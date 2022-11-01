ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Clayton News Daily

Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones

ATLANTA – Democrat Kwanza Hall, who served on the Atlanta City Council and briefly as a congressman, has endorsed two Republicans – Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. “Over the last four years, I’ve witnessed Governor Kemp make tough decisions...
ATLANTA, GA
WTGS

Georgia early voting sees uptick in absentee ballots, continued record numbers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Office reported they expect the state to break the two-million mark for in-person voting on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the state's record-breaking turnout continued, with 1,898,223 voters casting their ballots during Early Voting. On Wednesday, 134,318 Georgians cast their ballots.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”?

In 2020, the stickers handed out at polling places across Georgia began showing signs of anxiety—relatable, for sure. Previously a cheery illustration of a peach beneath the phrase “I’m a Georgia voter,” the item acquired another sentence, in shoutier lettering: I SECURED MY VOTE! The update was introduced by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following a period of heightened attention to how Americans vote. The post Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia being sued over the ‘divisive concepts’ law

The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Education Association, and the Georgia Association of Educators informed the state of Georgia Friday that they are filing a lawsuit over the 2022 divisive concepts law. The letter notifying the Georgia attorney general’s office of the intent to file a lawsuit is available on...
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA Greek life cannot be inclusive while also partaking in divisive politics

On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
ATHENS, GA
WTGS

Early voter turnout still ramping up as the last day draws near

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia voters just keep coming during early voting, staying on track to pass two-million ballots. As of Wednesday morning, nearly 1.8 million voters have cast their ballots with just under 124,000 turning out on Tuesday alone. With early voter turnout holding record numbers since day one,...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll

ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Infrastructure maximizes Georgia early voting turnout

ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
GEORGIA STATE

