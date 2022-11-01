ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

High School Football PRO

Spartanburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nation Ford High School football team will have a game with Spartanburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Simpsonville hosts "Everything Outdoor Fest" educating the amateur and enthusiast on activities outside

Simpsonville hosts "Everything Outdoor Fest" educating the amateur and enthusiast on activities outside
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
wspa.com

High School Standouts: Josh Harrison, DE, Christ School

High School Standouts: Josh Harrison, DE, Christ School

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County. Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement. COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American cheerleading company behind the sport's top uniforms, camps and
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday

Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday

Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old. Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

OSHA releases investigation on Greer recycling plant where man ‘disappeared’

OSHA releases investigation on Greer recycling plant where man 'disappeared'

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County. Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement. COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American cheerleading company behind the sport's top uniforms, camps and
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag

Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County. Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement. COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American cheerleading company behind the sport's top uniforms, camps and
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting

1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
ANDERSON, SC

