The tell-tale signs of dementia are familiar to many of us, with memory loss, confusion, and difficulty concentrating that gradually get worse over time. But it's not easy to identify the particular type of dementia that someone has since the symptoms can be bafflingly similar, as in the case of Alzheimer's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Now researchers at IBM Research and the University of Tsukuba, Japan, have developed a new way to distinguish between these diseases based on patients' speech.

2 DAYS AGO