Big Spring, TX

Traffic Alert: Dixie Blvd lane closure

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Monday, November 7, 2022, there will be a right-hand lane closure for north-bound traffic along Dixie Blvd. The closure will be between 38th Street and 42nd Street and is expected to take up to two weeks. City of Odessa contractor’s will be removing and replacing...
City of Odessa warns drivers of Dixie Blvd. closure

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about a lane closure lasting two weeks. Starting Nov. 7, the right hand lane of northbound Dixie Blvd. will be closed between 38th and 42nd Streets. Contractors will be removing and replacing curb and gutter at the corner of...
DPS on scene of pickup truck fire on I-20

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a Ford F-250 fire on I-20, near Loop 250. Troopers are assisting with traffic control by diverting traffic in the area. A City of Midland spokesperson said fire crews have put the fire out...
Five car crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Tuesday evening, a truck tractor pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near mile marker 127 when it struck a Ford F-150 from the rear forcing it into the center median. The truck tractor then struck a...
31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck

A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
New option to obtain CDL license opens up in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — It is no secret that truck drivers with a commercial driver’s license are needed in Midland and Odessa, and there is now a new avenue to obtain the license in West Texas. The organization is called CDL Rapido, and it is certified by the Texas...
Permian Basin schools seeing bus driver shortage

ODESSA, Texas — Though the national bus driver shortage is starting to make the news as of late, it isn’t as recent here in the Permian Basin. The shortage has been an issue locally even before a national shortage began making the news. The main reason?. “One thing...
Midland man named Texas DPS November Featured Fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas — A man from Midland, who also has ties to Mexico, has been named the Texas Department of Public Safety’s featured fugitive for the month of November. The announcement means the reward for information that leads to the arrest of 41-year-old Antonio Martinez Gonzalez has been increased to $8,500 for the month.
RIP These Restaurants That Are No Longer In Midland-Odessa!

I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well, to little Rebecca, it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me. I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could, so I never got a say in the matter.
Odessa shelter closing leaves homeless with one less option

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After learning the Salvation Army of Odessa would not be able to provide dinner and a place to sleep at night, the Jesus House of Odessa is trying to make sure that those without a roof this winter have warmth. With the Odessa Salvation Army closing its...
7 teen approved party ideas in Midland, Odessa

(KMID/KPEJ)- Are you looking for an epic party venue to celebrate your teen’s next birthday? Here are seven teen, and parent, approved ideas that won’t break the bank. Rimrock Raceway Zoom into the celebration with the folks at Rimrock Raceway- Located at 12412 W Highway 80 E, in Odessa, Rimrock Raceway offers party packages starting […]
Rent increase in Midland-Odessa area

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The latest reports from Apartment List, rent is going up in the Midland-Odessa area. Over the last 12 months, rent has increased nearly 23 percent in Odessa alone. Currently, the average rent in Odessa is $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. Those numbers...
Brownwood man killed in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene.  According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators […]
