Cookies & Cakes Recipe Contest
Are your baked goods more than just good? We’ll gladly take a bite out of your best. Our recipe boxes are ready for your luscious tiramisu crepe cake, crispy gingerbread pizzelles, vibrant matcha cheesecake, dreamy Orangesicle-inspired macarons and so much more. So send us your favorite cakes and cookies, fresh from the oven (or icebox or stovetop), with fewer than 12 ingredients, and you could win big and be featured in Taste of Home.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year
Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Master the Art of Gifting: Our Best Tips for the Holidays
Though the holiday season is charming and fun, it can be a challenging time for many reasons, and one of those is gifting. While some of us have gifting down to a tee, others can use a helping hand when deciding what to gift, who to gift to, and more.
Thanksgiving appetizer recipes to get the food festivities started
Check out these festive Thanksgiving appetizer recipes.
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
Snickerdoodles get a twist with a little pumpkin spice: Get the Thanksgiving recipe
Pumpkin and snickerdoodle are flavors of the holidays, but have you ever tried them together? This recipe has both in one tasty cookie.
Traditional Broccoli And Cheddar Soup A Family Favorite
Looking for a quick, hearty dinner idea? Here you go, this is possibly the easiest broccoli and cheddar soup you will ever make and it only takes 20 minutes. This soup is cheesy, thick and creamy, and has only 5 simpleingredients that most people have in their fridge and pantries.
Minnesota Moms Love Mayo Clinic’s Banana Bread Recipe
A change in weather will be felt this weekend and there's no better time to commandeer the kitchen and start baking. Fill the house with the smell of freshly baked bread! Why not Banana Bread?. The world-famous Mayo Clinic has given a slightly different twist to an old favorite. Their...
A Dish to Pass: Simple Roasted Sweet Potatoes
I don’t get invited to too many dinner parties. Between the intimidation factor that many people seem to have over having a classically trained chef round for a meal, the number of times I’ve had to bail at the last minute due to multiple sclerosis (MS), and, let’s face it, COVID-19, which caused many of us to cut back on in-person entertaining, I’m not exactly in high circulation.
A foil packet meal for sweet fall simplicity
Fall provides almost endless opportunities to gather friends and family around great food. From tailgates and family events to those precious last outdoor meals before winter sets in, the scenery of autumn is a perfect backdrop for sharing meals together. Those favorite fall foods are often best when they’re delicious...
