) Strategic Investment plan as part of the county’s Destination 2040 Strategic Plan. The plan to transform and bolster Middlesex College...
Womanspace launches annual Communities of Light fundraising campaign
Womanspace, which helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, launched its annual Communities of Light awareness campaign at a reception at the D&R Greenway headquarters in Princeton. Communities of Light, which is Womanspace’s signature event, seeks to raise awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault, officials said. The campaign...
From Notes to Novels: An author’s journey in literature gets recognized by South River
SOUTH RIVER – In celebration of her entrepreneurship, Gigi Darko was given the 2022 Best of South River Award for her authorship and publication company. According to a press release, the South River Award Program identifies companies that have measurable success in different business categories and community spaces. In addition, the annual program showcases candidates that exemplify the spirit, service, and positivity of small business in South River.
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 2
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Princeton set to open its first – fenced-in and non-fenced in – dog parks on a trial basis
Princeton is poised to open its own dog parks at the Community Park South and Quarry Park municipal parks, under a pilot program approved by the Princeton Council. The Princeton Council has designated portions of certain parks – both fenced-in areas and non-fenced-in areas – as dog parks where the pets would be allowed to run off-leash.
Light of Day Winterfest 2023 returning from Jan. 7-20
The Light of Day Foundation has announced WinterFest 2023, the annual music festival taking place from Jan. 7-20 in Asbury Park, Red Bank, Montclair, Philadelphia, New York City and Rockland County. “Bob’s Birthday Bash” will take place on Jan. 14 at the Count Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, according...
Hightstown residents support Bollentin for mayor
We would like to address a previous letter to the editor regarding the race for mayor in Hightstown. First of all, speaking as both Hightstown residents and residents of Wyckoff Mills where she serves on the board, we do not support Susan Bluth in her campaign for mayor. We support Michael Bollentin, who altruistically wants to serve the people in our town, devoid of ego and prestige. Unlike Ms. Bluth, Michael actually wants to listen to the concerns of our residents and make changes to enhance our town, so we may thrive and flourish. Unlike Ms. Bluth, who treats renters in our community as second-class citizens and unprofessionally, even referring to an owner as a “deadbeat” via email, Michael has ethics, grace, and integrity. In addition, he is affable, approachable, authentic, and open, as opposed to Ms. Bluth.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 2
The American Red Cross is asking individuals of all blood types and people who have never given blood before to book a time to give blood or platelets and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors...
Bordentown theater students ‘trick-or-treat’ collects food donations for those in need
All dressed up on Halloween, the theater students of Bordentown Regional High School went door to door – not asking for candy – but for food donations for those in need. This year, the Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) International Thespian Society Troupe 6803 collected 1,678 pounds of canned and dry goods for St. Mary’s Food Pantry through their 2022 Trick-Or-Treat So Kids Can Eat Food Drive, according to a press release through the BRHS Thespian Society Troupe.
Planning Board approves Master Plan to guide Monroe for the next 10 years
The Monroe Township Planning Board has adopted the township’s 2022 Master Plan – an outlook for the next 10 years – after more than a year of discussions and public input. Planning Board Chairman Marc Gaffrey, and members David Rothman, John Riggs, Karen Polidoro, Roslyn Brodsky, Kevin...
News Transcript Datebook, Nov. 2
• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan, to conduct a regular action meeting. The meeting is open to the public. • The Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Craft Show...
Princeton Community Visioning Survey deadline extended to Nov. 6
Princeton officials have extended the deadline to fill out the Community Visioning Survey, which asks residents and visitors what they think the town should look like in 20 years, to Nov. 6. The survey, which is part of the Princeton Master Plan process, is available online at https://engage.princetonmasterplan.org. The deadline...
Land sale would prevent four schools from being built on Jackson tract
JACKSON — The attorney who represents an applicant that is seeking to build four private schools on a Leesville Road tract has confirmed her client and representatives of Jackson have come to a “meeting of the minds” that may see the 32-acre parcel purchased by the township and preserved as open space.
Four candidates will vie for three, three-year available seats on the Sayreville BOE in November
SAYREVILLE – Four candidates are seeking three available, three-year terms on the Sayreville School District Board of Education during the general election in November. The terms currently held by board members Lucy Bloom, John Walsh and Dan Balka will expire at the end of the year. Balka is not seeking re-election, having filed to run in the Borough Council election.
Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society to present 55th annual Apple Festival Nov. 12
OLD BRIDGE – As the 55th annual Apple Festival nears, the excitement is bubbling as the tradition is set to make a comeback after two years. The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society will present the festival from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Old Bridge Civic Center, 1 Old Bridge Plaza. The event will be held indoors.
Twelve Pennington School seniors inducted in School’s Cum Laude Society
Twelve Pennington School seniors were inducted as student members of the School’s chapter of the Cum Laude Society. Students inducted are within the top 10% of their class, as determined by grade point average, and the School views selection for membership as one of the highest honors it can confer, according to a press release through the school.
Landscaper fatally struck by car on Mercer Road in Princeton
A 70-year-old Ewing Township man was killed when he was struck by a car on Mercer Road after stepping into the roadway, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred at 10:38 a.m. on Oct. 28, police said. The man had been performing landscaping work at a house in...
Princeton: Early voting starts Oct. 29
Princeton voters won’t have to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the general election, under state law that permits early voting to begin Oct. 29, according to Mercer County officials. Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, said Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami...
