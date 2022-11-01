Weed, Ca. — Officers with the Weed Police Department and K9 Unit caught up with a wanted felon near the Weed Community Center on Wednesday. According to the police department, when officers arrived, the suspect ran away towards Charlie Bryd Park. Officers continued to pursue the suspect west through the park after he repeatedly failed to comply to their commands to stop. According to police, the suspect was captured after they deployed K9 Drax.

