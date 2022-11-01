Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
Artificial intelligence discovers new life-changing drug and human trials have started already
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has discovered a new life-changing drug and human trials are already underway. The biotech company behind the breakthrough has dosed its first patient with an AI-developed treatment for ALS patients. Alice Zhang, 33, is the founder of Verge Genomics and a former neuroscience doctoral student at University of...
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Price and End Points. For Cancer Drugs, There Is a Disconnect, Research Finds
Overall survival is considered a more definitive end point. But according to Vinay Prasad, M.D., M.P.H., and colleagues , drugs approved based on progression-free survival and overall response rate were priced higher than those approved based on overall survival. Cancer drugs approved on the basis of overall survival were priced...
MedicalXpress
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive—even...
KULR8
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors work toward developing more personalized cancer care, a new study looks at whether lung cancer patients can miss a few days of radiation treatment and make them up with a higher dose.
MedicalXpress
Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies
Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
MedicalXpress
Study offers new insights into immune mechanisms of inflammatory disease
Innate lymphoid cells are a recently discovered family of white blood cells that reside in the skin, gastrointestinal tract, airways and other barrier tissues of the body. Group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) have an essential role in protecting these tissues from parasitic infections as well as damage associated with allergic inflammation and asthma, according to a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers.
MedicalXpress
Study suggests reducing use of broad-spectrum antibiotics for acute kidney infections
A new study led by Ochsner infectious diseases clinical pharmacist Kevin Lin, PharmD, was recently published in PLoS One, suggesting that oral cephalosporins are as safe and effective as the standard of care fluoroquinolones (FQs) for the treatment of acute kidney infections. Cephalosporins belong to a family of antibiotics called beta-lactams which are generally regarded as "narrower-spectrum" meaning they don't kill as much of our good bacteria and have a much safer side effect profile when compared to FQs.
MedicalXpress
Pfizer-BioNTech to test combined COVID and flu vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech said Thursday they will test a combined coronavirus and influenza vaccine, which could potentially pave the way for better inoculation uptake for both illnesses. The companies said in a statement the mRNA-based combination vaccine candidate was set to progress to a phase one trial in the United States with...
MedicalXpress
A cost-effective alternative to a PCR test
Speed or accuracy? As far as COVID-19 tests go, this was the choice you had to make. In the future, this dilemma could be a thing of the past. The Pathogen Analyzer combines the advantages of PCR testing and rapid antigen testing—it provides a reliable result after only 20 to 40 minutes. Soon this assay will be able to simultaneously detect up to 11 other pathogens. A demonstration of the system will be exhibited at the MEDICA trade fair in Düsseldorf from November 14 to 17, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies blood pressure drug as potential treatment for Black patients with Alzheimer's disease
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments—a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association showed...
MedicalXpress
Therapeutic HIV vaccine achieves encouraging results
A phase I/IIa clinical trial that the University of Oxford collaborated on has demonstrated that a T-cell therapeutic HIV vaccine was associated with better control of the virus rebound when antiretroviral therapy (ART) was temporarily withdrawn. Researchers carrying out the AELIX-002 study, whose results have been published in Nature Medicine,...
BBC
Swansea University: Fingers could hold Covid answers
Finger length differences between left and right hands could hold answers to how ill people will get from Covid. Men and older people have been prone to severe Covid so experts believe later-life testosterone decline could be linked. Testosterone information is thought to be held in finger length ratios. Swansea...
MedicalXpress
Are drug companies the villain? New study questions claims of 'evergreening'
For years, brand drug companies have been villainized for "evergreening" or manipulating the law to extend the period of exclusivity for drugs beyond their 20-year patent—a practice critics say unfairly prevents competition from generic drug companies and that has prompted legislators to consider significant reform to policies that govern the pharmaceutical industry.
MedicalXpress
Researchers probe why vaccine responses differ from person to person
COVID-19 vaccines boast efficacy rates against severe disease and hospitalization as high as 95%. But even among young, healthy adults, this doesn't mean individuals who received the groundbreaking jab acquired equal protection. Why people respond differently to the same immunological exposure is a question that has long evaded scientists. A...
MedicalXpress
New study reviews evidence of racism in emergency medicine, sets research agenda
In 2021, the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM) held a consensus conference, "From Bedside to Policy: Advancing Social Emergency Medicine and Population Health," which included identifying priority areas for future research and implementation science related to race, racism and antiracism in emergency medicine (EM). In an effort to identify...
