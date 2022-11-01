CHILLICOTHE, OH – The Chillicothe Halloween Festival’s Board of Directors are excited to announce the opening of the festival’s Community Grant Program for 2022. This year, the festival will be granting a total of $3,500 in funding to area non-profit organizations. To qualify for grant funding an organization must be recognized as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization by the Internal Revenue Service, complete an application, and submit the application and any supporting documents by the deadline. Each organization can request up to $1,500 on their application to support their cause or program. The focus of this grant funding is to enrich the lives of residents in Ross County.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO