5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
sent-trib.com
Doctor will share her journey of addiction and recovery
A recovering addict who also is a doctor will share her story next week. Dr. Nicole T. Labor will appear Wednesday at the Wood County Educational Service Center. The first 100 people who attend the 6 p.m. program will get a free copy of her book, “The Addictoholic Deconstructed: An irreverently quick and dirty education by a doctor.”
13abc.com
Area Office on Aging provides life-changing care for family caregivers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s called the sandwich generation. It’s defined as middle-aged adults who are caring for an aging parent or loved one as well as children. It’s a way of life for a lot of people in our area. Julie Miller is one of them.
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton Library announces Nov. adult programs
This month’s programs for adults at Swanton Public Library include Dungeons and Dragons and a cookbook club. Join one of the librarians for a mini-dungeon or two. The library’s own professional dungeon master will be on hand Nov. 15 and 29 starting at 5 p.m. here at the library to help you on your evening adventures.
hometownstations.com
Habitat Recognizes 2022 Volunteers at Annual Celebration Dinner
Press Release from the Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County: Findlay, OH — Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held its Annual Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, November 2, to celebrate and thank the volunteers, donors, and partner organizations who have assisted Habitat stabilize and shelter families throughout 2022. During...
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
swantonenterprise.com
Edinburg is subject of Genealogical Society meeting
Rodney Miller will explore Edinburg and the surrounding area for the period of 1820 to 1860 at the next meeting of the Fulton County Genealogical Society. Edinburg is said to be the first village in German Township. Miller’s presentation was originally scheduled for May 2022 but due to technical difficulties,...
swantonenterprise.com
Grandstand Diner proceeds distributed to FISH, school food pantry
North Clinton Church, partnering with Fulton County, sharing with those in the community through The Grandstand Diner at the Fulton County Fair. Proceeds of $11,091 were distributed by Lena Kutzli (Grandstand Diner Co-Chair) to Archbold and Wauseon FISH and Wauseon School Food Pantry.
themirrornewspaper.com
Anthony Wayne Nutrition Opens In Downtown Waterville
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “We’re finally here!” proclaimed Joseph Rodriguez, watching as his girlfriend and business partner, Tiffany Turner, flicked on the “open” sign in the window. Located at the corner of Mechanic Street and South Third Street in Waterville, Anthony...
WTOL-TV
Swanton boy is asking for donations for toy drive
For the past three years, Caden Laney has collected toys for children in our hospitals. We met Caden earlier this year when he was named as our Leader in Action.
mlivingnews.com
Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented
When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
13abc.com
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY DRUG COURT: The Story Of Earl
Addiction is more than just the statistics we read about in the news. This series of articles about participants from the Fulton county Drug Court is meant to illuminate the human faces behind the numbers. They are all part of our Fulton County family, and they are moms, dads, sisters,...
thevillagereporter.com
Ribbon Cutting Held For “The Table” In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING… Employees from “The Table”, friends, family, local business owners, city officials and Chamber of Commerce members stand to celebrate the ribbon cutting held at the restaurant. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at “The Table” in Wauseon on Thursday, October...
mahoningmatters.com
UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills
Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 11-3-22
1039 Carol Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas and Aspen Rettig, to Julia Hada, $243,000. 433 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas and Shannon Pine, to Dan and Karen Glenn, $183,000. 6695 Wesley Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Matthew Brooks and Kelly Seger, to Megan Pierce and Tyler Hewson,...
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
13abc.com
Toledo Post Office hiring for the holidays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post Office is looking to hire more employees for the holiday season. According to the United States Postal Service, the Toledo Post Office will be holding a job application workshop on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Post Office located at 435 S. St. Clair St. Personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the open positions and to answer questions.
