Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Area school district experiencing ‘crisis’ with student homelessness
SPRINGFIELD — In 2020, the city of Springfield declared homelessness a public health crisis because the pandemic caused shelters to shut down. Shelters have reopened, but homelessness is still a problem — specifically within Springfield City Schools. Roughly 300 students enrolled in Springfield City Schools are homeless and...
Record-Herald
For the love of community
Sonja Seiler was sojourned in Washington Court House, Fayette County, Ohio. Sonja Seiler was a beautiful true American citizen who came to Washington Court House, Ohio from Erlanger, Germany in 1959 with her husband Hans Seiler. She was born July 1, 1931 in Germany. We do not know much about...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
I-TEAM: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting work
KETTERING — A Local woman reached out for help after she said an area fencing company took her money. Kim Wattermann called her dog Willow an “escape artist”, and said it’s the reason she was looking to get a new fence. Wattermannn reached out to a...
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
Record-Herald
Adient expands in Greenfield
Adient’s Greenfield facility is growing and on that growth was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting attended by company, local and regional officials. The company is opening a storage facility at the Greenfield plant, and according to Adient’s Director of Operations NA Foam Business Unit, Todd Bruno, this represents a $6 million investment.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Halloween Festival’s Community Grant Program Now Open
CHILLICOTHE, OH – The Chillicothe Halloween Festival’s Board of Directors are excited to announce the opening of the festival’s Community Grant Program for 2022. This year, the festival will be granting a total of $3,500 in funding to area non-profit organizations. To qualify for grant funding an organization must be recognized as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization by the Internal Revenue Service, complete an application, and submit the application and any supporting documents by the deadline. Each organization can request up to $1,500 on their application to support their cause or program. The focus of this grant funding is to enrich the lives of residents in Ross County.
Urbana Citizen
Detailing business opens in Urbana
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28 for Lee’s Detailing. Lee’s is located at 331 N. Main St, Urbana, and offers full-service vehicle detailing. Customers can reach out by phone for pricing and to make appointments at 937-869-5109. Left to right are Allie Lee, Beckham Lee and John Lee.
outsourcing-pharma.com
McKesson opens largest distribution facility in its network
The company officially unveils its pharmaceutical distribution center that is based in Jeffersonville, Ohio. McKesson Corporation announced that the facility will distribute pharmaceutical, over-the-counter and home healthcare products, as well as consumer packaged goods to customers in the US. The states covered by distribution include Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania,...
Ohio House GOP candidate still owes at least $1.45 million from 2014 fraud judgments, plaintiffs say
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP candidate for a Columbus area seat in the Ohio House did not disclose to a state ethics committee a $150,000 judgement against him from a lender who accused him of fraudulent business practices in 2012. The plaintiff who sued him says David Dobos, who...
WLWT 5
Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village
There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 7-11 is as follows:. BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit. Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello. WEDNESDAY. Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit. THURSDAY. Cheeseburger, tater...
Record-Herald
SATH Turkey Bingo is Nov. 19
The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) program will host its 19th annual Turkey Bingo Soup Supper event Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hillsboro Elementary Gymnasium. Bingo will begin at 6 p.m. A soup supper will be held at 5 p.m. to kick off the evening. During the night,...
WSYX ABC6
Local 12 investigation uncovers family's home is riddled with radioactive contamination
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For decades, a family in Southern Ohio has been dealing with unexplained sickness and tumors. They suspected their home was contaminated but had no way of proving it, until now. Local 12’s chief investigative reporter Duane Pohlman put on protective gear and crawled into their attic with...
Record-Herald
Two Sabina residents die in head-on crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two Sabina residents died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
iheart.com
Winter Season Starts for the Chillicothe Farmers Market
Don't look for the Chillicothe Farmers Market at the Ross County Service Center this Saturday. Their 4th annual winter season will be indoors...nearby. Kevin Coleman spoke to Mandy Way, one of the 14 market vendors, and also the market manager. Until May, the market will be inside Bennett Hall at...
sciotopost.com
Columbus Man Sentenced to Prison in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A Columbus Man has been sentenced to jail after a traffic stop conducted in the morning of December 28, 2021. Sgt Kyle Eveland initiated a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic on State Rte 104 in the area of Florence Chapel Pike. Deputy Seth Thomas assisted Sgt Eveland with the traffic stop.
New low-cost airline, nonstop route coming to Dayton International Airport
DAYTON — A new low-cost carrier offering a non-stop flight to Florida is coming to the Dayton International Airport. City, airport and airline officials announced Thursday morning that Avelo Airlines will be offering nonstop service from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida beginning January of next year. “We...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
Comments / 0