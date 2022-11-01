Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Journey's Jonathan Cain releases five-song holiday EP, 'Christmas Is Love'
Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain released a new holiday EP titled Christmas Is Love on Friday, November 4. The five-song collection, which is available now via streaming services, was written and produced by Cain, with four of the tunes mixed and mastered by Jonathan’s frequent collaborator David Kalmusky at Nashville’s Addiction Sound Studios.
KTLO
Ashley McBryde to host TV special benefitting first responder families
Ashley McBryde is getting into the holiday spirit, and in this case, that means giving back to the families of fallen first responders. The singer has signed on to host Homes for the Holidays, a television performance special featuring artists playing their music all over the U.S. In addition to her hosting duties, Ashley will contribute a performance of “Amazing Grace,” which serves as the grand finale of the show.
KTLO
Luke Bryan hosts ABC News’ On the Road to the CMA Awards leading up to the big night
As the 2022 CMA Awards gets closer, ABC News has announced a television special, On the Road to the CMA Awards, that follows country stars’ worldwide tours leading up to the awards show. Luke Bryan — who’s co-hosting the CMAs with Peyton Manning — will host the special, which...
KTLO
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans reach divorce settlement
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have formally signed the paperwork on their divorce, according to a report from Page Six, which indicates that the two artists reached an agreement on October 24. According to paperwork they signed on November 3, they’re dividing up assets in accordance with their prenuptial agreement....
Harvey Estes: Open mic at the end of the universe
I was just trying to make the bartender feel better. “You know, usually this means you’re special. If you get a private concert without a bunch of other people getting in your face, that means you must be, like a president or the queen, or something. ... I bet Elizabeth and Joe Biden never got a lot of tips either.” She looked at the empty jar and then rolled her...
Comments / 0