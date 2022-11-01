ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Toni Taylor
3d ago

If they are using the taxpayers money for this, that is absolutely insanity. Can we talk about crime or inflation cuz I think those are actually the issues most people are concerned with NOT abortion.

Ivan Harris
3d ago

who ever writing this article need to stop lies about constitution right, abortion is not a constitution right and never has been period.

Freedom
3d ago

And who is paying? taxpayers? I am ok with it as long as they show a baby that has been murdered in and out of womb. This might wake people up to what abortion is. Murdering of the unborn 😓

KUOW

Election 2022: what do Washington state voters care about most?

It's the weekend before the midterms. So, what's on people's minds as they cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday?. Stuart Elway is the director of the Crosscut/Elway Poll of Washington state voters. He spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what voters are most concerned about and how that may influence Election Day outcomes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

WA attorney general warns of more possible scams

Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

What to expect on election night in Washington state

What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington's vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Republicans use fear of crime as a wedge issue in Washington’s 8th

It’s the week before election day, and Audrey Muliawan and her 5-year-old son are headed into Issaquah's red brick city hall in the heart of Washington’s 8th Congressional District. Muliawan, who said she’s “Asian Pacific Islander,” moved with her family to the area from Seattle in 2019. Muliawan...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KUOW

Why the wave of voting reform measures in the Northwest?

It’s a Tuesday night and there’s a small party going on in a back room of the Pike Place Market. Take a left at the pig statue, go up some stairs, through a hallway and you’ll find yourself in a little library full of more than a dozen people eating pizza.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle and Washington state's future plans to address homelessness

People are protesting the Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's plan to increase homeless camp removals in the city. “What do we want? Housing! When do we want it? Now!" a crowd chanted outside of Seattle City Hall Wednesday night. Demonstrators gathered to protest Harrell's proposed budget. It includes millions of dollars...
SEATTLE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement

(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger

Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Less than a week away, WA voter turnout lower than last midterm

With less than one week to go until Election Day, the Washington Secretary of State has released some statistics about voter turnout and who has returned their ballot already. As one of eight states that conduct all elections with the option to vote in the mail, Washington is already starting to count its ballots ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 8.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Live Studio with guest Gov. Jay Inslee

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined us from Olympia for a live interview Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues. After the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, Inslee was asked about security for politicians, and how it affects his interactions with the public. Inslee said the incident has not...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A Northwest politics roundup as the 2022 election draws near

We’re just under a week out from the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8. You’ve got until Tuesday at 8 p.m. to get that ballot into a drop box, or postmarked and in the mail. And if you’re wading through debates, political mailers, and some pretty scary attack ads, don’t panic. KUOW politics reporter David Hyde is here to help.
WASHINGTON STATE

