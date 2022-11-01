Read full article on original website
Starbucks' Festive Menu Is Back And So Are Its Holiday Cups
Starbucks' festive cups have grown to become the unofficial start of the holidays — when you see them being served, you know Christmas is right around the corner. It's hard to imagine, but there's a time when we didn't have this marker, as Starbucks' holiday cups weren't released until 1997 (per its website). Designed by Sandy Nelson, the first cups came in magenta, sapphire, emerald, and purple. They instantly became popular, and they've only risen in status since.
Caribou Coffee Just Released Its Very Jolly Seasonal Menu
Now that the great pumpkin has gone back to the patch for another year, it's being replaced by sweet flavors that fill everyone with holiday cheer. As Cook Think explained, certain flavors seem to be abundant during the holiday season. From the peppermint seen in candy canes to the sweetness of eggnog, those flavors fill the plate and glass. Those themes are apparent in the 2022 Caribou Coffee holiday menu, and it might even make The Grinch feel a little more jolly this year.
Budweiser's 2022 Holiday Cans Feature 'Seasonal Colors' And Clydesdales
As millions of Americans begin to string up their Christmas lights, numerous brands are also decorating their housing for the holidays. Along with spreading the seasonal spirit, packaging products in a limited-time fashion helps to increase impulse purchases, per Packaging Strategies. Because spending naturally rises during the holidays, consumers are more likely to reach for the most festive product. Reportedly, when Toblerone unveiled its "ho, ho, ho" packaging in 2006, sales increased by 400%.
McDonald's Is Dropping A New Burger And McFlurry Before The Holidays
The holidays are always a special time of year. There are loads of Halloween snacks to be had, and all kinds of unique celebrations, from elves put on shelves to the fried foods of Hanukkah. Many companies honor the holidays as well, putting out all manner of interesting treats and goodies that have a unique wintertime flair. This brings a little extra cheer to the darkest months.
GBBO: Holidays Season 5 Is Coming To Re-Invent Your Festive Leftovers
The holidays are coming, and with them, the glorious food — sometimes, too much of it. Thanksgiving means roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and the all-important stuffing. Perhaps some families will have more of the same for Christmas, while others will have ham or indulge in a prime rib roast.
Aldi's Thanksgiving Price Rewind Is Taking Us Back To 2019
If you're planning to host friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner this year, there's a good chance that you may be preparing the turkey. For those who are new to roasting a turkey, there's good news – the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is back to walk you through making the perfect main course. But there's also bad news when it comes to the main Thanksgiving dish. This year, Thanksgiving turkey prices are soaring, and it's not just due to inflation. There are other factors, like the avian bird flu, which are also driving up turkey costs.
Every 2022 Dunkin' Holiday Item, Ranked Worst To Best
The year is ending, and the holidays are coming up. That means shopping, cooking, parties to attend, and people to see. It is the most wonderful time of the year but also the most exhausting. To help you get through these festive and fatiguing times, Dunkin' has released its 2022 holiday menu. The new line premiered on November 2 and will be available through the holiday season. Dunkin' has not yet announced a specific end date for this menu. On the list of items, we see the return of old favorites like the Cranberry Orange Muffin and new items featuring cookie butter.
Doc Popcorn Just Dropped Sugar 'N' Spice Flavor Ahead Of The Holidays
Year-end festivities are upon us. Retailers, manufacturers, and producing brands are hard at work bringing out the holiday merchandise, Doc Popcorn included. Doc Popcorn is the world's most prolific fresh popcorn vending chain. According to the Doc Popcorn website, the company has been in business for 50 years and currently has 100 locations. It's presumably stronger now that it falls under the J&J Snack Foods Corporation umbrella as well. Sugar N Spice will not be Doc Popcorn's first flavor release of 2022. In November of this year, the chain added a limited edition Salt and Vinegar flavor (per Quick Service Restaurant) to its already burgeoning portfolio of 16 flavors, which includes Apple Crisp, Better Butter, Sinfully Cinnamon, and Hoppin Jalapeno. While serving the taste buds, this variety is also advantageous in another respect.
Jet-Puffed Just Dropped A Pillowy Product Fluffier Than Its Marshmallows
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. At some point, you learn to expect the unexpected. Sometimes, this means not questioning why food brands extend to include products that aren't exactly edible. Jet-Puffed is the most recent company to branch out, but it certainly isn't the first.
White Castle Is Giving Away Patriotically Packaged Sliders On Veterans Day
Since 1938, Americans have observed November 11 as a day to pay tribute to the brave men and women of the United States armed forces who have served or are currently serving their country (via History). Some businesses offer discounts on various products and services on Veterans Day as an expression of gratitude, but White Castle restaurants are taking it one step further by offering entirely free meals.
