Nampa, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who passed from a house fire in Boise on Oct. 27. David Taylor, 63, of Boise was pronounced dead shortly after Boise Police officers located him in a house fire on N. Aborcrest Court Thursday night. The...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

DONNELLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Alcohol could be a contributing factor in a deadly crash Wednesday night that claimed the life of a Boise man near Donnelly. According to Idaho State Police, a GMC pickup driven by a 59-year-old man slid off an icy State Highway 55 and struck a large culvert as he tried to pass another vehicle at a little after 6 p.m. The Boise man was taken to an area hospital were he died. IPS said the man had been wearing a seat belt. Police noted they found evidence that indicates alcohol may be a factor in the crash. The highway was blocked for about three hours while crews cleared the scene.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car on the corner of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to Meridian Public Safety Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston. The victim, a student enrolled at Meridian High School, was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile when they were struck by a blue GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Ten Mile. The incident occurred less than a mile from Meridian High. ...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIVI-TV

BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges, after police allege he robbed a bank. The Boise Police Department says they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 2:15 p.m. Monday, on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. Police say the...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Police Dog Helps Take Down Suspected Boise Bank Robber

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A police dog helped track down and apprehend a Washington man suspected of robbing a bank Monday afternoon in Boise. According to the Boise Police Department, Evaristo Alvear, 37, of Maple Valley, WA was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony robbery, kill or mistreat a police dog, resisting arrest, and obstructing officers following a reported robbery at a bank on W. Fairview at around 2:15 p.m. The suspect had entered the bank and demanded money then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers began to search the area after they were able to get a description of the suspect. The police dog was used to track the man who was located not far from the bank. Alvear would not follow orders given to him by officers telling him to remove his hands from his pocket. Officers then used the dog to take the man down. As the dog approached the suspect the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket and allegedly tried to slash the dog. Officers then used a taser to arrest the man. The police dog was not hurt in the incident. Alvear was hospitalized before he was booked into the jail.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

WILDER — The Wilder Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gail R. Burnett. Burnett is a vulnerable adult who was last seen on Nov. 2 at approximately 1:45 p.m. in Greenleaf, Idaho, a city west of Caldwell. Burnett is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately...
WILDER, ID
kboi.com

A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. At about 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. On October 28, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
NAMPA, ID
eastidahonews.com

CALDWELL (KIVI) – Two people were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Caldwell in the early morning hours of October 30, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. Police say two attendees of the party were causing a disturbance over an insult and were...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
MERIDIAN, ID
