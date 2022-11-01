ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

centraljersey.com

Letters provide the freedom for all to be heard

For the past 45 years I have been writing letters to the editor on a variety of topics, and hopefully all were not just a glaring waste of trees. I remember, however, what my old creative writing professor told me upon leaving his class for the last time: “No matter how wonderful you may think your writing is, remember that the next day it’s going to be used to wrap the garbage.”
ASBURY PARK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News On Campus, Nov. 2

Tyler DiGiovanni of Howell has been named to the summer 2022 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Fla. Daniel Bossett of Howell has received a partial scholarship to Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y., to pursue performing arts in acting. Daniel is a graduate of Freehold High School, Freehold Borough. He is a first-year student in the mechanical engineering BS program. A School of Performing Arts opened this year at RIT to offer non-majors in performing arts more opportunities to continue their performing passions in college.
HOWELL, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Middlesex County envisions Middlesex College a ‘multi-faceted destination’ for education, sports, arts and entertainment

EDISON – Can Middlesex College become a multi-faceted destination for the entire county?. That is what officials plan as they have finalized its Community, Innovation, and Opportunity (CIO) Strategic Investment plan as part of the county’s Destination 2040 Strategic Plan. The plan to transform and bolster Middlesex College...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

From Notes to Novels: An author’s journey in literature gets recognized by South River

SOUTH RIVER – In celebration of her entrepreneurship, Gigi Darko was given the 2022 Best of South River Award for her authorship and publication company. According to a press release, the South River Award Program identifies companies that have measurable success in different business categories and community spaces. In addition, the annual program showcases candidates that exemplify the spirit, service, and positivity of small business in South River.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
centraljersey.com

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 2

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Independent

Light of Day Winterfest 2023 returning from Jan. 7-20

The Light of Day Foundation has announced WinterFest 2023, the annual music festival taking place from Jan. 7-20 in Asbury Park, Red Bank, Montclair, Philadelphia, New York City and Rockland County. “Bob’s Birthday Bash” will take place on Jan. 14 at the Count Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, according...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Hightstown residents support Bollentin for mayor

We would like to address a previous letter to the editor regarding the race for mayor in Hightstown. First of all, speaking as both Hightstown residents and residents of Wyckoff Mills where she serves on the board, we do not support Susan Bluth in her campaign for mayor. We support Michael Bollentin, who altruistically wants to serve the people in our town, devoid of ego and prestige. Unlike Ms. Bluth, Michael actually wants to listen to the concerns of our residents and make changes to enhance our town, so we may thrive and flourish. Unlike Ms. Bluth, who treats renters in our community as second-class citizens and unprofessionally, even referring to an owner as a “deadbeat” via email, Michael has ethics, grace, and integrity. In addition, he is affable, approachable, authentic, and open, as opposed to Ms. Bluth.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 2

The American Red Cross is asking individuals of all blood types and people who have never given blood before to book a time to give blood or platelets and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Register News

Bordentown theater students ‘trick-or-treat’ collects food donations for those in need

All dressed up on Halloween, the theater students of Bordentown Regional High School went door to door – not asking for candy – but for food donations for those in need. This year, the Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) International Thespian Society Troupe 6803 collected 1,678 pounds of canned and dry goods for St. Mary’s Food Pantry through their 2022 Trick-Or-Treat So Kids Can Eat Food Drive, according to a press release through the BRHS Thespian Society Troupe.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

News Transcript Datebook, Nov. 2

• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan, to conduct a regular action meeting. The meeting is open to the public. • The Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Craft Show...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Four candidates will vie for three, three-year available seats on the Sayreville BOE in November

SAYREVILLE – Four candidates are seeking three available, three-year terms on the Sayreville School District Board of Education during the general election in November. The terms currently held by board members Lucy Bloom, John Walsh and Dan Balka will expire at the end of the year. Balka is not seeking re-election, having filed to run in the Borough Council election.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton: Early voting starts Oct. 29

Princeton voters won’t have to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the general election, under state law that permits early voting to begin Oct. 29, according to Mercer County officials. Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, said Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami...
PRINCETON, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
