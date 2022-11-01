Read full article on original website
AMC Networks Hits 11.1M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops 10 Percent
AMC Networks, the cable networks and streaming company behind the likes of AMC, AMC+, IFC, BBC America, Acorn TV and Shudder, recorded a 10 percent drop in U.S. advertising revenue in the third quarter, but its streaming subscribers grew to 11.1 million as of the end of September, up from 10.8 million at the end of June. During an earnings conference call, new CEO Christina Spade said her team continues to expect the company to end 2022 with “approximately” 12 million streaming subscribers, later adding that there was still “a good runway for streaming growth” ahead.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Stock...
Dish Adds 30,000 Pay TV Subscribers as Sling Gains Outweigh Satellite TV Losses
Dish Network added about 30,000 net pay TV subscribers in the third quarter, compared with a drop of 13,000 in the year-ago period and a decline of 257,000 in the second quarter of the year. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing early on Wednesday that it added around 214,000 Sling TV subscribers in the latest quarter, ending September with 2.41 million Sling TV subs. More from The Hollywood ReporterNew CW Entertainment President Brad Schwartz Outlines "Scrappy" Network Approach Under NexstarParamount Hits Nearly 67M Global Streaming Subs as Paramount+ Grows to 46MJennifer Lawrence Joins Longines as Swiss Watchmaker's Newest Ambassador of Elegance Dish also...
Sling TV Raises Monthly Price by $5, Blames Rising Programming Costs
Dish/Sling TV is raising the monthly price for its base live streaming services by $5 to cover rising programming costs, the company said. Sling Orange and Sling Blue will each now cost $40, Gary Schanman, group vice president for Sling TV, wrote in a blog post Thursday. A bundle that includes both will rise to $55.
NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement
Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media. Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Byron Allen Wants To Buy the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders aren’t officially for sale, but the team already has a bidder. Entertainment Studios founder Byron Allen is reportedly preparing an offer for the embattled NFL team. Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who is facing multiple investigations, has hired Bank of America to explore a potential sale. Allen...
nexttv.com
AMC Networks Expands Roku Programming Deal
AMC Networks said it made a deal with Roku that will put 11 free networks and AMC’s array of targeted subscription services on the Roku streaming platform. The free channels include AMC Showcase, which will appear exclusively on The Roku Channel and feature AMC original dramas including Mad Men.
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 17 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Day, Gains Primetime Viewers
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 17 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 42 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 88 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
CBS Has a Dominant Fall as Season Ratings Revealed
When it comes to looking at the fall ratings for this season so far, there’s a pretty clear leader in the clubhouse and that’s CBS. One of the most popular shows on the once-called Tiffany Network is East New York, starring Jimmy Smits. It is listed as a top-rated first-year series among adults 18-49 years old. That’s what is coming up roses thanks to Nielsen ratings. But the show is hovering around a 0.6 demo rating at this time, too.
itechpost.com
Warner Bros. Discover Moves HBO Max And Discovery Plus Merger Date Up
The merging of HBO Max and Discovery will now happen in spring instead of summer 2023, as Warner Bros. Discovery bumps up the target launch date of its new service. CEO David Zaslav has recently announced that Warner Bros. Discovery might unveil its new service earlier than expected in 2023, Phone World writes.
Dish Network, DirecTV Merger Would Make Sense in the “Near Term,” Exec Says
After several quarters of declaring a potential merger of Dish Network and DirecTV as “inevitable,” Dish Network Chairman Charlie Ergen appeared to move up the timeline Wednesday. Following Dish Network’s third-quarter earnings, Ergen was asked by an analyst whether the current political environment would allow for a long-anticipated merger of the two companies. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Adds 2.3M Active Accounts, Operating Losses GrowParamount Hits Nearly 67M Global Streaming Subs as Paramount+ Grows to 46MDish Adds 30,000 Pay TV Subscribers as Sling Gains Outweigh Satellite TV Losses “You’re hesitant to be a political football for somebody to complain about big companies or...
Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase
The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
YouTube launches new streaming hub called "Primetime Channels"
Why it matters: YouTube is one of the largest platforms on the internet, with over 2 billion active users per month, and it wants to keep it that way. To maintain its numbers and continue growing, Google partnered with multiple streaming platforms to create a service with YouTube as the hub.
NBC May Have Just Quietly Given Up on Peacock
The Streaming Wars are a high-stakes arms race in their own way, with several corporations and media companies vying for the very future of entertainment, not to mention billions of dollars. Just like in any conflict, the Fog of War still creeps in and situational awareness recedes, as sometimes companies,...
Engadget
The Hulu + Live TV bundle will cost at least $5 more starting in December
Subscribers currently paying $70 will have to pay $75 for the service. Like many other streaming services over the past year, Hulu raised its subscription prices in October from $7 to $8 per month for its ad-supported tier. Now, the Disney-owned streaming service is also raising the prices for its Hulu + Live TV bundle. In an email sent to an Engadget editor, it said that the Hulu + Live TV (with ads), Disney+ (no ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) bundle will cost $75 per month on their first billing cycle after December 8th. That's $5 more than the current monthly price of $70.
Apple Insider
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
CNET
Sling Is Increasing Its Subscription Plans by $5
Sling TV is raising prices on all three of its basic subscription packages, following in the footsteps of other streaming services that implemented price hikes this year. Customers will pay $5 more for their plans, the company said on Thursday. The live TV streaming service has bumped up the monthly...
DraftKings Reports $502M in Revenue, Projects Heavy Losses
DraftKings is still on the road to profitability, according to its latest earnings report. The Boston-based fantasy and sports betting giant generated $502 million in revenue in Q3 2022, a 136% increase compared to the same period last year. The results were attributed to strong customer acquisition and retention, launches...
Webinar: How AI Can Boost Fan Engagement in Sports Video
Few things have driven the growth of sports quite like bite-sized video content. From highlight clips distributed in real-time across all digital and social platforms, to instant-classic key moments getting massive traction, breaking hours-long games down into their most high-impact pieces has become a cornerstone of any great sports content provider. Now, teams, leagues and broadcasters are using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to identify, produce and share this content more seamlessly than ever.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Draws Lowest Viewership and Key Demo Rating In Months
Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 8.62% from last week’s episode, which drew 997,000 viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 9.37% from last week’s...
Front Office Sports
