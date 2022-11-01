ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Investigation underway after man is found dead in Lawrence County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a man was found dead in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Investigators said it happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a passerby stopped to help out a man who he thought was having issues with a tire on his vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Struck While Backing Into Driveway in Plum Township

PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Plum Township on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the crash occurred at 2:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, on Meadville Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say 66-year-old Joseph D. Gionti, of Titusville, was...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which two known persons threatened physical harm to a victim. Police say the incident occurred near Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, around 10:28 a.m. on October...
FRANKLIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Teen Injured In Route 422 Crash

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 422. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8 at the Mercer Road overpass. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft in Bloomfield Township. According to PA Crime Watch, PSP Corry responded to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Drive in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County on July 7, at 1:03 p.m., for a report of a retail theft.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

One Person Injured In Picklegate Bridge Crash

At least one person has been injured as a result of a crash in Butler Township Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for the accident on Hansen Avenue just across the Picklegate Bridge near the intersection with Route 8 southbound. Crews from...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy