Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Related
How to watch Bruins vs. Rangers on Thursday night
The league-leading Boston Bruins will try to get their seventh straight win when they face the New York Rangers on Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will be at Madison Square Garden and will start at 7:30 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+. Fans looking to stream the game can do so by using ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at just $9.99 a month. You can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
10 observations: Toews scores in OT as Hawks beat Kings
The Blackhawks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center on Thursday. 1. The Blackhawks' offense couldn't get much cooking against the Kings, recording just five shots on goal in the first period and 17 total, which was their second-fewest of the season. Then Jonathan Toews happened in overtime when he scored for the fifth time in six games and the seventh time this season. He also extended his point streak to seven games. A blazing start.
LaVine off Bulls' injury report ahead of game vs. Celtics
Zach LaVine is off of the Chicago Bulls' injury report ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics, a positive sign as he manages his left knee. After undergoing surgery on that knee in the offseason, then experiencing soreness in the area between the end of the preseason and start of the regular season, the Bulls' medical staff has been monitoring LaVine closely early in the season. The two-time All-Star has missed three of the Bulls' nine games thus far: Their season opener against the Miami Heat, then the front end of separate back-to-back sets against the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.
NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts
The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
How Bears will get Claypool up to speed in offense before debut
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool has been in Chicago just over 24 hours, but the Bears plan for him to take the field Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. It will be an intense process for Claypool, who the Bears acquired Tuesday from the Pittsburgh...
'That's why you make the trade:' Claypool already impressing Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
World Peace has love for Chicago long after Bulls tenure
When Metta World Peace, who then went by the name Ron Artest, first learned he was being traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Indiana Pacers in February 2002, his first emotion was sadness. Defying a team order, he participated in a Bulls shootaround that morning in Miami, relishing his...
Failed recruitment began animosity between Noah, Heat
Before the landmark "Big Three" of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh formed with the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010, Joakim Noah attempted to lure that trio to the Chicago Bulls. That recruitment, Noah told JJ Redick and Tommy Alter in an appearance on the The Old...
10 observations: Bulls fall to C's despite DeRozan outburst
Playing in a TD Garden environment that appeared to have the atmosphere of a playoff game, the Chicago Bulls had a chance to topple the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics for the second time in their first 10 games of the season. Despite 46 points from DeMar DeRozan and...
How Dragić finding happiness with Bulls in reserve role
Goran Dragić was preparing for the FIBA EuroBasket tournament with his Slovenian national team when several Chicago Bulls gathered in Los Angeles in early August for optional group workouts. Dragić, who had verbally agreed to a free-agent deal with the team, needed to come to the United States at...
LaVine reports feeling 'good' after first back-to-back
For the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has completed both ends of a back-to-back set. On Tuesday, he scored 20 of his 29 points in a comeback victory at the Brooklyn Nets. Wednesday's win over the Charlotte Hornets at home was not as glorious — LaVine scored 10 points on woeful 4-for-16 shooting — but the only negative symptom the two-time All-Star reported postgame was tired legs.
Zach LaVine lauds Ayo Dosunmu's defense on Kyrie Irving
Ayo Dosunmu returned from a one-game injury absence Tuesday night with a daunting assignment in front of him. Get the Chicago Bulls off to a better start to the game against a desperate Brooklyn Nets squad. And contain seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. Thirty-three minutes of playing time later, and the...
Zach LaVine searching for drive game as he manages knee
BOSTON — Zach LaVine’s game has evolved over time. He’s grown from athletic dunker to elite jump shooter. But his eye-popping athleticism has proved constant. That’s why his first three quarters in the Chicago Bulls' 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics Friday night stood out so much.
Bears defense won't wave white flag after big trades
When the Bears first heard that Ryan Poles had traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, less than a week after he sent Robert Quinn to the Eagles, they were shocked. The news hit the team hard, and players were hurt and left wondering what was going on. “The thoughts go...
Chase Claypool thanks Pittsburgh, ready for Chicago
Chase Claypool is ready to be a Chicago Bear. On Tuesday, the day he was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Bears, Claypool sent out a Tweet thanking the city for welcoming the first 2.5 years of his career. In the end, he announced his business will continue in Chicago.
Chase Claypool will wear No. 10 for the Bears
On Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for their own 2023 second-round pick. Claypool will join Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and others in the wide receiver core. As...
How Claypool can help Fields, Bears' offense take next step
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields did his best to contain his excitement Wednesday when asked about the Bears' trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The second-year quarterback dodged a question about what the deal says about the Bears' belief in him. Fields is always even-keeled. But he let a...
LaVine to play first back-to-back of season vs. Hornets
The Chicago Bulls got some good injury news ahead of Wednesday's home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Zach LaVine, who had been questionable with left knee injury management, is active, head coach Billy Donovan said pregame. Paired with the 37 minutes he logged in Tuesday's win at the Brooklyn Nets, it is the first back-to-back LaVine has appeared in this season.
Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics
The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday injury report, while Coby White, who has a left quad contusion, is doubtful.
DeRozan's pump fake keys gaudy free throw total vs. C's
BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan did know that his career-high for free-throw attempts is 25, which occurred in March 2016 as a member of the Toronto Raptors. He just didn’t know he came close to eclipsing that on Friday night. “I didn’t even know I got there that many...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0