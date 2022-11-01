ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonja Seiler was sojourned in Washington Court House, Fayette County, Ohio. Sonja Seiler was a beautiful true American citizen who came to Washington Court House, Ohio from Erlanger, Germany in 1959 with her husband Hans Seiler. She was born July 1, 1931 in Germany. We do not know much about...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Adient expands in Greenfield

Adient’s Greenfield facility is growing and on that growth was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting attended by company, local and regional officials. The company is opening a storage facility at the Greenfield plant, and according to Adient’s Director of Operations NA Foam Business Unit, Todd Bruno, this represents a $6 million investment.
GREENFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Halloween Festival’s Community Grant Program Now Open

CHILLICOTHE, OH – The Chillicothe Halloween Festival’s Board of Directors are excited to announce the opening of the festival’s Community Grant Program for 2022. This year, the festival will be granting a total of $3,500 in funding to area non-profit organizations. To qualify for grant funding an organization must be recognized as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization by the Internal Revenue Service, complete an application, and submit the application and any supporting documents by the deadline. Each organization can request up to $1,500 on their application to support their cause or program. The focus of this grant funding is to enrich the lives of residents in Ross County.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Urbana Citizen

Detailing business opens in Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28 for Lee’s Detailing. Lee’s is located at 331 N. Main St, Urbana, and offers full-service vehicle detailing. Customers can reach out by phone for pricing and to make appointments at 937-869-5109. Left to right are Allie Lee, Beckham Lee and John Lee.
URBANA, OH
outsourcing-pharma.com

McKesson opens largest distribution facility in its network

The company officially unveils its pharmaceutical distribution center that is based in Jeffersonville, Ohio. McKesson Corporation announced that the facility will distribute pharmaceutical, over-the-counter and home healthcare products, as well as consumer packaged goods to customers in the US. The states covered by distribution include Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania,...
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village

There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
BEAVER, OH
Record-Herald

Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 7-11 is as follows:. BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit. Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello. WEDNESDAY. Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit. THURSDAY. Cheeseburger, tater...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

SATH Turkey Bingo is Nov. 19

The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) program will host its 19th annual Turkey Bingo Soup Supper event Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hillsboro Elementary Gymnasium. Bingo will begin at 6 p.m. A soup supper will be held at 5 p.m. to kick off the evening. During the night,...
HILLSBORO, OH
Record-Herald

Two Sabina residents die in head-on crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two Sabina residents died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
SABINA, OH
iheart.com

Winter Season Starts for the Chillicothe Farmers Market

Don't look for the Chillicothe Farmers Market at the Ross County Service Center this Saturday. Their 4th annual winter season will be indoors...nearby. Kevin Coleman spoke to Mandy Way, one of the 14 market vendors, and also the market manager. Until May, the market will be inside Bennett Hall at...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Man Sentenced to Prison in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A Columbus Man has been sentenced to jail after a traffic stop conducted in the morning of December 28, 2021. Sgt Kyle Eveland initiated a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic on State Rte 104 in the area of Florence Chapel Pike. Deputy Seth Thomas assisted Sgt Eveland with the traffic stop.
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

