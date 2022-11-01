Read full article on original website
Love Your School WV holds information session about Hope Scholarship in Anmoore
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - In October, the West Virginia Supreme Court deemed the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional and reversed a previous Kanawha County Circuit Court ruling. The scholarship was created for students in grades K-12 to assist with any tuition, fees or other school costs that may occur throughout the...
Pierpont, Fairmont State sign healthcare careers agreement
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State University signed an agreement between Pierpont’s healthcare-related associate degree programs and Fairmont State’s Healthcare Management bachelor’s degree program on Wednesday. The agreement was signed by Pierpont’s Dr. Kathleen Nelson, interim president, and Dr. Michael P....
WVU holds ‘Celebration of Dance’ performance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University of Theatre and Dance is holding its Celebration of Dance performance from Nov. 3rd through Nov. 5th. This performance will feature original work by student choreographers in the dance program. It will feature various styles of dance and address different social and cultural...
First at 4 Forum: Pam Gobeli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pam Gobeli, a massage therapist at the YMCA of north-central West Virginia, joined First at 4. She talked about shoulder and hip problems people have this time of year, how to deal with aches and pains, and how to book an appointment for a massage. You...
Monongah middle schoolers learn about gravity with help from fire departments
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongah Middle School received some help from the Monongah and Shinnston fire departments to learn about gravity on Tuesday. Pumpkins were dropped in the school’s parking lot from the fire truck’s ladder as part of the student’s math and science lessons. Below are...
‘Together with Vets’ holds veteran suicide pevention training
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Veterans Administration has identified West Virginia as having one of the highest veteran suicide risk rates in the country. Local veteran groups got together tonight to do something about that. ‘Together With Vets’ is a coalition of local veteran service organizations. The group held a suicide...
Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
United Way holds 5th annual ‘Warm Coats, Warm Hearts’ drive
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - This will be United Way’s 5th year doing the “Warm Coats, Warm Hearts” drive, and it has only grown since the start. They have already received 300 items so far and are expecting more throughout the coming months. Last year, they received 2,600...
House Call: Mazor X™ Pt. 1
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to talk about Mazor X™ is Bill Underwood, M.D., a neurosurgeon at UHC Neurosurgery, Spine, and Pain Center. 1). What is the Mazor X™ system?. The Mazor X™ is a guidance system developed by...
Spotlight on Business: Sweet Nana’s Bakery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
Red Cross worried about another blood shortage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Red Cross, West Virginia had a major shortage of blood donations last year. They’re worried it might happen again. Ryan Edsall is an Account Manager for North Central West Virginia American Red Cross. He said now, there is worry our blood supply...
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
Fairmont Police Department looking to hire four new officers
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Chief of Police Steven Shine is looking for four new officers to join the police force. “We aren’t looking to fill rosters. We are looking for qualified, selfless service people that are willing to earn the trust of the community and give back to the community and really understand the meaning of this job,” Shine said.
Beverly J. Owens
Beverly J. Owens, 57, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 9, 1965, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Lawrence E. Riggs and Elizabeth A. Riggs. Beverly graduate from Fairmont State College. She was an occupation worker for the...
Physician talks importance of getting mammogram screenings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Breast cancer starts when cells in the breast begin to grow out of control. These cells usually grown into tumors or can be felt as a lump. Sarah Palko is a Breast Imaging Radiologist at the WVU Cancer Institute. Palko said this is why it’s important...
Salute to Veterans: Clarksburg Veterans Parade
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Richard Iaquinta with the Clarksburg Veterans Parade joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about...
Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
Morgantown 311 to make submitting citizen requests easier
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown is launching an app that lets residents know what is going on in their neighborhood. Morgantown 311 will help citizens request assistance regarding an issue they notice in the city. “A citizen can submit requests for issues and concerns. Such as potholes,...
James Stanley Pinn
James Stanley Pinn passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 peacefully in his home on Watson Hill in Fairmont, West Virginia less than a quarter mile from where he was born on July, 4th 1938 to the parents of James and Marie Pinn. James’ grandparents were Italian immigrants, who navigated through Ellis Island to Fairmont. James spent his life making every moment count, being a friend to all, and always working on a new recipe to share with his family and friends. James was well known throughout his community as an avid supporter of the Saint Anthony’s Parish, a business man who started the Biselli Pasta Company, and through the Knights of Columbus where he enjoyed playing in Boccee tournaments.
