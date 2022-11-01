Tampa Police Create Sketch Of Man Who Killed Dog During Attempted Armed Robbery

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are asking the community to look at the image above.

The sketch was generated based on the description of the suspect who shot and killed a dog during an attempted armed robbery on October 28, 2022.

The suspect has been described as a thin black male, approximately 6’4″. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and armed with a handgun when he was last seen running eastbound on W. Powhatan Avenue.

Tampa Police Detectives are working to develop additional leads in this case.

One resident has already provided camera footage that shows the suspect running from the scene.

Investigators are asking the community to review their own security footage and share anything they feel may help in the case.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the rendered sketch, or who may have additional information that could help detectives identify the suspect, is asked to contact Tampa Police by calling 813.231.6130, downloading the TampaPD app, or sending a tip through TIP411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, and possibly be eligible for a reward, can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

