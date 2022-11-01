Read full article on original website
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Coroner identifies Boise house fire victim
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who passed from a house fire in Boise on Oct. 27. David Taylor, 63, of Boise was pronounced dead shortly after Boise Police officers located him in a house fire on N. Aborcrest Court Thursday night. The...
Boise Man Killed in Crash Near Donnelly
DONNELLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Alcohol could be a contributing factor in a deadly crash Wednesday night that claimed the life of a Boise man near Donnelly. According to Idaho State Police, a GMC pickup driven by a 59-year-old man slid off an icy State Highway 55 and struck a large culvert as he tried to pass another vehicle at a little after 6 p.m. The Boise man was taken to an area hospital were he died. IPS said the man had been wearing a seat belt. Police noted they found evidence that indicates alcohol may be a factor in the crash. The highway was blocked for about three hours while crews cleared the scene.
Boise Police looking for suspect in armed robbery on Fairview
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect after a man entered a business on West Fairview Avenue and demanded money around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police said officers secured the area and began searching for the suspect after responding to the report in...
16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
KIVI-TV
AOL Corp
Ada County coroner identifies Caldwell man who died from gunshot wounds. He was 51
This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates. To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here. The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the 51-year-old Caldwell man who was fatally shot in Nampa late Friday night. Nathan Herbert died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical...
KIVI-TV
Boise bank robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges
BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges, after police allege he robbed a bank. The Boise Police Department says they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 2:15 p.m. Monday, on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. Police say the...
Caldwell man sentenced with first-degree murder for 2021 shooting
BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell man has been found guilty of multiple charges including first-degree murder from a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in September 2021. Ethan S. Almaraz was involved in a gang homicide that occurred on Sept. 17, 2021. After a seven-day trial...
Police Dog Helps Take Down Suspected Boise Bank Robber
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A police dog helped track down and apprehend a Washington man suspected of robbing a bank Monday afternoon in Boise. According to the Boise Police Department, Evaristo Alvear, 37, of Maple Valley, WA was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony robbery, kill or mistreat a police dog, resisting arrest, and obstructing officers following a reported robbery at a bank on W. Fairview at around 2:15 p.m. The suspect had entered the bank and demanded money then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers began to search the area after they were able to get a description of the suspect. The police dog was used to track the man who was located not far from the bank. Alvear would not follow orders given to him by officers telling him to remove his hands from his pocket. Officers then used the dog to take the man down. As the dog approached the suspect the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket and allegedly tried to slash the dog. Officers then used a taser to arrest the man. The police dog was not hurt in the incident. Alvear was hospitalized before he was booked into the jail.
eastidahonews.com
Endangered missing person alert issued for Wilder woman
WILDER — The Wilder Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gail R. Burnett. Burnett is a vulnerable adult who was last seen on Nov. 2 at approximately 1:45 p.m. in Greenleaf, Idaho, a city west of Caldwell. Burnett is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately...
Man arrested for arson in connection to Caldwell building fire
CALDWELL, Idaho — A person has been arrested on arson charges in connection to a fire at a three-story residential building Sunday afternoon, according to the Caldwell Fire Department (CFD). Scott Bradley Pankratz, 60, was booked into the Canyon County Jail Sunday night, on arson charges. Caldwell Police officers...
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
kboi.com
One man dead after shooting in Nampa
A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. At about 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
Former BPD chief to receive nine-month severance
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
Post Register
eastidahonews.com
Two injured in Caldwell after shooting at a Halloween party
CALDWELL (KIVI) – Two people were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Caldwell in the early morning hours of October 30, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. Police say two attendees of the party were causing a disturbance over an insult and were...
Post Register
West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death
MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
