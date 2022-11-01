With colder weather on the way, Beaverton Winter Shelter opens doors

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With winter weather on the horizon, the Beaverton Winter Shelter for homeless adults opened on Tuesday.

The shelter, which is located at the Beaverton Community Center, offers guests meals, showers, access to resources, and referral to social services. Up to 30 guests can be enrolled for the services offered 24-7 until the end of May.

Those wanting to enroll in this shelter must contact Community Connect at 503.640.3263.

City officials said a donation drive for new supplies for the shelter is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center. The shelter is reportedly looking for razors, earplugs, blankets, hand warmers, socks, underwear, sweatpants, waterproof gloves, disposable cups (hot and cold), and frozen or nonperishable food.

Just Compassion of East Washington County runs the shelter, with the help of the city and Washington County Supporting Housing Services.

