The older I get, the more I inevitably consider mortality. Less so my own though, as it’s more my parents I find myself thinking about, as they creep into their 70s. Will they be able to stay where they are now, y’know, all the way through? Will they need care of any kind? What happens when, as is sure to be the case, one of them isn’t around anymore while the other is? It plays on my mind as we - my immediate family and I - begin to look for our next home. Should it be closer to my kids’ grandparents? You know, just in case.

