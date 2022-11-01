Are your baked goods more than just good? We’ll gladly take a bite out of your best. Our recipe boxes are ready for your luscious tiramisu crepe cake, crispy gingerbread pizzelles, vibrant matcha cheesecake, dreamy Orangesicle-inspired macarons and so much more. So send us your favorite cakes and cookies, fresh from the oven (or icebox or stovetop), with fewer than 12 ingredients, and you could win big and be featured in Taste of Home.

4 DAYS AGO