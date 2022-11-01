Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
CBS Sports
Lamar Odom says Lakers fan gifted him the NBA championship rings he pawned
Former NBA star Lamar Odom pawned his two NBA championship rings after a near fatal drug overdose in 2015. He is doing better now, and as faith would have it, he also got his rings back thanks to a generous Lakers fan he ran into at a game this October.
Barkley 'hated' Gobert trade, calls Timberwolves 'idiots'
The streak of Barkley questioning the Timberwolves' IQ continues.
CBS Sports
Week 10 college football picks, odds, lines, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This 3-leg parlay returns 6-1
Outside of the top matchup of the day between No. 1 and No. 3 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), the Week 10 college football schedule doesn't feature many premier games between ranked opponents. One to keep an eye on, however, is the Big 12 battle between No. 24 Texas and No. 13 Kansas State. The Big 12 landscape could change significantly with a Wildcats' loss, and they are 2.5-point home underdogs in the latest Week 10 college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook. Things get even crazier if Kansas can snap its three-game skid as a two-point home dog to No. 18 Oklahoma State.
ESPN
Bucks take on the Timberwolves, look for 8th straight win
Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota. Minnesota went 2-4 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off...
TE T.J. Hockenson excited to join Vikings after trade with Lions: "There's nowhere I'd rather be"
EAGAN, Minn. -- Tight end T.J. Hockenson's enthusiasm to join the Vikings - a now-former division rival - is palpable.Hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks. RELATED: Vikings trade for Lions' TE T.J. Hockenson, place Irv Smith Jr. on IRIt means Hockenson is going from a struggling team to a 6-1 team with playoff aspirations. He addressed the media Wednesday. "I'm super excited to be here, excited to have a role, a piece in this puzzle," Hockenson said. "A lot of good guys around here. This facility is...
CBS Sports
Texas vs. Kansas State odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 10 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats will try to build on an outstanding performance when they face the No. 24 Texas Longhorns on Saturday night. Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 48-0 last Saturday, which was the largest shutout ever over a top-10 team by a team lower in the rankings. Texas had an open date last week after losing to Oklahoma State two weeks ago.
CBS Sports
Nets' Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: 'I just didn't like anything that went on'
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters following the team's shootaround in D.C. Durant shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's conduct in recent days and the organization's decision to suspend him for a minimum of five games. "I'm not...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss
Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday
Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 5 games minimum: 'He is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets'
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games without pay, they announced on Thursday, a week after Irving first publicized a film full of antisemitic tropes. Before he is permitted to return to the team, Irving must complete "a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct," as he is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," according to the press release.
CBS Sports
How to watch Utah vs. Arizona: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Arizona Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Utes and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 14 of 2015. Arizona and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes should still be riding high after a victory, while the Wildcats will be looking to regain their footing.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable Friday due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo's appearance on the injury report is likely cautionary, as the two-time MVP has dealt with minor knee issues over the last year or so. Because of this, it can be assumed that he will likely take the floor Friday night against the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33.4 minutes of action across seven games this season.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
This Raptors-Timberwolves Trade Features Rudy Gobert
Everyone makes mistakes at times. The trick is to be willing to admit it – and correct it. NBA teams should avoid doing the same. Sometimes, that’s easier said than done. It’s still vital. If you make a mistake and refuse to admit it, you’re likely to compound that mistake. Now, it’s a bigger mistake!
CBS Sports
If Lakers' plan is to sign Kyrie Irving next summer, they better start thinking about a new one
Much of the Los Angeles Lakers' hang-up to trade Russell Westbrook centers on a reluctance to part with their 2027 and/or 2029 first-round draft pick(s), which is understandable. Those picks are pretty much the only assets the Lakers have as a bridge to the post-LeBron era, which could be right around the corner. If they deal those picks, signaling a willingness to punt on the future, the short-term return has to be worth the sacrifice. They have to become immediate contenders.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Friday
Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to right elbow soreness. Curry has been on a tear recently, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last five games while posting a double-double and triple-double over that stretch. However, he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. It's unclear whether the 34-year-old's elbow issue is significant enough to impact his availability for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Brad Holmes Insists Hockenson Trade Considered with 6-1 Record
Brad Holmes addressed reporters after the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
