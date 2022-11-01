Read full article on original website
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
WYFF4.com
Eight candidates vie for Greenville County School Board Districts 24, 26, 28
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Eight candidates are running for three seats on the Greenville County School Board. The race for Greenville County School Board District 24 features Gene Breckner and Anne Pressley. Beckner is a licensed counselor-supervisor. He was a teacher, coach and administrator in South Carolina public and private...
Spartanburg School District 3 to install weapons detection systems
Spartanburg School District 3 announced Tuesday it will purchase and deploy weapons detection systems at all its schools within the next six to eight weeks.
Spartanburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wspa.com
Simpsonville hosts "Everything Outdoor Fest" educating the amateur and enthusiast on activities outside
Simpsonville hosts "Everything Outdoor Fest" educating the amateur and enthusiast on activities outside. Simpsonville hosts “Everything Outdoor Fest” educating …. Simpsonville hosts "Everything Outdoor Fest" educating the amateur and enthusiast on activities outside. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 12 – Part …. HIGHLIGHTS: High...
Former Upstate high school coach passes away
A former high school coach and an owner of a horse rescue ministry died Monday in Greenville.
wspa.com
High School Standouts: Josh Harrison, DE, Christ School
WYFF4.com
Former SC high school coach and counselor to kids with special needs dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A former high school coach in South Carolina, who also owned a horse therapy ministry, has died. John Marshall Worley, 65, died Monday at St. Francis-Downtown, according to his obituary. His funeral was held on Thursday at Worley's property in Honea Path (see video below.)
wspa.com
Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday
Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week. Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week. HIGHLIGHTS: High...
FOX Carolina
Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old. Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.
wspa.com
OSHA releases investigation on Greer recycling plant where man ‘disappeared’
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the first of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
wspa.com
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
WYFF4.com
10,000 sandwiches made, given away in Greenville to honor founder of Duke's Mayonnaise
GREENVILLE, S.C. — In honor of National Sandwich Day, organizations came together to give back to the community, by way of giving away free sandwiches. Feed and Seed, along with Visit Greenville SC, collaborated for the event. “Visit Greenville SC and the Feed and Seed partnered to make 10,000...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Aspens Senior Living Opens 159-Unit Active Adult Community in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aspens Senior Living has completed construction of The Aspens Verdae, a 159-unit active adult community in Greenville. The property totals 196,000 square feet and offers one-and two-bedroom options ranging from 607 square feet to 1,243 square feet. Aspens broke ground on the project in December 2020....
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
Police find missing teen who is deaf, mute in Greenville
The Greenville Police Department said Niko Elisa was found in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home.
wspa.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
southmag.com
The Kessler Collection Commemorates Grand Opening of Newest Property in Greenville, S.C.
The Kessler Collection recently celebrated the highly-anticipated grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. Adding to its portfolio of artistically inspired boutique hotels, the newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. “After...
wspa.com
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend's 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend's 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg. More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s …. More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend's 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg. New Print Shop at the South...
‘Over the edge’ event raises money for cancer in Spartanburg
Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.
