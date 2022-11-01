Sleep Research Society position statement supports adoption of permanent standard time

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
MedicalXpress
Obesity drug helps teens lose weight, study finds
A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
MedicalXpress
Researchers delve deep into the genetics of addiction
Danielle Dick, a professor of psychiatry at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School who leads the Rutgers Addiction Research Center, has spent decades hunting genes that contribute to drug and alcohol addiction. While much remains unknown, improving technology has sped the rate of discovery. Dick's lab has published five studies in...
MedicalXpress
Investigators shed new light on brain activity related to dissociative symptoms
Trauma can cause dissociative symptoms—such as having an out-of-body experience, or feeling emotionally numb—that may help an individual cope in the short term but can have negative impacts if the symptoms persist for a long period of time. In a new study recently published in Neuropsychopharmacology, a team...
MedicalXpress
Fighting misconceptions through intentionally designed figures
Associate professor of psychology and human development, Laura Novick, and graduate student Jingyi Liu, have published a paper highlighting the importance of intentionally and thoughtfully designed figures to explain evolutionary relationships and overcome preconceived misconceptions in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied. The work was inspired, in part, by a...
MedicalXpress
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
MedicalXpress
Study illustrates vast influence that children's mental health concerns have on workforce challenges in America
As the American economy has undergone rapid and dramatic change, so too has America's workforce. Trending terms, such as "the great resignation" and "quiet quitting," have been coined as we seek to better understand workplace challenges across the country. There have been many contributing factors reported to be driving these...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop and test risk score for childhood kidney condition
Certain studies called genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have implicated single genetic variants in contributing to different diseases, and these variants can be combined to generate polygenic risk scores (PRS) to predict an individual's risk of developing such diseases. Researchers recently generated a PRS for pediatric steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (pSSNS), a kidney disease in children. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3-November 6.
MedicalXpress
Pfizer-BioNTech to test combined COVID and flu vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech said Thursday they will test a combined coronavirus and influenza vaccine, which could potentially pave the way for better inoculation uptake for both illnesses. The companies said in a statement the mRNA-based combination vaccine candidate was set to progress to a phase one trial in the United States with...
MedicalXpress
Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies
Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
MedicalXpress
Dual-energy CT assesses postoperative lung volume, perfusion changes
According to an accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), metrics derived from dual-energy CT (DECT) can provide insight on physiologic changes after lung cancer surgical resection, beyond the information provided by pulmonary function tests (PFTs) and conventional CT. "DECT depicts patterns of lung volume and perfusion...
MedicalXpress
Half of dentists say patients are high at dental appointments
As personal and medical marijuana use increases nationwide, the American Dental Association (ADA) suggests patients refrain from using marijuana before dental visits after a new survey finds more than half of dentists (52%) reported patients arriving for appointments high on marijuana or another drug. Currently, recreational marijuana use is legal...
MedicalXpress
Updated guidelines for the diagnosis and management of aortic disease
The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association have published a new guideline on the diagnosis and management of aortic disease, focusing on surgical intervention considerations, consistent imaging practices, genetic and familial screenings, and the importance of a multidisciplinary aortic team. The aorta is the largest artery in...
MedicalXpress
Transitioning to net-zero emissions could be the greatest health opportunity of this century
Climate change threatens to undermine the health of people around the world, with more intense and frequent extreme weather events, increased heatwave exposure, climate-related food insecurity, alteration in the spread of infectious diseases and exacerbated mental ill-health. These are just some of the findings of the 2022 report of The...
MedicalXpress
New street medicine teams bring comprehensive health care to homeless people
"Anybody home?" physician assistant Teagan Flint asks outside a tent on F Street in downtown San Diego. She was hoping to find a patient she had been working with, but there was no answer at the tent. She would learn later he had been hospitalized. Flint is part of a...
MedicalXpress
Should we really do away with daylight saving time?
On Sunday, Nov. 6, parts of the world, including most of the United States and Canada, will participate in the annual ritual of setting their clocks an hour back to mark the end of daylight saving time. Daylight saving time extends the day during the warmer months, and then sunset...
MedicalXpress
Do we still need to hold onto COVID-19 vaccination cards?
Where is your COVID-19 vaccination card? Is it in your wallet or purse? Is it at home, buried in a pile of mail? Is it lost?. If you're not sure, you're not alone. "It's tucked away at home, I think," said Northeastern student Kenny Nguyen, who was hanging out with friends near Centennial Common on Northeastern's Boston campus this week. "It's in my dorm."
MedicalXpress
Ketamine 'saved my life': Depressed, anxious Floridians turn to unregulated psychedelics
Ashley Blanco, 27, has grappled with anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder for the better part of a decade. Antidepressants and therapy didn't help. After she graduated college, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It sent her mental health to an all-time low. "I couldn't function. I wouldn't leave my room," she said....
MedicalXpress
Dietary supplement found to improve concentration levels
The PROFITH CTS-977 research group from the University of Granada (UGR) has tested the effects of a multi-ingredient dietary nootropic on concentration levels and cognitive performance. Nootropics are cognitive enhancers that have traditionally been used in the treatment of cognitive pathologies. Leading this study was Lucas Jurado Fasoli—a researcher from...
