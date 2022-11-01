Read full article on original website
Oregon Nurses Association pushes for stricter hospital staffing law
The Oregon Nurses Association is pushing for minimum standards that establish how many nurses hospitals need to operate and meet patients’ needs effectively. The union, which represents 15,000 nurses, on Wednesday released details of legislation it plans to pursue in the 2023 session. Oregon already has a law that requires hospitals and nurses to develop staffing plans to best meet the needs of patients.
A week to Election Day, about 20% of registered voters have cast ballots
With just over a week before the election, Oregon officials received their first big dump of ballots on Monday. Elections offices statewide received nearly 160,000 ballots, the biggest daily total since Oct. 21 when the Secretary of State’s Office started tracking ballots. As of Monday, elections officials had received about 570,000 ballots, or just under 20% of registered voters. A quarter of registered Republicans have voted – nearly 190,000 people — and nearly a quarter of registered Democrats have turned in ballots – more than 240,000 people, state data shows.
14 Oregon UPS facilities fined for hazardous waste violations as part of nationwide settlement with EPA
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
NW Natural scraps plans for blended hydrogen and natural gas project in Eugene
Oregon’s first green hydrogen production project has been shelved after public pushback over potential environmental and health impacts. NW Natural, the state’s largest natural gas provider, had proposed to the Oregon Public Utilities Commission in August a plan to create green hydrogen to blend into its natural gas. The company would have pumped the blended gas to 2,500 customers in west Eugene by early 2024.
