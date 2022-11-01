Read full article on original website
2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
Suspect caught with rainbow-fentanyl, other narcotics during stop in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A 43-year-old man from Weaverville was arrested by Redding police's Bike Team during their patrol in south Redding. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said officers with their Bike Team were patrolling the Westwood Village area on Friday, Nov. 4. They stopped a vehicle and contacted the driver, identified as Fredrick Jacob Guidotti.
Former Redding Police Corporal pleads not guilty to drug charges
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A former Redding Police Corporal has pled not guilty on Friday in connection with a large-scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge found enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial last month. According to the Shasta County District...
Suspect linked to Chico hate crimes arrested
CHICO, Calif. 5:03 P.M. UPDATE - Police have arrested a suspect in their investigation into antisemitic vandalism at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue and the mural dedicated to missing and murdered indigenous women, according to the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, investigators identified 36-year-old Thomas Bona as a person of...
Police track down suspect in machete & sword attack
REDDING, Calif. - A man is behind bars accused of attacking two people with a machete and a sword in south Redding. Police had been looking for Eli Crowe since last week. Detectives tracked him down and arrested him Wednesday. The attack happened Thursday, Oct. 27 under the Clear Creek...
Investigations into antisemitic vandalisms in Chico continue
Police are continuing to investigate the antisemitic vandalism outside the Congregation Beth Israel. They also opened an investigation into the vandalism of a mural. Investigations into antisemitic vandalisms in Chico continue. Police are continuing to investigate the antisemitic vandalism outside the Congregation Beth Israel. They also opened an investigation into...
Burglar evades Chico police after breaking in home early Thursday morning
CHICO, Calif. — On Thursday, Nov. 3 at approximately 3:20 a.m. the Chico Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call regarding an in-progress burglary occurring at a residence on St. Augustine Drive. The reporting party alerted police to an unknown person inside their residence. Officers responded to the home...
Man arrested in connection to violent machete, sword attack in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Two people are in stable condition after being violently attacked by a man with a machete and sword at a camp near the Clear Creek bridge on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers were dispatched to the area near Highway...
Butte County veteran charged with making criminal threats found incompetent to stand trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County veteran the district attorney said was charged with making threats to kill several people in Chico and plotting a mass shooting was found incompetent to stand trial, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Ramsey said Dallas Marsh is scheduled to return to...
Chico teen admits to vehicular manslaughter, faces up to six years in state prison
CHICO, Calif. - A 19-year-old admitted to vehicular manslaughter in Butte County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Pesiaune Finau was charged with one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of a misdemeanor for driving without a license. Ramsey said the manslaughter charge resulted from a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Sept. 26, 2021.
Redding man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of ex-girlfriend
REDDING, Calif. — A 50-year-old Redding man pled not guilty on Thursday to charges related to the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend over Halloween weekend. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office (DA's Office) said Reno Riddle faces multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and multiple special allegations.
Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
Redding search for armed man after two juveniles robbed on Halloween night
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police are searching for an armed robber they say held up two juveniles at gunpoint Halloween night, and investigating if they same man approached a second victim a few minutes later. Redding police said the first incident happened at 8:39 p.m. Monday near the Sheraton Hotel,...
K9 officer helps collar wanted Siskiyou County felon
Weed, Ca. — Officers with the Weed Police Department and K9 Unit caught up with a wanted felon near the Weed Community Center on Wednesday. According to the police department, when officers arrived, the suspect ran away towards Charlie Bryd Park. Officers continued to pursue the suspect west through the park after he repeatedly failed to comply to their commands to stop. According to police, the suspect was captured after they deployed K9 Drax.
Police search for wanted person in Redding attack
REDDING, Calif.- Police are seeking the public's help in locating 37-year-old Eli Crow. Police say they have connected Crow to a violent attack near Clear Creek bridge on Thursday. The victim of the attack received non-threatening injuries. Crow is described as a 5'9 white male with brown hair and weighing...
Redding Police find at-risk missing man
REDDING, Calif. UPDATE - Redding Police have found an at-risk man Wednesday afternoon. The police department said it was searching for 32-year-old Bradley Goedecke.
Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
UPDATE: Missing, at-risk Redding man found and returned to family
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 2, 8:36 PM:. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said Bradley Goedecke has been located and has been returned to his family, safe and sound. Police are currently searching for a missing, at-risk man last seen on Wednesday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
DA: Man accused of living with roommate's body pleads no contest to fraud charges
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man charged with stealing from his dead roommate changed his not-guilty plea to no contest, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested in September with identity and money theft from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson. He was also charged with multiple counts of forgery of writing checks from Olson’s account.
