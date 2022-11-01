Read full article on original website
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Monday, November 7, 2022, there will be a right-hand lane closure for north-bound traffic along Dixie Blvd. The closure will be between 38th Street and 42nd Street and is expected to take up to two weeks. City of Odessa contractor’s will be removing and replacing...
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT is warning drivers about a temporary lane closure on Saturday. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the westbound left lane of I-20 will be closed from FM 1788 to Loop 250. During this period, a construction team will be adjusting the concrete barrier in...
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about a lane closure lasting two weeks. Starting Nov. 7, the right hand lane of northbound Dixie Blvd. will be closed between 38th and 42nd Streets. Contractors will be removing and replacing curb and gutter at the corner of...
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a Ford F-250 fire on I-20, near Loop 250. Troopers are assisting with traffic control by diverting traffic in the area. A City of Midland spokesperson said fire crews have put the fire out...
According to the Odessa Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Odessa on Tuesday. The crash happened in the 6000 Block of east I-20 at around 11:50 p.m. According to the officials, a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 and a 2013 Kenworth were involved in the collision.
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market has announced it will be switching to its winter schedule for the next five months. A winter schedule means markets will run from 9 a.m. to noon instead of starting at 8 a.m. Markets will also run every other weekend instead...
ODESSA, Texas — Blood donations may sometimes seem like not much of a big deal, but they save more lives than you might think. There is a national blood shortage going on, and it is affecting the Permian Basin as well. The shortage even gets worse around the holiday...
New to Midland and getting ready to open up! There is an exciting new store coming to Midland at the Common at Northpark in Midland! just in time for the holidays!. • FIVE BELOW TO OPEN IN MIDLAND FRIDAY DECEMBER 2ND!. According to Maybe In Midland on Facebook.... We have...
Time for another edition of 'what is that going to be?' I can usually ask around and get an answer pretty quickly, but in this case, I'm clueless, and no one else seems to have an answer either. I like to be in the know about some things, and this is one of them. Especially in such a noticeable, stand-out location.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Tuesday evening, a truck tractor pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near mile marker 127 when it struck a Ford F-150 from the rear forcing it into the center median. The truck tractor then struck a...
A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
ODESSA, Texas — It is no secret that truck drivers with a commercial driver’s license are needed in Midland and Odessa, and there is now a new avenue to obtain the license in West Texas. The organization is called CDL Rapido, and it is certified by the Texas...
ODESSA, Texas — Though the national bus driver shortage is starting to make the news as of late, it isn’t as recent here in the Permian Basin. The shortage has been an issue locally even before a national shortage began making the news. The main reason?. “One thing...
MIDLAND, Texas — A man from Midland, who also has ties to Mexico, has been named the Texas Department of Public Safety’s featured fugitive for the month of November. The announcement means the reward for information that leads to the arrest of 41-year-old Antonio Martinez Gonzalez has been increased to $8,500 for the month.
I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well, to little Rebecca, it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me. I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could, so I never got a say in the matter.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After learning the Salvation Army of Odessa would not be able to provide dinner and a place to sleep at night, the Jesus House of Odessa is trying to make sure that those without a roof this winter have warmth. With the Odessa Salvation Army closing its...
(KMID/KPEJ)- Are you looking for an epic party venue to celebrate your teen’s next birthday? Here are seven teen, and parent, approved ideas that won’t break the bank. Rimrock Raceway Zoom into the celebration with the folks at Rimrock Raceway- Located at 12412 W Highway 80 E, in Odessa, Rimrock Raceway offers party packages starting […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The latest reports from Apartment List, rent is going up in the Midland-Odessa area. Over the last 12 months, rent has increased nearly 23 percent in Odessa alone. Currently, the average rent in Odessa is $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. Those numbers...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene. According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators […]
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are looking for a man they say severely injured one and assaulted multiple others. Police and fire crews responded to the 1000 block of W. Monahans Friday morning. When they arrived they found a man who had suffered severe injuries. Officers determined a man,...
