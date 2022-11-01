Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAC canvas trip: Student internships can improve talent retention
Multiple times during the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Regional Benchmarking Workshop the delegation from the Capitol Region heard Greenville, South Carolina, city leaders and area professionals talk about their efforts to make their city “a place where your kids want to stay.”. This sentiment can apply to many...
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAC canvas trip: Greenville revitalization spread outward from city center
When your bathroom mirror is fogged up after taking a shower, waving a hair dryer across the entire surface does almost nothing to lift the condensation, but if you hold the hot air over one spot, slowly the entire mirror will clear up. That is the underlying principle Greenville leaders...
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAC canvas trip: Public-private partnerships transformed Greenville’s downtown
Greenville Mayor Knox White, who has been in office since 1995, says the city’s transformation from an empty downtown to a “place where people want to be” was intentional, and boils down to a few essential components: reinvention, mixed-use, residential and personality. However, as highlighted during an...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Local investors set to buy Bahamas resort
A holding company including Baton Rouge investors is set to buy Fernandez Bay Village, a small resort on Cat Island in the Bahamas. Baton Rouge’s Luke Lewis, who did not reveal the price, says he expects to close the deal within the next few weeks. He says the resort is in an area poised for growth and sees a potential tie-in with his family’s private hangar business.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge’s Shake Shack set to start serving up burgers Nov. 14
The grand opening of Shake Shack’s first location in Baton Rouge is almost here. The franchise has announced it will open the doors of its restaurant outside the Mall of Louisiana on Monday, Nov. 14. There will be indoor and outdoor seating, a drive-thru, and web ordering for pickup...
Baton Rouge Business Report
TILT buys The Spanish Moon with plans to turn it into its headquarters
Historic bar and music venue The Spanish Moon has been purchased for $385,000 by Baton Rouge design and branding firm TILT, Elifin Realty announced today. The new owners plan to make the building the company’s headquarters, Bonvillain says. But it’s not ready for its new tenants just yet.
Baton Rouge Business Report
JR Ball: Stormwater-gate spells end for Mayor Broome
Sharon Weston Broome is done as mayor of Baton Rouge. This is the stark reality after the October massacre that was her double-secret, truth-avoiding, flawed-fee mockery of a stormwater management plan, writes Business Report Associate Publisher JR Ball in his new opinion piece. Not since the deep tunneling sewer system...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Share your recommendations of powerful and influential leaders for the new Capital Region 500 guide
For the first time, the editors of Baton Rouge Business Report are creating a community guide of powerful and influential community leaders in the Capital Region. Its purpose? To help fulfill our mission of helping our readers connect. In the Capital Region 500, we want to include key influencers representing...
Baton Rouge Business Report
‘La Politics’: AG candidates making moves
State Rep. John Stefanski of Crowley raised roughly $250,000 for his attorney general campaign last week during a Lafayette fundraiser at the City Club. The fundraiser also resulted in a public endorsement of Stefanski’s campaign by Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber, according to campaign spokesperson Lionel Rainey. Stefanski chairs the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. Another leading candidate in the 2023 race for attorney general, Solicitor General Liz Murrill, is making long-term professional plans for the campaign ahead. In the past, candidates working at the state Department of Justice have sometimes taken leave to run for office, but Murrill will more than likely take advantage of an exemption that was created by her boss, Attorney General Jeff Landry. “I’m going to stay as long as it’s manageable because we have a lot of important work I’m quarterbacking,” Murrill told.
