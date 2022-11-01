Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WCVB
Boston's Fenway neighborhood is packed with amazing experiences and cuisine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fenway Gallery offers events and exhibits year-round for the art-lover in all of us. Want to grab a bite before or after the gallery? Head to El Pelon Taqueria, with locations in Fenway and in Brighton for delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine. Looking for a night of soul food? Loretta’s Last Call is right around the corner with amazing Southern food and live music.
WCVB
Off the Beaten Path Food Tours offers tourists and locals an adventure into Boston's food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Somerville residents Lizzie and Sam createdOff the Beaten Path Food Tour out of their love for the city and its food scene. Offering tours in Cambridge, Boston, and Somerville, the company provides tourists (and locals!) with a meet-and-greet of some of the best spots in town.
WCVB
Moonrise Cinemas takes a new spin on a classic drive-in theater experience
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Complete with a kitchen and a bar,Moonrise Cinemas has a fresh take on the old drive-in theaters we grew up with. North Shore Music Theatre offers various shows year-round, including the annual and fan-favorite play, 'A Christmas Carol', from Dec. 1-23.
WCVB
Fuji Steakhouse in Needham, Mass., fires up the hibachi flattop for dinner and a show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fuji Steakhouse Needham is a great spot for all ages to satisfy that craving for sushi and hibachi. A fan-favorite in town, the restaurant offers amazing Japanese cuisine.
WCVB
Hotel offers to reinstate wedding room block canceled after Taylor Swift concert announcement
WALPOLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts hotel is offering to reinstate a room block for a couple's wedding after the bride-to-be said the hotel derailed the deal followingTaylor Swift's announcement of nearby concerts scheduled for the same May weekend. Christina Leonard and her fiancé are planning their wedding at a...
Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country
So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
The Swellesley Report
Mark’s Pizza & Subs of Wellesley now a hot destination for North Shore roast beef fans
Lovers of North Shore roast beef sandwiches are passionate about their delicacy of choice to say the least. This goes way beyond Kelly’s Roast Beef in Revere to sandwich shops in many surrounding communities with names like Anthony’s, Bella’s, and Zeno’s. A private Facebook group dubbed “North Shore Beefs” boasts 30,000-plus members, and if your sandwich reviews or photos fall short, you’ll get eaten for lunch.
WCVB
Thursday, November 10: Tank Away
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika Tarantal hops a ferry and puts on waders to spend an autumn afternoon scallop-harvesting on Nantucket, before discovering creative cuisine and cocktails. Finally, Shayna Seymour hits the road to college-town, Durham, N.H., to visit an historic farm, hit the trail, and work up an appetite for some freshly-ground burgers and cider donuts.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Empty Spaces, Empty Promises Lie Beneath Downtown Boston’s Crummiest Sidewalks
The sidewalk on School Street in downtown Boston isn’t just a sidewalk – it’s also the roof for basements in the adjacent buildings. This is what the city calls an “areaway,” a place where the privately-owned basements of historic buildings jut out into the public right-of-way of city streets.
Wow. Boston’s Snowiest November Day On Record May Surprise You
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!. Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media...
WCVB
'Janet Wu Day' declared in Boston to celebrate retiring On The Record co-host
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Sunday to be "Janet Wu Day" in the city, in honor of theupcoming retirement of the award-winning political journalist and On The Record co-host. Janet Wu's remarkable career spans 50 years as a reporter in Boston, including nearly four decades...
‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
WCVB
Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
WCVB
Country Living's list of prettiest towns to visit this winter includes 7 in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Seven of Country Living magazine's 40 prettiest American towns to visit this winter are located here in New England. The magazine, owned by our parent company Hearst, curated a list of communities that combine the best winter activities with picture-perfect postcard architecture and snowy landscapes. Here...
Sullivan's Castle Island serving up half-priced hot dogs
BOSTON - Sullivan's Castle Island is celebrating its customers this month by once again offering half-priced hot dogs.The deal is in effect until they close for the 2022 season on Sunday, November 20. A hot dog typically costs $3.15 at the South Boston stand.Sullivan's will reopen for the 2023 season on February 25.
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
WCVB
'Each one tells a story': Guitars from legendary musicians on display in Boston
BOSTON — A unique exhibit is now open in Boston for fans of all music genres, featuring a collection of dozens of rare guitars. The new exhibit, called "Life in 6 strings," is on display at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, located in the Boch Center at the Wang Theatre.
WCVB
Topgolf announces plans for first permanent location in Massachusetts
CANTON, Mass. — Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is planning to open its first permanent location in Massachusetts next year. The Texas-based company announced Friday it is planning to open a three-level venue featuring 90 hitting bays along Dedham Street, near Interstate 95, in Canton. It is being constructed at the site of the former Cumberland Farms manufacturing and distribution facility.
