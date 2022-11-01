Read full article on original website
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
PSP investigating after man found dead on roadside
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bystander found a man dead on the side of the road.
Troopers Looking for Man who Used Pistol to Threaten Girl in Horse and Buggy in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to track down the suspect who used a pistol to threaten a juvenile on a horse and buggy Thursday. It happened in the 20500 block of Fish Flats Rd. near Whitney Rd. in Rome Township around 1:44 p.m. A truck was following the...
Investigation underway after man is found dead in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a man was found dead in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Investigators said it happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a passerby stopped to help out a man who he thought was having issues with a tire on his vehicle.
Vehicle Struck While Backing Into Driveway in Plum Township
PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Plum Township on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the crash occurred at 2:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, on Meadville Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say 66-year-old Joseph D. Gionti, of Titusville, was...
State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which two known persons threatened physical harm to a victim. Police say the incident occurred near Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, around 10:28 a.m. on October...
Missing, endangered 80-year-old man from Venango County found
FRANKLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A missing 80-year-old Venango County man believed to be in danger was found.Pennsylvania State Police put out a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for the man Tuesday morning but said around 2 p.m. that he'd been found.
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
Chautauqua County K-9 finds missing children lost in woods
RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit was dispatched to a wooded area after a report that two girls — a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old — were lost in the woods and unable to find their way out. Deputies responded to the woods shortly after 6 p.m., near the area of […]
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
Teen Injured In Route 422 Crash
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 422. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8 at the Mercer Road overpass. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
Crews return to Beaver County house for possible second fire
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters had to return to a house in Beaver County Thursday morning after reports that a fire there had rekindled. The house is in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Galilee. The first call to 911 came in just before 1 a.m. The...
Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft in Bloomfield Township. According to PA Crime Watch, PSP Corry responded to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Drive in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County on July 7, at 1:03 p.m., for a report of a retail theft.
Butler School District involving local authorities with behavior problems at high school
BUTLER COUNTY — Butler Senior High school leaders are getting several law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office involved to solve problems within the district. Brian White, the district’s superintendent sent a letter to families saying they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior issues...
Pair of crashes shut down Pa. Turnpike in Beaver County for about 8 hours
A pair of crashes shut down the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County for about eight hours Thursday. One person was taken to a hospital, according to state police. The first crash was reported at 5:39 a.m. in New Sewickley near Tulip Drive. A truck entering the...
Local woman charged with scamming 78-year-old woman out of nearly $15K turns herself in
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Court documents allege Connie Brucker made multiple pages worth of unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals — including more than $4400 from PNC Bank ATMs. Brucker turned herself into authorities this morning and was arraigned before a Saxonburg, Butler County magistrate. She wouldn’t answer our...
Additional security cameras going up in Zelienople due to crime spike
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Several security cameras will be going up in Zelienople after the borough’s council approved adding more surveillance cameras around town Thursday. Their approval is attributed to the recent spike in crime. “We were having some serious vandalism and destruction issues at the community park,”...
Man killed in 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he hit two other cars, fled from the scene and crashed in Butler County. According to Jackson Township police, 44-year-old Chad Kozay, from Coraopolis, ran a red light on Lindsay Road and hit two other cars that were traveling northbound on state Route 19.
One Person Injured In Picklegate Bridge Crash
At least one person has been injured as a result of a crash in Butler Township Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for the accident on Hansen Avenue just across the Picklegate Bridge near the intersection with Route 8 southbound. Crews from...
