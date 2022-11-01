Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Troopers investigate after pedestrian hit, killed on I-35 in Olathe
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian on I-35 near College Boulevard early Thursday morning.
3 adults, 1-year-old hospitalized after crash on slick road
HOLT COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Friday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Kia Soul driven by Mackenzie R. Shaw, 22, Forest City, was westbound on U.S. 59 six miles east of Oregon. The car began to slide on...
KCTV 5
Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
KCTV 5
One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
KCTV 5
Man shot by police at Independence gas station
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence officer shot a man early Thursday morning after the man pulled a gun at a gas station, according to police. Police said an officer on patrol around 1 a.m. saw a fight involving multiple people at the BP gas station at 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue. While that officer was investigating, a man pulled out a handgun, and the officer shot him, said Chris Depue, public information officer for Lee’s Summit Police Department, acting as PIO for eastern Jackson County on Thursday morning.
kttn.com
Two injured, both vehicles demolished, in crash on Highway 36 south of Kidder
Two drivers were injured and taken to hospitals when two vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon two miles south of Kidder. The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 57-year-old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton and 48-year-old Tracy Connell of St. Joseph. Schaefermeyer was taken by EMS to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. Connell was transported by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
KCTV 5
Off-duty Lawrence Police officer injured in alleged overnight attack
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are now able to confirm details about an alleged attack of an off-duty officer, which ended in the arrest of four adults and one juvenile. According to the LKPD, officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George Williams Way just before 2:00 a.m....
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
KCTV 5
KCMO police arrest man who stole truck and drove erratically for over an hour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police have a man in custody after he drove a stolen truck erratically and dangerously throughout the city for almost an hour and a half Wednesday evening. Police said a detective spotted the vehicle shortly after 4:30 p.m. near the Westport area....
KMBC.com
Driver of stolen pickup truck in custody after lengthy joyride around Kansas City metro
The driver of a stolen pickup truck was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Kansas City after fleeing police and driving around the metro for about two hours. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. in the Midtown area. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Police: Woman found dead in the road was killed in car, then dumped
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say they have solved the case of a woman found dead in the road in Raytown on Halloween night, saying she was shot and killed by an Independence man in his car before being dumped in the road. Aaron C. Alexander, 35, was arrested Tuesday...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police looking for missing 77-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 77-year-old man is missing from Kansas City this Friday night. Malcom Sieggen was last seen getting on a metro bus on Thursday. Sieggen is 5′11″ and weighs around 160 pounds, police say. He was wearing a yellow jacket and khaki pants the...
KCTV 5
Woman thankful for Good Samaritans who held the suspect accused of assaulting her during food delivery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman attacked while working for a food delivery service is recovering after police say a man assaulted her as he tried to steal her car. Prosecutors charged Edward T. Merritt with vehicle hijacking and assault. Ashton Smith had just parked to deliver a pizza...
KMBC.com
Live: Kansas City police helicopter pursing reportedly stolen pickup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved in an incident with a stolen pickup Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City. News Chopper 9 first...
Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
Troopers arrest 2 people in Northland road rage case
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Connor T. Raimo, 19, and a juvenile in connection with a road rage case on I-35 in Clay County.
KCTV 5
Relatives grieve the loss of 17-year-old killed during shooting on Halloween in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A community vigil will be held this weekend for 17-year-old Turner High School student Katron Harris who was killed during a shooting on Halloween near S. 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. Katron’s family members say he was a loving and caring...
Independence police officer shoots man during disturbance at gas station
Independence police said a man who was shot by an officer at a gas station was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation.
