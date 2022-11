According to Governor Kathy Hochul, it seems that I have lost my mind. Trying to minimize the crime crisis threatening to derail her campaign, Hochul asserted at a press conference last Monday that the violent crime New Yorkers are daily witnessing on the streets and subways is a figment of their imaginations. The few “high profile” crimes, the governor insisted, “created a sense of fear in people’s minds.” And she refused to cave to what she termed the “political theater” surrounding rampant crime.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO