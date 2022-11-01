Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
MedicalXpress
Obesity drug helps teens lose weight, study finds
A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's or Lewy body dementia? How patients draw can help determine the type of dementia
The two most common neurodegenerative dementias are Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). There is often an overlap of symptoms across these two diseases, which can make diagnoses difficult. Although biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid sampling and neuroimaging are the most well-validated diagnostic biomarkers, they can be invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. Researchers in Japan have discovered that the characteristics of patients' drawing processes can discriminate between patients with AD and DLB, offering a cheap, non-invasive, and quick screening tool.
MedicalXpress
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
MedicalXpress
Shorter course of radiation therapy yields comparable results for patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma
Patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who need pre-operative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment over three weeks instead of five, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results...
MedicalXpress
Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies
Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
MedicalXpress
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive—even...
MedicalXpress
Dual-energy CT assesses postoperative lung volume, perfusion changes
According to an accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), metrics derived from dual-energy CT (DECT) can provide insight on physiologic changes after lung cancer surgical resection, beyond the information provided by pulmonary function tests (PFTs) and conventional CT. "DECT depicts patterns of lung volume and perfusion...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests reducing use of broad-spectrum antibiotics for acute kidney infections
A new study led by Ochsner infectious diseases clinical pharmacist Kevin Lin, PharmD, was recently published in PLoS One, suggesting that oral cephalosporins are as safe and effective as the standard of care fluoroquinolones (FQs) for the treatment of acute kidney infections. Cephalosporins belong to a family of antibiotics called beta-lactams which are generally regarded as "narrower-spectrum" meaning they don't kill as much of our good bacteria and have a much safer side effect profile when compared to FQs.
MedicalXpress
Too much or not enough: The health care dilemma in developing countries
Globalization has significantly improved access to quality health care but some patients in developing countries are getting too much of it, researchers say. A series of scoping reviews into overdiagnosis and overuse of health care services reveal the problems of too much medicine—already well-established in high-income countries—are now widespread in low and middle-income countries (LMICs).
MedicalXpress
Updated guidelines for the diagnosis and management of aortic disease
The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association have published a new guideline on the diagnosis and management of aortic disease, focusing on surgical intervention considerations, consistent imaging practices, genetic and familial screenings, and the importance of a multidisciplinary aortic team. The aorta is the largest artery in...
MedicalXpress
Optically-generated focused ultrasound for noninvasive brain stimulation with ultrahigh precision
To understand how the brain functions and how its dysfunction causes diseases, modalities to modulate neuronal activity with high precision are needed. Brain stimulation modalities with millimeter precision usually activate multiple functional regions and cause unintended responses. Therefore, a neuromodulation tool with ultrahigh precision is needed for mapping the brain...
MedicalXpress
Researchers probe why vaccine responses differ from person to person
COVID-19 vaccines boast efficacy rates against severe disease and hospitalization as high as 95%. But even among young, healthy adults, this doesn't mean individuals who received the groundbreaking jab acquired equal protection. Why people respond differently to the same immunological exposure is a question that has long evaded scientists. A...
MedicalXpress
New street medicine teams bring comprehensive health care to homeless people
"Anybody home?" physician assistant Teagan Flint asks outside a tent on F Street in downtown San Diego. She was hoping to find a patient she had been working with, but there was no answer at the tent. She would learn later he had been hospitalized. Flint is part of a...
MedicalXpress
New bone imaging technique could lead to improved osteoporosis treatment
More than 2.3 million Canadians are affected by osteoporosis, resulting in billions of dollars in economic burden and incalculable suffering. A research team from the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan has developed a new approach to imaging that detects changes in bone tissue far more quickly than bone densitometry scans, the method currently used in health care. While the study was done using a rabbit model, the results could lead to improved drug treatment in humans with osteoporosis.
MedicalXpress
Speaking your mind: Patients' speech can reveal type of dementia
The tell-tale signs of dementia are familiar to many of us, with memory loss, confusion, and difficulty concentrating that gradually get worse over time. But it's not easy to identify the particular type of dementia that someone has since the symptoms can be bafflingly similar, as in the case of Alzheimer's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Now researchers at IBM Research and the University of Tsukuba, Japan, have developed a new way to distinguish between these diseases based on patients' speech.
Claire Kempner: Budd has done nothing to fight inflation
Raising three kids is a constant juggling act. Driving them to and from school, soccer and play dates, buying supplies for school, washing their clothes, and making a dinner that all three of them might actually eat is a struggle — and expensive. As inflation continues to impact families across North Carolina, we need leaders who are focused more on solving problems, not creating them. We deserve leaders that are serious about getting the cost of living under control, not distracted by political games. I...
MedicalXpress
A common dietary fiber promotes allergy-like immune responses in preclinical studies
A type of dietary fiber called inulin, commonly used in health supplements and known to have certain anti-inflammatory properties, can also promote an allergy-related type of inflammation in the lung and gut, and other parts of the body, according to a preclinical study from researchers in the Friedman Center for Nutrition and Inflammation and Jill Roberts Institute for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Weill Cornell Medicine and in the Boyce Thompson Institute on Cornell's Ithaca campus.
MedicalXpress
Nine out of ten want to know their brain disease risk
Would you take a simple brain health test to learn about your risk of developing a brain disease if you could? According to the global brain health survey, 91% of those questioned would. We asked this question to more than 27,500 people in the global brain health survey conducted by...
MedicalXpress
Association between poor sleep quality and an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's
New research has shown an association between sleep quality—less than seven hours—and Alzheimer's disease-related pathology in people without cognitive impairment. The study by an international team led by the Pasqual Maragall Foundation research center, the Barcelonaβeta Brain Research Center (BBRC), together with researchers from the University of Bristol and North Bristol NHS Trust, was published in the journal Brain Communications on Nov. 3.
Comments / 0