WRGB
A federal grant will help Saratoga Springs build and staff a third fire station
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — To increase public safety efforts, the Spa City is investing time and money into a third fire station on the eastern plateau. The cost of construction and training staff will be covered by a FEMA grant aimed at supporting fire departments and emergency services.
WRGB
Schenectady Police get virtual reality de-escalation system
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State funding is bringing a new tool to the Schenectady Police Department. This is the new "VRPD" system. It's a virtual reality de-escalation training tool, developed by Catapult Games, in partnership with the department. Police trainees get to experience real-world situations in a safe, digital...
WRGB
Albany school board selects interim replacement for retiring superintendent
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The City School District of Albany will have a new leader at its helm after current Superintendent Kaweeda Adams retired in January. The school board has appointed John Yagielski to lead the district, on an interim basis, while the board embarks on a thorough process of finding the district's next permanent superintendent.
WRGB
Assembly Minority task force hosts school safety forum in Clifton Park
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (WRGB) — Parents, educators, and law enforcement in Saratoga County offered feedback Wednesday night on what can be done to improve school safety and security. The Assembly Minority Task Force on School Safety & Security hosted the forum at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public. It comes at...
WRGB
Albany Police Athletic League programs show encouraging signs for residents of Pine Hills
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Police Athletic League has long been known as an organization that allows Police Officers the opportunity to connect Youth with recreation. Allie Robert, PAL Program manager, said, "We have a variety of different affordable programs, not just for the kids of Pine Hills but throughout the city of Albany."
WRGB
Traffic Alert: Glenville's Freeman's Bridge Road to close for rail crossing repairs
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A major traffic headache could be coming to Glenville later this month. Town officials are trying to get the word out that one of the town‘s busiest roads will be closed to allow for rail road repairs. For years, the rugged rail crossings on...
WRGB
Governor candidate Howie Hawkins brings Green Party platform to Albany appearance
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Meanwhile there is a third party candidate in the New York governor's race who may sound familiar if you follow politics. Howie Hawkins will be on the Green Party line. Hawkins spoke in Albany Friday night at the Social Justice Center on Central Avenue. The...
WRGB
What will come of NY Inspector General's incriminating Schoharie limo crash report?
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — CBS 6 is asking what happens next – now that a key report into the tragic Schoharie limo crash has been out for almost a week now. The state Inspector General’s incriminating report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash put into spotlight the lack of enforcement and communication that went on within and between the state Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles, finding “significant gaps in policies, procedures and interagency communications” that prevented Prestige’s misconduct from being efficiently identified and addressed.”
WRGB
Community Resource Center expansion project underway with groundbreaking
State and local leaders in Troy celebrated the groundbreaking of expansions on a community resource center. The Commission on Economic Opportunity's Community Resource Center will offer early childhood education, youth and senior programs, and nutrition-wellness services. The construction project will cost $6.6 million dollars. It's supported by $5 million dollars...
WRGB
What does Pine Hills look like, 1 month after deadly shooting & increased violence fears?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Wednesday morning, I was able to speak with Mayor Sheehan on what had been done to improve safety and security in the neighborhood. She spoke of how the police involvement has been a big factor in addressing concerns "We've seen a tremendous response from both our recreation departments, our police, and our other recreation partners", says Sheehan.
WRGB
Hochul campaign trail heads to the Capital Region in final stretch before Election Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado gathered with Capital Region Democrats on Wednesday in a final stretch in their campaign trail to get votes ahead of Election Day. In her rally speech she defended her stance on gun laws, targeting Republicans, accusing them...
WRGB
Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York opens new space in Latham HQ
The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York celebrated the opening of a brand new space at its headquarters in Latham. The food bank relies on 16,000 volunteers each year to sort and repack donated food. For years they've worked in various spots throughout the Latham warehouse, or at some...
WRGB
October 2022 Wrap - A Look at the Month in Weather
Leaf peeping, corn maze getaways, haunted attractions, Friday night high school football games and yard clean-up were all among a myriad of other outside activities that went practically unhindered in October due to a combination of many sunny and mild afternoons and no meaningful rain on any of the weekends. But what stood out most about the month was the vibrant and long lasting displays of fall color the foliage put on throughout not just the local area but the entire Northeast, making up for a couple of consecutive lack luster years.
WRGB
Hudson Police warning Honda owners after rash of catalytic converter thefts
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Hudson Police Chief Edward Moore is warning residents after a series of catalytic converter thefts in the city. In a post on Facebook, Chief Moore says the thefts were on West Court Street, the John L. Edwards parking lot off State Street, Worth Avenue, and Green Street.
WRGB
Food pantries feeling the sting of inflation as the holidays near
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As inflation takes its toll on Americans and the economy, many are wondering what this holiday season will look like. "Holiday season is just an extension of the need growth we are seeing overall; our pantry, in particular, is up sixty-three percent of visits since the start of the year" says Thomas Schofield of the Schenectady Inner City Ministries.
WRGB
Man accused in knifepoint robbery at a Wilton pharmacy
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A 32-year-old South Glens Falls man was charged, accused stealing prescription drugs at knifepoint. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, Eric J. Mcintosh is accused of entering the Rite Aid on Route 50 in the Town of Wilton and stealing over $3,000 in prescription medication from the pharmacy.
WRGB
Vermont game wardens investigating bear attack; victim OK
STRATTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife say game wardens are investigating a bear attack in Stratton. Wardens say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the attack Wednesday evening and discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. Officials did not describe the...
WRGB
Toys for Toga working with Death Wish Coffee to help those in need
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Toys For Toga drive and fundraiser is back for its 10th consecutive year. The program collects gifts and money for kids in need within Satatoga County for the holiday season. Now through December 4th, organizers are asking the public to donate a new...
WRGB
Judge rules lawsuit in officer involved shooting can proceed for paralyzed man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man's lawsuit against the City of Albany and the Albany Police Department , including several officers and detectives can proceed. A U.S. Northern District Court made the ruling on November 2nd. Ellazar Williams was left paralyzed after an officer involved shooting back in...
WRGB
U.S. Marshalls make arrest in fatal shooting of man on his 21st birthday
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — U.S. Marshalls have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in the city. On May 30th, 21 year old Treavine L. Tate was fatally shot on Hulett Street. According to police, Tate was taken to Ellis Hospital by a private vehicle, where he...
