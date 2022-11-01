ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

inkfreenews.com

Yakym, GOP Pay Homage To Walorski

WARSAW – With the thoughts of Jackie Walorski’s death still fresh in their minds, Republicans in Kosciusko County on Tuesday, Nov. 1, rallied around the man who is poised to possibly step into her shoes in one week. Rudy Yakym III, nominated by Republicans to replace Walorski on...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Elkhart County’s New Consolidated Courts Campus, $94M

Construction is underway on the new $94 million consolidated campus for Elkhart County’s court system. County officials have said this major project was more than 30 years in the making and is designed to streamline court services for every Elkhart citizen into one convenient, upgraded location. The new campus...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan County offices contemplating move

OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE
Western Michigan University Magazine

WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by West Kalamazoo Avenue, North Westnedge Avenue and Cooley and Eleanor streets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
winonalake.net

IMPORTANT Roundabout Construction Update 11/1/22 - Winona Ave., McKinley St. & Park Ave. Closures. Please Read.

Starting Tuesday 11/01/2022 Winona Ave and McKinley St. will be closed to all traffic. Park Ave will remain a One-Way Street heading South into Winona Lake. Kings Hwy will reopen to Two-Way traffic prior to the Winona Ave closure. Argonne Rd will remain open to Two-Way traffic. The intersection will remain a 2-Way stop indicated through Stop Signs and pavement markings.
WINONA LAKE, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of murder granted bond, a career first, judge says

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man accused of murder had a key hearing delayed because the prosecutor’s office failed to produce witnesses. In addition to the delay, the judge changed the murder defendant’s bond, which she previously denied. The judge, who made it a point that she won’t delay this hearing again, said Thursday this is the first time in her career she’s set bond for a murder suspect.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NILES, MI
wtvbam.com

Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
COLDWATER, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dog & The Bank offers fine dining in unique setting in Plainwell

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Chef Matt Bush and his wife Allison Maxwell will celebrate one year of business at their Plainwell eatery on Friday, Nov. 4. Dog & The Bank is a modern American restaurant with an open, interactive kitchen and a focus on fresh, local and seasonal fare. Bush describes the couple’s restaurant as “fine dining in a casual, yet intimate atmosphere.”
PLAINWELL, MI

