Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield police searching for missing 60-year-old man

By Nick DeGray
 3 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 60 year-old man that has been reported missing.

Gino Gennari is described as 5’7″ in height, weighs approximately 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a blue 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1WY2_0iudEZ8R00
Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

