Speed or accuracy? As far as COVID-19 tests go, this was the choice you had to make. In the future, this dilemma could be a thing of the past. The Pathogen Analyzer combines the advantages of PCR testing and rapid antigen testing—it provides a reliable result after only 20 to 40 minutes. Soon this assay will be able to simultaneously detect up to 11 other pathogens. A demonstration of the system will be exhibited at the MEDICA trade fair in Düsseldorf from November 14 to 17, 2022.

2 DAYS AGO