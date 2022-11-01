ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

How to watch Bruins vs. Rangers on Thursday night

The league-leading Boston Bruins will try to get their seventh straight win when they face the New York Rangers on Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will be at Madison Square Garden and will start at 7:30 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+. Fans looking to stream the game can do so by using ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at just $9.99 a month. You can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Toews scores in OT as Hawks beat Kings

The Blackhawks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center on Thursday. 1. The Blackhawks' offense couldn't get much cooking against the Kings, recording just five shots on goal in the first period and 17 total, which was their second-fewest of the season. Then Jonathan Toews happened in overtime when he scored for the fifth time in six games and the seventh time this season. He also extended his point streak to seven games. A blazing start.
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine off Bulls' injury report ahead of game vs. Celtics

Zach LaVine is off of the Chicago Bulls' injury report ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics, a positive sign as he manages his left knee. After undergoing surgery on that knee in the offseason, then experiencing soreness in the area between the end of the preseason and start of the regular season, the Bulls' medical staff has been monitoring LaVine closely early in the season. The two-time All-Star has missed three of the Bulls' nine games thus far: Their season opener against the Miami Heat, then the front end of separate back-to-back sets against the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts

The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine reports feeling 'good' after first back-to-back

For the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has completed both ends of a back-to-back set. On Tuesday, he scored 20 of his 29 points in a comeback victory at the Brooklyn Nets. Wednesday's win over the Charlotte Hornets at home was not as glorious — LaVine scored 10 points on woeful 4-for-16 shooting — but the only negative symptom the two-time All-Star reported postgame was tired legs.
NBC Sports Chicago

Chase Claypool will wear No. 10 for the Bears

On Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for their own 2023 second-round pick. Claypool will join Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and others in the wide receiver core. As...
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine to play first back-to-back of season vs. Hornets

The Chicago Bulls got some good injury news ahead of Wednesday's home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Zach LaVine, who had been questionable with left knee injury management, is active, head coach Billy Donovan said pregame. Paired with the 37 minutes he logged in Tuesday's win at the Brooklyn Nets, it is the first back-to-back LaVine has appeared in this season.
NBC Sports Chicago

Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics

The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday injury report, while Coby White, who has a left quad contusion, is doubtful.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

