Greenville, SC

Baton Rouge Business Report

BRAC canvas trip: Student internships can improve talent retention

Multiple times during the Baton Rouge Area Chamber's Regional Benchmarking Workshop the delegation from the Capitol Region heard Greenville, South Carolina, city leaders and area professionals talk about their efforts to make their city "a place where your kids want to stay.". This sentiment can apply to many...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Local investors set to buy Bahamas resort

A holding company including Baton Rouge investors is set to buy Fernandez Bay Village, a small resort on Cat Island in the Bahamas. Baton Rouge’s Luke Lewis, who did not reveal the price, says he expects to close the deal within the next few weeks. He says the resort is in an area poised for growth and sees a potential tie-in with his family’s private hangar business.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge's Shake Shack set to start serving up burgers Nov. 14

The grand opening of Shake Shack’s first location in Baton Rouge is almost here. The franchise has announced it will open the doors of its restaurant outside the Mall of Louisiana on Monday, Nov. 14. There will be indoor and outdoor seating, a drive-thru, and web ordering for pickup...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

TILT buys The Spanish Moon with plans to turn it into its headquarters

Historic bar and music venue The Spanish Moon has been purchased for $385,000 by Baton Rouge design and branding firm TILT, Elifin Realty announced today. The new owners plan to make the building the company’s headquarters, Bonvillain says. But it’s not ready for its new tenants just yet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

JR Ball: Stormwater-gate spells end for Mayor Broome

Sharon Weston Broome is done as mayor of Baton Rouge. This is the stark reality after the October massacre that was her double-secret, truth-avoiding, flawed-fee mockery of a stormwater management plan, writes Business Report Associate Publisher JR Ball in his new opinion piece. Not since the deep tunneling sewer system...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

'La Politics': AG candidates making moves

State Rep. John Stefanski of Crowley raised roughly $250,000 for his attorney general campaign last week during a Lafayette fundraiser at the City Club. The fundraiser also resulted in a public endorsement of Stefanski’s campaign by Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber, according to campaign spokesperson Lionel Rainey. Stefanski chairs the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. Another leading candidate in the 2023 race for attorney general, Solicitor General Liz Murrill, is making long-term professional plans for the campaign ahead. In the past, candidates working at the state Department of Justice have sometimes taken leave to run for office, but Murrill will more than likely take advantage of an exemption that was created by her boss, Attorney General Jeff Landry. “I’m going to stay as long as it’s manageable because we have a lot of important work I’m quarterbacking,” Murrill told.
LOUISIANA STATE

