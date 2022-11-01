New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.

Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com.

Main Street at Christmas in Stockbridge. Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce

Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com.

The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and included 12 New England destinations: Concord and Stockbridge, Mass.; North Conway and Lincoln in N.H.; Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York in Maine; Burlington, Stowe, and Woodstock in Vermont; Essex in Connecticut; and Newport, R.I.

“In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand,” the website wrote.

Concord looks like “something out of a storybook,” according to the site, with historic homes that include the 1690 Orchard House, where Louisa May Alcott wrote “Little Women.”

Visitors can step into a Norman Rockwell painting when they visit Main Street in Stockbridge. Norman Rockwell painted the scene in 1967 “to epitomize the essence of Christmas in small towns across the country,” the site wrote.

There’s a “storybook church, a fun and nostalgic general store, and eateries for enjoying New England classics” in North Conway, as well as plenty of snow sports, the website wrote.

Lincoln, in the White Mountains, offers skiing, snowmobiling, ice skating, snow shoeing, and the 1871 Flume Covered Bridge, which is “especially picturesque in the snow,” according to TripsToDiscover.com.

