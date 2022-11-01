ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Boston's Fenway neighborhood is packed with amazing experiences and cuisine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fenway Gallery offers events and exhibits year-round for the art-lover in all of us. Want to grab a bite before or after the gallery? Head to El Pelon Taqueria, with locations in Fenway and in Brighton for delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine. Looking for a night of soul food? Loretta’s Last Call is right around the corner with amazing Southern food and live music.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country

So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene

Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Mark’s Pizza & Subs of Wellesley now a hot destination for North Shore roast beef fans

Lovers of North Shore roast beef sandwiches are passionate about their delicacy of choice to say the least. This goes way beyond Kelly’s Roast Beef in Revere to sandwich shops in many surrounding communities with names like Anthony’s, Bella’s, and Zeno’s. A private Facebook group dubbed “North Shore Beefs” boasts 30,000-plus members, and if your sandwich reviews or photos fall short, you’ll get eaten for lunch.
WELLESLEY, MA
WCVB

Thursday, November 10: Tank Away

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika Tarantal hops a ferry and puts on waders to spend an autumn afternoon scallop-harvesting on Nantucket, before discovering creative cuisine and cocktails. Finally, Shayna Seymour hits the road to college-town, Durham, N.H., to visit an historic farm, hit the trail, and work up an appetite for some freshly-ground burgers and cider donuts.
NANTUCKET, MA
WSBS

Wow. Boston’s Snowiest November Day On Record May Surprise You

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!. Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Sullivan's Castle Island serving up half-priced hot dogs

BOSTON - Sullivan's Castle Island is celebrating its customers this month by once again offering half-priced hot dogs.The deal is in effect until they close for the 2022 season on Sunday, November 20. A hot dog typically costs $3.15 at the South Boston stand.Sullivan's will reopen for the 2023 season on February 25.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Topgolf announces plans for first permanent location in Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass. — Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is planning to open its first permanent location in Massachusetts next year. The Texas-based company announced Friday it is planning to open a three-level venue featuring 90 hitting bays along Dedham Street, near Interstate 95, in Canton. It is being constructed at the site of the former Cumberland Farms manufacturing and distribution facility.
CANTON, MA

