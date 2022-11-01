James Stanley Pinn passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 peacefully in his home on Watson Hill in Fairmont, West Virginia less than a quarter mile from where he was born on July, 4th 1938 to the parents of James and Marie Pinn. James’ grandparents were Italian immigrants, who navigated through Ellis Island to Fairmont. James spent his life making every moment count, being a friend to all, and always working on a new recipe to share with his family and friends. James was well known throughout his community as an avid supporter of the Saint Anthony’s Parish, a business man who started the Biselli Pasta Company, and through the Knights of Columbus where he enjoyed playing in Boccee tournaments.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO