Read full article on original website
Related
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
Modern Warfare 2's most-requested feature not coming till 2023
Just as we suspected, Modern Warfare II has succeeded in impressing fans - far more so than last year’s underwhelming Vanguard. The release of MWII marks Activision’s most successful Call of Duty launch ever. Fans are praising the “incredible” campaign, one particularly creative map and most of all, the new anti-camping tool.
Modern Warfare 2 Xbox cover calls COD the 'best selling franchise on PlayStation’
There’s been a lot of talk lately about the fate of the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation. Since the announcement of Microsoft’s plans to buy out Activision, Sony has been understandably concerned about the potential of CoD becoming an Xbox exclusive. Obviously, it’s a very iconic series, but Sony went as far to deem it as “an essential game: a blockbuster, an AAA-type game that has no rival”, adding that it’s “so popular that it influences users’ choice of console”.
Modern Warfare 2 smashes Steam record, can't quite topple CS:GO
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is an astonishing new lease of life for the shooter series, surging to the higher echelons of the Steam release charts upon its premiere. Naturally, it is to be expected that it wasn't enough to topple Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, because these two games have practically taken root on the charts like slightly sweaty redwood trees. Still, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has had a stunning go, and at the time of writing, the all time peak player count sits at 263,174 with 120,867 players in the game right now.
God of War Ragnarök already one of the highest-rated games of all time
It’s official - God of War Ragnarök is just as good as everyone hoped. Critic reviews went live yesterday afternoon, and the general consensus is that it’s simply a phenomenal game, and everyone should be very excited about it. GAMINGbible’s own Ewan Moore gave Ragnarök a 9/10...
The Witcher fans start petition to keep Henry Cavill and fire the writers instead
It’s been quite the week for fans of The Witcher. It’s nigh impossible to avoid the news that Henry Cavill is departing from the Netflix series following the conclusion of the upcoming third season. Actor Liam Hemsworth, of The Hunger Games fame, will be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and unsurprisingly, fans are devastated.
Streamer beats all Elden Ring's 165 bosses without taking a single hit
Today is Halloween, and there are few things I find more terrifying than the Soulsborne community. I’m not going to lie to you, dear reader, I have put many, many hours into Elden Ring, and I still struggle to fathom how some of these players manage to pull off the wild challenges they do in an already difficult game. I have nothing but respect for them. And fear.
Overwatch 2 is removing Mei from the game
Bad news today for any fellow Overwatch 2 Mei players. As reported by Polygon, Blizzard has confirmed that, as a result of a bug, the ice-wielding DPS hero is getting booted out of the game for at least two weeks. I sincerely hope that any solo Mei mains (Meins?) weren’t planning to have any lengthy play sessions in that time.
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution announced, will bring back Giancarlo Esposito
Far Cry 6 certainly wasn’t the success story Ubisoft were hoping for. The game failed to earn a single Game of the Year nomination - which makes the release of the recent Game of the Year Edition all the more awkward. The problem is, Far Cry 6 is very...
Modern Warfare 2 fans praise game's 'creative' new map
One of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer maps is being lauded as the "most creative" map ever, with players raving about the range of possibilities it lends to combat encounters. It's not only the multiplayer that the Call of Duty community is head over heels for. The campaign...
Henry Cavill rewrote one of The Witcher season two's best scenes
The Witcher news giveth and The Witcher news taketh away. It’s no doubt an incredible time for anyone who’s a fan of the games - the first Witcher is getting a remake, built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, and there’s also so many new titles on the horizon that I’ve lost track. No, seriously, it’s kind of a problem.
Wayward Strand is a game about getting old that everyone should play
The older I get, the more I inevitably consider mortality. Less so my own though, as it’s more my parents I find myself thinking about, as they creep into their 70s. Will they be able to stay where they are now, y’know, all the way through? Will they need care of any kind? What happens when, as is sure to be the case, one of them isn’t around anymore while the other is? It plays on my mind as we - my immediate family and I - begin to look for our next home. Should it be closer to my kids’ grandparents? You know, just in case.
Modern Warfare 2 already overhauling central feature following fan feedback
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's user interface and user experience systems will soon be completely changed, so put that paracetamol back in the packet, because the headaches will be history. User interface (UI) refers to what you use to interact with the game, like a mouse and keyboard, a...
Hogwarts Legacy becomes Steam's most-wishlisted game
Hogwarts Legacy is currently the most wishlisted game on Steam, surpassing Starfield, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Sons of the Forest and other highly anticipated titles. Set in the 19th century, this will be a slightly different magical school for fans to explore in an open world, featuring familiar faces like Nearly Headless Nick, The Fat Lady, and Peeves. Furthermore, players will be able to customise their character, changing their voice and body type, house and gender. Characters encountered in classes can deepen their friendships with the player character and come along on quests, offering unique dialogue options.
Red Dead Redemption 2 players discuss the most 'dishonourable' things they've done in-game
The honour system plays a pretty huge role in Red Dead Redemption 2. As well as the sweet discounts players can get in stores for having high honour, how much the NPCs respect Arthur has an impact on the game’s dialogue, as well its cutscenes and the story. Needless...
God Of War goes to Egypt in stunning Unreal Engine 5 trailer
By this time next week, those of us who have pre-ordered God Of War Ragnarök will have it in our hands. That’s a thought that brings me immense joy. Word is that God Of War Ragnarök will take 70 hours if you’re looking to see all the game has to offer so if you’re planning a November hibernation, God Of War Ragnarök has got you covered.
Star Wars: Battlefront 2 hailed as 'masterpiece' on its 17th Birthday
There are so many Star Wars games in the pipeline that it’s hard to keep up. A report recently revealed that Disney plans on releasing a new Star Wars game every six months which certainly fits with what we already know. All eyes are on next year’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but that’s not all that’s in the works.
Modern Warfare 2 players are racking up thousands of XP in seconds through a hilarious exploit
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer has been out for just under a week, but players have already stumbled across a genius exploit that allows them to earn thousands of XP in a matter of seconds. It's worth noting before we dive in that this could be patched out...
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0