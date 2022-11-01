ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

WRGB

Schenectady Police get virtual reality de-escalation system

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State funding is bringing a new tool to the Schenectady Police Department. This is the new "VRPD" system. It's a virtual reality de-escalation training tool, developed by Catapult Games, in partnership with the department. Police trainees get to experience real-world situations in a safe, digital...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Albany school board selects interim replacement for retiring superintendent

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The City School District of Albany will have a new leader at its helm after current Superintendent Kaweeda Adams retired in January. The school board has appointed John Yagielski to lead the district, on an interim basis, while the board embarks on a thorough process of finding the district's next permanent superintendent.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

What will come of NY Inspector General's incriminating Schoharie limo crash report?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — CBS 6 is asking what happens next – now that a key report into the tragic Schoharie limo crash has been out for almost a week now. The state Inspector General’s incriminating report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash put into spotlight the lack of enforcement and communication that went on within and between the state Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles, finding “significant gaps in policies, procedures and interagency communications” that prevented Prestige’s misconduct from being efficiently identified and addressed.”
SCHOHARIE, NY
WRGB

Community Resource Center expansion project underway with groundbreaking

State and local leaders in Troy celebrated the groundbreaking of expansions on a community resource center. The Commission on Economic Opportunity's Community Resource Center will offer early childhood education, youth and senior programs, and nutrition-wellness services. The construction project will cost $6.6 million dollars. It's supported by $5 million dollars...
TROY, NY
WRGB

What does Pine Hills look like, 1 month after deadly shooting & increased violence fears?

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Wednesday morning, I was able to speak with Mayor Sheehan on what had been done to improve safety and security in the neighborhood. She spoke of how the police involvement has been a big factor in addressing concerns "We've seen a tremendous response from both our recreation departments, our police, and our other recreation partners", says Sheehan.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York opens new space in Latham HQ

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York celebrated the opening of a brand new space at its headquarters in Latham. The food bank relies on 16,000 volunteers each year to sort and repack donated food. For years they've worked in various spots throughout the Latham warehouse, or at some...
LATHAM, NY
WRGB

October 2022 Wrap - A Look at the Month in Weather

Leaf peeping, corn maze getaways, haunted attractions, Friday night high school football games and yard clean-up were all among a myriad of other outside activities that went practically unhindered in October due to a combination of many sunny and mild afternoons and no meaningful rain on any of the weekends. But what stood out most about the month was the vibrant and long lasting displays of fall color the foliage put on throughout not just the local area but the entire Northeast, making up for a couple of consecutive lack luster years.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Food pantries feeling the sting of inflation as the holidays near

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As inflation takes its toll on Americans and the economy, many are wondering what this holiday season will look like. "Holiday season is just an extension of the need growth we are seeing overall; our pantry, in particular, is up sixty-three percent of visits since the start of the year" says Thomas Schofield of the Schenectady Inner City Ministries.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Man accused in knifepoint robbery at a Wilton pharmacy

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A 32-year-old South Glens Falls man was charged, accused stealing prescription drugs at knifepoint. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, Eric J. Mcintosh is accused of entering the Rite Aid on Route 50 in the Town of Wilton and stealing over $3,000 in prescription medication from the pharmacy.
WILTON, NY
WRGB

Vermont game wardens investigating bear attack; victim OK

STRATTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife say game wardens are investigating a bear attack in Stratton. Wardens say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the attack Wednesday evening and discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. Officials did not describe the...
STRATTON, VT

