MLive.com
Red Wings eager to meet, honor 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
DETROIT -- Derek Lalonde works with several members of the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams, including his boss, general manager Steve Yzerman, and looks forward to meeting many more over the next three days. More than 30 players, coaches and staff from those teams...
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
markerzone.com
TORTORELLA DEFENDS SHELDON KEEFE, SLAMS TORONTO MEDIA: 'I HOPE HE JAMS IT TO YOU ALL'
Ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella met with reporters and defended the opposing bench boss, Sheldon Keefe, who's been on the hot seat lately. Tortorella told the Toronto media that hopes he proves them wrong and sticks it to them. "You...
Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1
DETROIT (AP) — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team and Andrew Copp had a go-ahead goal with 3:50 left, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Thursday night. Ovechkin broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period, giving him 786 goals with Washington to equal Howe’s total with the Red Wings. Detroit’s Lucas Raymond pulled the Red Wings into a 1-all tie late in the second period on a power play. Copp scored his first goal in his 10th game with the Red Wings late in the third off Adam Erne’s behind-the-net assist. Dylan Larkin added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the victory. Detroit’s Ville Husso made 33 saves. Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for the Capitals.
Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Canucks’ Horvat
In a recent article for the Toronto Sun , Nick Kypreos wrote that hockey fans should “keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings” if the Vancouver Canucks shop Bo Horvat at this year’s trade deadline (from ‘Leafs are more than halfway through the John Tavares contract. Was it worth it?’, Toronto Star, 10/27/22). Kypreos noted that the undetermined future of Dylan Larkin in Detroit is the reason behind it, as the Red Wings captain is seeking a deal similar to Mathew Barzal’s eight-year, $73.2 million contract. It’s certainly an intriguing prospect to think about it, but even if they can ink Larkin to an extension before the deadline, I believe that the Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should make a push for Horvat as well.
'This is special': 1997 Stanley Cup Detroit Red Wings relish 25th anniversary celebration
Scotty Bowman was as sharp as ever, Igor Larionov as thoughtful as ever, Brendan Shanahan as popular as ever, and the 1997 Detroit Red Wings as joyful as ever. Thursday's 25th anniversary celebration brought together old teammates and longtime friends in a ceremony that heralded the days when the franchise was at its second zenith and the Stanley Cup belonged to Detroit.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Raymond Returns!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Liljegren & Holmberg
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes the team is making as it prepares for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are coming off a tough loss last night to the New York Rangers. There were zeroes on the board until overtime when the Rangers’ Chris Kreider scored with less than a minute left.
MLive.com
DraftKings bonus code and promo plus Islanders vs. Red Wings prediction
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is a full slate of NHL action on Saturday, which presents a great time to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account....
NHL
Red Wings honor 1996-97 championship team in pregame ceremony
Detroit re-raises banner, celebrates 25th anniversary of Stanley Cup title. Before taking on the Capitals, the Red Wings hold a special pregame ceremony and banner raise for the 1996-97 Stanley Cup Champions. 01:37 •. The building has changed and so have many of the hairlines and waistlines. None of that...
NHL
Ovechkin scores 786th NHL goal for Capitals in loss to Red Wings
DETROIT -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 786th NHL goal and tied Gordie Howe for the most with one team when the Washington Capitals lost 3-1 to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. Ovechkin made it 1-0 when he beat Husso with a wrist shot from the...
Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Will There Be a Trade Market for Jonathan Toews?
Podcast: Will there be a trade market for Jonathan Toews? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether there will be a trade market for Jonathan Toews after his hot start. The guys also talk about whether Arvid Soderblom can be the Blackhawks' goaltender of the future, Max Domi's ridiculous improvement at the faceoff circle, hockey celebrations and much more.
Detroit Red Wings see path to success: Keep up the effort, improve execution
As they turn their attention to their next game, the Detroit Red Wings have a clear memory of what works. They improved to 5-3-2 on the strength of a furious effort over the final few minutes of Thursday's 3-1 victory against the Washington Capitals, when Andrew Copp scored, Ville Husso and the penalty killers nixed a six-on-four advantage, and Dylan Larkin found an empty net with 28 seconds on the clock.
NBC Sports
Caps serve up late game-winner in loss to Red Wings
The Capitals snapped their three-game point streak with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Playing in their fifth game in eight days, the injury-depleted Capitals generated chances but couldn’t finish plays as Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso put up the brick wall.
Yardbarker
Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”
The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
Yardbarker
Flyers travel to Toronto in second game of back-to-back
Coming off a shutout loss in overtime to the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) continue on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2.) The Maple Leafs currently ride a four-game losing streak. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, they’re off to another underwhelming start. Tonight will be critical for Toronto, hoping to turn their fortune around versus the Flyers.
