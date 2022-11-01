Read full article on original website
With new crew, Rigby finds landing spot - a fourth consecutive Class 5A semifinal berth
EAGLE, Idaho - Rigby came into the season with practically a new team. The reigning state champion lost 10 all-state players, including four of whom are now playing Division I football. It turns out that didn't matter much. The fourth-ranked Trojans ran No. 5 Eagle out of its own field in a 37-6 ...
Williston rallies to advance to state semifinals for first time in five years
WILLISTON — It felt a little like deja vu Tuesday night inside the Devils' Den. The top-seeded Williston Red Devils fell behind (2-0) early on in the Region 4-1A girls' volleyball Final to the No. 3 Glades Day Gators. It was a repeat of what had occurred Friday night...
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title.
Ueda holds 1-shot lead in Toto Classic after 2nd round
SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Motoko Ueda had a 3-under 69 Friday to hold a one-shot lead after the second round of the LPGA’s Toto Classic. Ueda, who was won this event twice, was 10-under and a shot clear of fellow Japanese players Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki. Yamashita carded a 68 and Suzuki had a 70.
