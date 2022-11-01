ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia researchers uncover potential key to high blood pressure

By Jakob Cordes
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Researchers at the University of Virginia’s School of Medicine have discovered an explanation for high blood pressure that could open the way for new treatments.

Dr. Swapnil Sonkusare lead the study, which he wrote in an editorial could lead to a “new paradigm in hypertension.”

“Our work identifies a new mechanism that helps maintain healthy blood pressure and shows how abnormalities in this mechanism can lead to hypertension,” said Sonkusare, adding that it could suggest innovative treatments without the downsides of current medications.

High blood pressure is often linked to calcium levels in the muscles lining blood vessels, and so many current treatments are based on calcium blockers, which prevent some calcium from acting on those muscles.

However, because calcium is necessary for vital functions across the entire body, this can have wide-ranging side effects. Sonkusare’s research identified “nanodomains” in the muscles that they wrote, “act like symphony conductors for blood vessels.”

“Understanding these components will help us target them to lower or raise the blood pressure in disease conditions that show high or low blood pressure, respectively,” Sonkusare said.

While the research is still in its early stages, Sonkusare said they are “already working” to develop treatments using the new mechanism.

Comments / 4

cat
3d ago

I cured my high blood pressure when I was in my 50s and have never had a problem since. The cost is 60 cents. Buy one garlic bulb Take one medium sized Clive at garlic. Peal and dice fine. On a teaspoon of applesauce, add garlic pieces. Do this for a month. A beginning of month when I was hitting bad in tennis, I would stop to catch my breath. After one month as I was playing tennis, I felt like I had experienced angioplasty and suddenly my pipes opened up. By the way, I gave it to my dog who lost three fatty tumors on his body

Reply(3)
2
 