Red Lobster And Bonefish Grill Are Offering Free Shrimp For Veterans Day
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, honoring those who fought for the United States during past wars and who served in the military (via Military.com). The federal holiday is an important day for more than 19 million men and women in the U.S., who allowed the rest of the country to live their lives knowing their freedom and country were defended (via USO).
We Tried Dutch Bros' New Holiday Drinks
What's that sound you hear in the distance — is it Santa's reindeer working on a warm-up run? No, it's the massive traffic jam in the drive-thru of your nearest Dutch Bros because the chain just dropped its holiday drink lineup (and special holiday cup designs) for 2022 (via QSR).
Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Just Returned To Walmart
Throughout the year, millions of dessert-lovers of all ages enjoy the many products offered by the brand Little Debbie. Oatmeal Cream Pies, Honey Buns, Swiss Ross, Zebra Cakes ... the option can seem nearly endless. In late fall, fans also enjoy the seasonal Christmas tree-shaped cakes adorned with green sprinkles, which never seem to be on the shelves for long enough.
Aldi Shoppers Are Raving About Its Truffle Gnocchi
As the year draws to a close and the days get colder, many of us turn to warmer, heartier meals. And who could say no to a warm bowl of soup or pot pie? Recently, Mashed conducted a survey of our readers, which found that fall was the most popular time of year for seasonal foods.
Fast-Food Fans Told Mashed What They'd Most Want To Eat On Thanksgiving - Exclusive Survey
Turkey has long been the headlining act in Thanksgiving spreads; many feel it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without it. Even the numbers support the decision to serve this time-honored bird on the big day. Statista, for example, shows that the turkey was the most popular Thanksgiving dish in 2020, earning an 83% approval rate. Interestingly, a YouGov survey yielded the exact same results. Clearly, when it comes to Thanksgiving dining, the turkey reigns supreme.
The 'Real-Life Willy Wonka's' Most Ambitious Chocolate Flavors - Exclusive
One look at the offerings of Phillip Ashley Chocolates, and you'll immediately realize that chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix isn't just selling your run-of-the-mill chocolate turtles and chocolate-covered cherries. These are luxury, designer chocolates with gorgeous, artistic exteriors and interiors that reveal Willy Wonka-esque flavor combinations. They've also earned Rix a spot as a chocolatier to such clients as Disney and The Grammys. Even the basic Phillip Ashley Chocolates six-piece signature box comes with a few surprises, like the Bangkok-inspired Thai curry cashew milk chocolate, or the French Bleu Cheese chocolate, made with white chocolate and fresh cow's milk bleu cheese (it's the brand's most-requested chocolate, by the way).
Aldi's Wine Advent Calendars Aren't Selling Out And Reddit Is Slamming Them
Wine advent calendars? Sounds like grown-up holiday dreams do come true after all. Called the Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar, this little calendar from Aldi could be making visions of pinot noir come true for grown-ups this holiday season (per Aldi). However, some fans say otherwise (via Reddit). With Aldi...
Instagram Isn't Quite Sold On Burger King's Scorpio Season Meal
Scorpio season transpires each year from October 23 to November 22, a time of great complexity and encouragement to dig deeper (per The Cut). And this entire year, Burger King has released meals meant to correspond to each sign. Some astrology buffs agree with the chain's ruling, while others feel something is slightly off. One sign that people seemed to agree heavily on was that of the Virgo (per Instagram). The Virgo meal consisted of a Whopper Jr., a small fry, and a large Coca-Cola, and in Burger King's opinion, the sign is known for being "picky" and "always right" among other traits. "I'm a Virgo and couldn't find anything wrong with this treat from heaven," one commenter wrote. "I'm a Virgo and I love this," wrote another.
Walmart Rolls Back Thanksgiving Prices To 2021
It's quite common for people who have lived a long time to complain about prices. This isn't because they're curmudgeons. It's because they've seen their hard-earned dollars and cents become less valuable over time. This is a facet of the open market known as inflation, and it increases prices and reduces the buying power of money, according to Forbes. In 2022, it's also a major irritation for anyone who wants to buy anything, which is to say nearly everyone who isn't a monk who has eschewed all legal tender and consumes nothing but tea they brew themselves.
Fans Won't Want To Miss Little Caesars' New $12.99 Deep Dish Pizza
Pizza is one of the ultimate comfort foods. Whether you're ordering a bunch of pizzas for a birthday party, game night, or a night in, it almost always hits the spot. When it comes to chain pizza, there are tons of options offering both take-out and delivery. In 2021, there were 35,309 pizza chain restaurants throughout the U.S. (per Statista). Little Caesars was ranked third with over 4,000 locations. The brand is known for its affordable offerings like its Hot and Ready deal and its addicting Crazy Bread, as well as daily deals that are served up on its website, ranging from discounts on pizza to meal bundles.
