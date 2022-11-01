Read full article on original website
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
5 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Deserve Their Own Food Network Special
It's officially Restaurant Week here in Grand Rapids. Now through Monday November 14th, you can find special deals on places to eat here in Grand Rapids in celebration of the amazing food scene we have. Of course, if you haven't already grabbed your digital pass to participate, You can get...
Over 40 local restaurants participating in Restaurant Week GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Foodies, rejoice! The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR is back, and local restaurants are preparing specialty menus and other goodies to draw food enthusiasts in. From Friday, Nov. 4 until Saturday, Nov. 12, participating restaurants in Grand Rapids will offer special menus just for the...
Many Celebrities Are Coming to Town for Grand Rapids Comic Con
Grand Rapids Comic Con is happening next weekend. Coming up on November 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2022, Grand Rapids Comic Con will once again return to The Devos Place in Grand Rapids. Many celebrity guests will be in town that you can meet. The list of guests includes some of...
Celebrity to speak at two Muskegon venues
A Navy SEAL and actor is scheduled to appear at a Muskegon school on Monday, Nov. 7. Remi Adeleke will be visiting Muskegon Maritime Academy, located at 571 E. Apple Ave., in Muskegon Heights, according to the school’s founder and event organizer Franklin A. Fudail. Remi is also a...
'A lot of unanswered questions': Friends and family of Kane Coronado gather for memorial bike ride, vigil
WYOMING, Mich. — Three days after the murder of Kane Coronado in Wyoming, the Grand Rapids Bike Community came together for Coronado's last ride. "There's still a lot of emotion," said Todd Sterken Jr. speaking on how he's feeling days after his friends murder. "There's a lot of unanswered questions."
Tulip Time announces 2023 entertainment lineup
HOLLAND, Michigan — Get ready! Tulip Time is announcing their entertainment lineup for the 2023 May festival. They're also announcing some changes and additions to their attractions...first and foremost the Tulip Immersion Gardens. The most popular attraction last year, the gardens will move from the Ottawa County Fairgrounds to...
Here are 5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 4-6)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – There’s always plenty of fun things going on around Grand Rapids on the weekends – you just have to know where to find it. To plan your fun weekend in downtown Grand Rapids, we’ve rounded up our top five picks of cool events around town this weekend, Nov. 4-6.
WZZM celebrates 60 years in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Nov. 1, 1962, WZZM-TV signed on to the airwaves for the first time in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The original studio of the station was located in downtown Grand Rapids at the former Pantlind Hotel, which is where Ruth's Chris Steakhouse stands now. About 9 years later, the station moved its operation to where we are now in Walker.
Holiday music has arrived on Grand Rapids radio
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that October is in the rearview mirror, the sounds of sleigh bells and Mariah Carrey can now be heard everywhere you go. Some consider Nov. 1 to be the official start to the holiday season and that includes one Grand Rapids radio station who has officially started playing Christmas music.
‘Shark Tank’-featured firefighter task service launches in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the goal of matching off-duty firefighters nationwide to members of the community who don’t have someone to help them with tasks around the house, a company that was featured on Shark Tank has expanded to the Grand Rapids area. Hidrent, a playful combination...
Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society
The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills.
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Ice skating returns to Rosa Parks Circle Nov. 25
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you can't imagine the holiday season without ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle, the wait is almost over. Admission to the ice rink is $2 for anyone 17 years old or younger, and $4 for adults 18 and up. Skate rental is included in your admission.
'Evening at Tiffany's' event raising money for Mosaic Counseling
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Mosaic Counseling is getting ready to host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, and you're invited to an "Evening at Tiffany's". The annual fundraiser returns this year at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven. Mosaic Counseling is based out of Ottawa County...
'Halloween Block' in East Grand Rapids welcomes families for tricks and treats
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They call it the Halloween Block, and not for nothing. Every year, Cambridge Avenue in East Grand Rapids puts on an impressive display of skeletons and ghosts, with each home getting in on the fun. After an unusual two years of a more limited holiday due to the pandemic, the residents were ready to come back strong.
Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog
A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes and a kidney transplant is asking for your help after losing his emotional support dog outside a grocery store.
Company buys all 3 Craig's Cruisers locations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Craig's Cruisers, a beloved family attraction center beginning in 1979 with locations in Holland, Muskegon and Grand Rapids, is no longer West Michigan-owned and operated. Five Star Parks & Attractions purchased the three locations in early November. The company owns 19 family entertainment centers across...
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
Grand Rapids Renaissance Church of God in Christ announces passing of senior pastor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Renaissance Church of God in Christ announced the passing of founder and senior pastor Dennis J. McMurray this week. Known as Bishop McMurray, he and his wife Dr. E. Jean McMurray founded the Grand Rapids church in 1992. A native of Muskegon Heights, Bishop...
A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
