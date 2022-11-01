Now that the great pumpkin has gone back to the patch for another year, it's being replaced by sweet flavors that fill everyone with holiday cheer. As Cook Think explained, certain flavors seem to be abundant during the holiday season. From the peppermint seen in candy canes to the sweetness of eggnog, those flavors fill the plate and glass. Those themes are apparent in the 2022 Caribou Coffee holiday menu, and it might even make The Grinch feel a little more jolly this year.

1 DAY AGO