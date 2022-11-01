Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones
ATLANTA – Democrat Kwanza Hall, who served on the Atlanta City Council and briefly as a congressman, has endorsed two Republicans – Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. “Over the last four years, I’ve witnessed Governor Kemp make tough decisions...
News4Jax.com
‘It starts at the top:’ Georgia’s top elections official says governor candidates will accept midterm results
ATLANTA – Georgia will be under the microscope for the midterms after being the center of attention during the 2020 presidential election. That contest was marked with controversy as many, including former president Donald Trump, claimed the election was stolen. There are several tight tickets coming Tuesday, including the...
David Ralston stepping down as Georgia House Speaker over ‘health challenge’
ATLANTA — Georgia’s speaker of the House says he will not seek nomination for the position in the next legislative season. Rep. David Ralston said he will finish his current term as House speaker, which ends in January, but said some health issues have come up so he will not seek the position next year.
Is Georgia’s high early voter turnout because of new election law? Both sides weigh in
ATLANTA — Friday was the final day of early voting across Georgia, and so far, we haven’t seen any reports of chronic long lines or major voting issues. Republicans say that’s because the new election integrity law is working, making it easier to vote. Democrats say the...
WTGS
South Carolina Gov. candidate Joe Cunningham campaigns in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Democratic nominees for Governor Joe Cunningham and Lieutenant Governor Tally Casey held a rally in Beaufort County on Friday. The two hosted the event at Shellring Ale Works in Port Royal as the Nov. 8 election draws near. You can watch the...
WTGS
Georgia early voting sees uptick in absentee ballots, continued record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Office reported they expect the state to break the two-million mark for in-person voting on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the state's record-breaking turnout continued, with 1,898,223 voters casting their ballots during Early Voting. On Wednesday, 134,318 Georgians cast their ballots.
Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”?
In 2020, the stickers handed out at polling places across Georgia began showing signs of anxiety—relatable, for sure. Previously a cheery illustration of a peach beneath the phrase “I’m a Georgia voter,” the item acquired another sentence, in shoutier lettering: I SECURED MY VOTE! The update was introduced by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following a period of heightened attention to how Americans vote. The post Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WRDW-TV
Confidence in poll workers, election officials high in Georgia, 4 other battleground states
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll conducted in five battleground states - including Georgia - shows 78% of voters surveyed are confident their state can administer a fair election. Conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, the poll surveyed 2,033 voters in those battleground states between Oct. 20-26, 2022.
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia being sued over the ‘divisive concepts’ law
The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Education Association, and the Georgia Association of Educators informed the state of Georgia Friday that they are filing a lawsuit over the 2022 divisive concepts law. The letter notifying the Georgia attorney general’s office of the intent to file a lawsuit is available on...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA Greek life cannot be inclusive while also partaking in divisive politics
On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
WJCL
Race for GA House District 164: Rep. Stephens fighting for re-election
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. Georgia House District 164 Representative Ron Stephens says he wasn’t planning to be in the State Legislature for more than two years, now it’s been more than two decades. Anchor/Reporter Olivia Wile met with Rep....
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive poll | How much do Georgia voters care about abortion ahead of elections?
ATLANTA — After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Georgia's six-week ban took effect, Democrats seized on abortion rights as a key issue to motivate voters ahead of the midterm elections. But will these efforts send Raphael Warnock back to the U.S. Senate and give Stacey...
WTGS
Early voter turnout still ramping up as the last day draws near
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia voters just keep coming during early voting, staying on track to pass two-million ballots. As of Wednesday morning, nearly 1.8 million voters have cast their ballots with just under 124,000 turning out on Tuesday alone. With early voter turnout holding record numbers since day one,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll
ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
Infrastructure maximizes Georgia early voting turnout
ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
WTGS
Record for most SC voters casting early ballots in 1 day broken again
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers Wednesday. By the end of the day on Wednesday, a total of more than 383,000 people had voted early, according to the South Carolina State Election Commission.
South Carolina shatters one-day early voting record by 10,000 ballots
South Carolina has broken its one-day early voting record, state officials said Thursday, with nearly 50,000 ballots cast.
Stacey Abrams says polls only show snapshot of voters with 1 week left in governor’s race
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is out on the campaign trail and talking about health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Abrams told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that even though some polls have Gov. Brian Kemp leading, that’s only a...
WTGS
Economics professor weighs in on gas supply after Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Kemp issued another extension on Georgia’s gas tax moratorium and renewed the supply chain state of emergency on Friday. Both extensions will be effective through Dec. 11. Michael Toma, an economics professor at Georgia Southern University, said the unstable gas market and supply...
wabe.org
A fake elector for Trump, Burt Jones, could be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor
In the weeks after the 2020 election, Republican State Sen. Burt Jones joined a fake slate of electors for Donald Trump after Joe Biden won the 2020 election in Georgia. Roughly two years later, Jones is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor of Georgia – and his actions after the last election are animating the campaign in the current one.
