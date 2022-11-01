ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kmmo.com

LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13

A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man shot by police at Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence officer shot a man early Thursday morning after the man pulled a gun at a gas station, according to police. Police said an officer on patrol around 1 a.m. saw a fight involving multiple people at the BP gas station at 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue. While that officer was investigating, a man pulled out a handgun, and the officer shot him, said Chris Depue, public information officer for Lee’s Summit Police Department, acting as PIO for eastern Jackson County on Thursday morning.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Two injured, both vehicles demolished, in crash on Highway 36 south of Kidder

Two drivers were injured and taken to hospitals when two vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon two miles south of Kidder. The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 57-year-old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton and 48-year-old Tracy Connell of St. Joseph. Schaefermeyer was taken by EMS to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. Connell was transported by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
KIDDER, MO
KCTV 5

Off-duty Lawrence Police officer injured in alleged overnight attack

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are now able to confirm details about an alleged attack of an off-duty officer, which ended in the arrest of four adults and one juvenile. According to the LKPD, officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George Williams Way just before 2:00 a.m....
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police looking for missing 77-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 77-year-old man is missing from Kansas City this Friday night. Malcom Sieggen was last seen getting on a metro bus on Thursday. Sieggen is 5′11″ and weighs around 160 pounds, police say. He was wearing a yellow jacket and khaki pants the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

