Read full article on original website
Related
southgatv.com
Albany Police need your help finding wanted man
Albany, GA – The Albany Police Department has requested the publics help located wanted suspect via their social media platform. “We would like your assistance with locating Tyrone Mays Jr. Mays is wanted for Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Criminal Trespass.”. Anyone with information regarding...
WALB 10
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
wfxl.com
Police: Three teens arrested in Albany after robbing two men and firing shots at them
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Three teens are facing charges are Albany Police say they robbed two men Friday. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says their officers were called to the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue about an armed robbery. Two men told investigators that three teenagers pointed a gun at them and stole their AirPods, money, cellphones, and other items. As the teens were leaving, the men said the teens shot at them.
SWAT arrests barricaded man in Albany
ALBANY — A man who police say fired shots at another man before barricading himself at an address on South Street in Albany was apprehended by SWAT officers Saturday. Officers responded to the 800 block of South Street, before 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim told officers that once he...
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he fired shots at one person and at law enforcement that then turned into an hours-long standoff, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. on Saturday.
WALB 10
APD vehicle involved in Friday crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Police Department (APD) fleet vehicle was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West Broad Avenue. The officer was responding to a burglary in progress, according to APD. The officer and the other driver...
wfxl.com
Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call
An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
WALB 10
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
WALB 10
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff. 3, including 2 teenagers, arrested in Albany armed robbery. The armed robbery happened on Friday. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office...
WALB 10
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
WCTV
Authorities capture escaped inmate in Decatur County
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that Conner Wilkes is back in custody after escaping from prison. BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate after they say he escaped Friday. The inmate has been identified...
WALB 10
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New details are emerging after a violent crime spree and the crimes committed in one of Albany’s busiest areas. Albany police are looking for three men wanted in a slew of crimes and two of the men were captured on surveillance video. An alleged victim...
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
southgatv.com
Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.
CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
wfxl.com
Police: Suspects wanted for vehicle hijacking, possible armed robbery
The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the videos. According to APD, on October 22, the suspects stole a white, 2013 Cadillac CTS near the 1000 block of Cedar Ave. The vehicle is believed to been used in a...
WALB 10
“Some folks need a gun. And some folks don’t need no gun. It’s just bad,” Albany residents experience acts of violence
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany woman is coming forward after her house was recently hit in a drive-by shooting. This comes as multiple violent crimes have happened throughout the Good Life City. The shooting happened on West Highland Avenue Friday, Oct. 28. One woman says she, her son and...
Albany gang members sentenced on drug charges
ALBANY — A documented member of a criminal street gang organization who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into southwest Georgia has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Jamie Lorell Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss,...
wfxl.com
South Central Drug Task Force arrests 4, seized narcotics during Ocilla hotel bust
Four have been arrested in Ocilla for warrants and possessions of drugs. Thursday, November 3, 2022, the Fitzgerald Police Department, agents with the South Central Drug Task Force, Irwin County Deputies, and Ocilla Police Officers executed a search warrant at the Regents Inn, in Ocilla. According to the report, upon...
wfxl.com
Man shot after being hit by a vehicle during alleged robbery
A 35-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the chest in Albany. Albany police responded to Phoebe shortly after midnight on October 29 in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who said he was visiting a residence in the 1300 block of East Tift Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a black male stealing a catalytic converter from his brother's car. The victim told police he approached the alleged thief in his vehicle when he opened the door and drove forward, attempting to hit him. The victim then said he rolled under the middle of the vehicle to keep from getting hit when he heard a gunshot and had his girlfriend take him to the hospital.
Comments / 0