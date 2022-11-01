Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
The Witcher: Henry Cavill dropped massive hint about quitting days before resigning
As I'm sure you've heard by now, The Witcher's fourth season will be moving ahead without Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Netflix confirmed over the weekend that The Witcher season four will see Liam Hemsworth step into the starring role, a spot of recasting that has been about as warmly received as an eggy fart on a crowded train carriage.
ComicBook
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans bracing for their worst nightmares as the inevitable reboot moves one step closer
Given the continued popularity of the franchise, even in the wake of creator J.K. Rowling’s continued controversies, almost every single fan has resigned themselves to the fact Warner Bros. are inevitably going to reboot Harry Potter one day. However, nobody really expected it to happen for a while, given...
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
netflixjunkie.com
“No more series”- Grace Randolph, Infamous for Her Feud With James Gunn Makes Powerful Claims About Henry Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’ Exit
Fans were delighted to see Henry Cavill in the box office hit film starring Dwayne Johnson as the title character Black Adam. The encounter of the most powerful being in the DC universe with an antihero was a mesmerizing moment for the audience. Surprisingly, this cameo has given way to the most-awaited comeback of this actor. As we all know that the Enola Holmes 2 star has reclaimed his role as Superman.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending supernatural misfire that failed to be all things at once makes a deal with the streaming devil
The prospect of horror veteran Alexandre Aja (of High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes remake, and Piranha 3D fame) tackling an adaptation of the breakout novel by second-generation genre favorite Joe Hill with fast-rising risk-taker Daniel Radcliffe sinking his teeth into another unexpected role sounded like a match made in heaven, but Horns proved to be less than the sum of its many parts.
ComicBook
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
Henry Cavill rewrote one of The Witcher season two's best scenes
The Witcher news giveth and The Witcher news taketh away. It’s no doubt an incredible time for anyone who’s a fan of the games - the first Witcher is getting a remake, built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, and there’s also so many new titles on the horizon that I’ve lost track. No, seriously, it’s kind of a problem.
The Witcher: 80 percent of fans say they won't watch without Henry Cavill
The fallout continues. Yes, I’m talking about the fact that Henry Cavill has officially departed from Netflix’s The Witcher. Cavill made the announcement a few days ago, revealing that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing him in the role. Cavill’s third (and final) season is set to air next year, with Hemsworth taking up the mantle for season four.
wegotthiscovered.com
A panned sci-fi bizarrely likened to ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ exceeds its wildest streaming ambitions
While some may take offense to calling Avengers: Endgame one of the best time travel movies ever made, nobody’s got a leg to stand on if they don’t agree that Blade Runner is a top-tier sci-fi classic that’s rarely if ever been bettered. However, likening the pair to the exceedingly ambitious 2067 certainly feels as though it’s a step too far.
‘Back to the Future’ Fans Freak out Over Christopher Lloyd’s ‘Very Special’ Twitter Message: ‘Stay Tuned’
'Back to the Future' fans couldn't contain their excitement after Christopher Lloyd tweeted a message that alluded to more content on the way for fans of the film series.
Collider
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Sets U.S. Theatrical Release Date
There have been so many great horror movies in 2022, but one of the upcoming slashers that has fascinated genre fans around the world is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The horrific take on A.A. Milne’s classic children's story is coming soon with a 2022 streaming date still possible before the end of the year. However, now we know that this blood-soaked trip to the Hundred Acre Woods will be getting a theatrical release of some kind. Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Blood and Honey will be theatrically released by Fathom Events in the US for one day only on February 15, 2023.
The Witcher 3 PS5/Xbox Series update coming 'soon' developer promises
CD Projekt Red has said that we will soon have word on the release of the new-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and accordingly, fans have been sent into a frenzy. Only last week was the Canis Majoris project unveiled to be a whole remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5, which had us scrambling like a set of ghouls when they see Geralt rock up to a battlefield with his silver sword. "The game is currently in the early stages of development at the Polish studio Fool’s Theory, where veteran Witcher series staff are involved.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Now Available
November 2022's new games that have joined PlayStation Plus are now available to download. As we have come to expect, Sony pushes live the new lineup of "free" PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. And as luck would have it, the first Tuesday of November happened to fall on the first day of the month, which means that PS Plus subscribers will have a bit longer than normal to snag the service's free games.
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0