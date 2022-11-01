Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
Is Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
Insperity, Inc. (NSP) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
Why Greif (GEF) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Zacks.com
NEP or CSAN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
NEP - Free Report) and Cosan (. CSAN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
Zacks.com
DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
DQ - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this solar panel parts maker have returned -12.4%,...
Zacks.com
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
JAZZ - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Equal-Weight ETFs Outperforming
Wall Street staged a solid comeback in October, with all three major indices logging positive returns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its best month since 1976, surging about 14% in October, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained about 8% and 3.9%, respectively. However, the rally fizzled to start this month on recession fears (read: Dow Jones Logs Best Month Since 1976: ETFs to Bet On).
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Barrett (BBSI) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
Live Nation (LYV) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
LYV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.1%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share compared with 19...
Zacks.com
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why
LPX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
Zacks.com
Should Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
GSSC - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2017. The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $456.09 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SPSM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/08/2013. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $4.29 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
October Marks Best Month for Value ETFs Since 1978: Top Funds
IWD - Free Report) hauled in $444 million inflows last month during the broader market rally. Anemic growth in developed economies, the QE scenario and muted bond yields have kept value investing subdued in the past decade and boosted growth stocks. But the scenario is changing now. Since the growth sector relies on easy borrowing for superior growth and its value depends heavily on future earnings, a rise in long-term yields cuts the present value of companies’ future earnings.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Zacks.com
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
VLO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this oil refiner have returned +17.5%, compared...
Zacks.com
Should Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
XLG - Free Report) was launched on 05/04/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $2 billion, making it one of the...
Zacks.com
5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks
(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks. (5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. There...
Zacks.com
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Clean Harbors (CLH)
CLH - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Clean Harbors is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for CLH in this report.
Comments / 0